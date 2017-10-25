SPONSORED

Thanks Pinkbike, You Raised $80,823.98

Oct 25, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
F ck Cancer Up Fundraiser - Evil Wreckoning

To thank all those that contributed to the cause, a grand prize was drawn at random. The winner of the Custom Evil Wreckoning is Nicholas DiRienzo and this was his reaction when asked about why he supported and where he intends to ride his new bike:

bigquotesHow stoked am I? I'm literally shaking right now I'm so excited. I've never won anything in my life!

I donated for a variety of reasons. Sure, winning the bike would be great, but really it's more that I like to be able to donate to smaller charities that really put their money towards fruitful goals. YSC is for sure one of those.

What does f'ing up cancer mean to mean? I think it's much more than just seeking out a cure... It's also about providing support, education, and motivation to all those affected. It's about hitting all aspects of cancer from before it starts all the way up and through a cure.

Has it affected my family? Honestly, I've been extremely lucky in that my family has not had many battles with cancer. But, even now I'm getting a bit older (only 33), and I'm having friends and colleagues who are the same age and dealing with cancer. It's so freaking sad seeing all these people have this hurdle thrown at them. Still, it motivates me to be there for my friends and family in their times of need. It also stresses why groups such as the YSC are critical, as young people can and very much do get cancer.

I currently live in Tucson, Arizona, home to some of the gnarliest trails in the states. An Evil Wreckoning will be more than at home here on Mount Lemmon!Nicholas DiRienzo

Some stats and list of winners:

3775 people donated and we raised a staggering $80,823.98 USD to fight against cancer. Each are a new record, so thank you.

• Evil Wreckoning: Nicholas DiRienzo
• GoPro: Szymon Kubacki
• GoPro: Brad Boyce
• Pinkbike Prize Pack: Grant Kumataka
• Pinkbike Prize Pack: Jesse Maxson
• Pinkbike Prize Pack: Roger Garcia
• Anthill Prize Pack: Hunter Weekes
• Anthill Prize Pack: Christopher Rosinski

100% of Your contribution goes to the YSC which will:
• Fund support and education programs for young women affected by breast cancer.
• Help support YSC’s mission to ensure no young woman faces breast cancer alone.
• Raise awareness that young folks can get cancer.

Go to the following link (www.youngsurvival.org) to check out the website and have a little read, it is a great organization, doing superhuman things for people that need our help.

Thanks to Evil Bikes (Frame), Shimano (Drivetrain, Brakes, Hubs, and Pedals), Pro Components (Bar, Stem, Seat, and Grips), Fox (36 Fork, Rear Shock, and Seat Post), Enve (Rims), and WTB (Tires) for putting this amazing bike together.

