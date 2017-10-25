Thanks Pinkbike, You Raised $80,823.98

How stoked am I? I'm literally shaking right now I'm so excited. I've never won anything in my life!



I donated for a variety of reasons. Sure, winning the bike would be great, but really it's more that I like to be able to donate to smaller charities that really put their money towards fruitful goals. YSC is for sure one of those.



What does f'ing up cancer mean to mean? I think it's much more than just seeking out a cure... It's also about providing support, education, and motivation to all those affected. It's about hitting all aspects of cancer from before it starts all the way up and through a cure.



Has it affected my family? Honestly, I've been extremely lucky in that my family has not had many battles with cancer. But, even now I'm getting a bit older (only 33), and I'm having friends and colleagues who are the same age and dealing with cancer. It's so freaking sad seeing all these people have this hurdle thrown at them. Still, it motivates me to be there for my friends and family in their times of need. It also stresses why groups such as the YSC are critical, as young people can and very much do get cancer.



I currently live in Tucson, Arizona, home to some of the gnarliest trails in the states. An Evil Wreckoning will be more than at home here on Mount Lemmon! — Nicholas DiRienzo