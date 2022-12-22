Moving On: Hunt Bike Wheels Thanks Isla Short

We started supporting Isla Short back in 2020 and feel honoured to have worked alongside someone with such an infectious personality & bundle of positive energy.
It’s been incredible to have been part of her journey to this point. From recording her best-ever World Cup XC results with an 11th in Nova Mesto in 2020, then matching that in Les Gets, 2021 (We all know a top 10 finish is just around the corner). She also became National champion in both Marathon and XCO disciplines and gained a 4th place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for her beloved Scotland. If that wasn’t enough, the cherry on top was finishing 5th at the World Championships in Leogang, 2020.
Isla’s impact on our company runs much deeper than race results alone. With her attitude towards social issues and mental health to name a few, she has certainly influenced us to think more about the decisions we make and the impact they can have. Isla is a true ambassador for the sport and a role model for everyone around her.
In the 3 years we’ve worked with Isla, she has been invaluable in the testing and development of our products – none more so than for the recently launched Proven Carbon XC Race MTB wheels, which she raced for the first time at a muddy World Championships in 2020.
Sadly, we’ll be parting ways next season, but that won’t stop us cheering her on from the sidelines.
|Hunt came onboard my privateer programme at the beginning of 2020, and I knew early on they were a special company to be a part of. Over the last three years my relationship with the brand and the people grew, and in 2022 they became my title sponsor. During this time, I was part of the development of the Proven XC wheels, and I feel very privileged to have been able to debut these on the World Cup circuit.
It's been incredible to have shared some of my journey with Hunt, to have them support me so generously and back my unique and challenging approach to professional bike racing. World Cup start-lines wouldn't have happened for me in 2022 without their backing. Professionally, Hunt Wheels and The Rider Firm represent what all companies should; enthusiasm, passion and friendship in the workplace.
Personally, it has made a huge difference to me having a direct relationship with the individuals behind a sponsored product and to trust fully in the brand due to the quality of the equipment and the transparency offered by the people. Thanks for everything guys!—Isla Short
Photos by Attention Builders and Pete Scullion
