Thanks Pinkbike, You Raised $80,823.98

Some stats and list of winners
:3775 people donated and we raised a staggering $80,823.98 USD to fight against cancer. Each are a new record, so thank you.
• Evil Wreckoning: Nicholas DiRienzo
• GoPro: Szymon Kubacki
• GoPro: Brad Boyce
• Pinkbike Prize Pack: Grant Kumataka
• Pinkbike Prize Pack: Jesse Maxson
• Pinkbike Prize Pack: Roger Garcia
• Anthill Prize Pack: Hunter Weekes
• Anthill Prize Pack: Christopher Rosinski100% of Your contribution goes to the YSC which will:
• Fund support and education programs for young women affected by breast cancer.
• Help support YSC’s mission to ensure no young woman faces breast cancer alone.
• Raise awareness that young folks can get cancer.
Go to the following link (www.youngsurvival.org
) to check out the website and have a little read, it is a great organization, doing superhuman things for people that need our help.
Thanks to Evil Bikes (Frame), Shimano (Drivetrain, Brakes, Hubs, and Pedals), Pro Components (Bar, Stem, Seat, and Grips), Fox (36 Fork, Rear Shock, and Seat Post), Enve (Rims), and WTB (Tires) for putting this amazing bike together.
