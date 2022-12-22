Moving On: Hunt Bike Wheels Thanks Isla Short

Hunt came onboard my privateer programme at the beginning of 2020, and I knew early on they were a special company to be a part of. Over the last three years my relationship with the brand and the people grew, and in 2022 they became my title sponsor. During this time, I was part of the development of the Proven XC wheels, and I feel very privileged to have been able to debut these on the World Cup circuit.



It's been incredible to have shared some of my journey with Hunt, to have them support me so generously and back my unique and challenging approach to professional bike racing. World Cup start-lines wouldn't have happened for me in 2022 without their backing. Professionally, Hunt Wheels and The Rider Firm represent what all companies should; enthusiasm, passion and friendship in the workplace.



Personally, it has made a huge difference to me having a direct relationship with the individuals behind a sponsored product and to trust fully in the brand due to the quality of the equipment and the transparency offered by the people. Thanks for everything guys! — Isla Short