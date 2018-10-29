Thanks Pinkbike, You Raised $93,603.99

To thank all those that contributed to the cause, a grand prize was drawn at random.
On a $50 donation, Brennan Hitchcock won the grand prize Evil Wreckoning LB. Upon learning of the news, this was Brennen’s reaction when asked about why he supported …
Some stats and list of winners
|First of all I don't believe this is real.... Secondly if it is real holy F@#king SH%t.
I'm originally from Michigan but currently living in Indianapolis. I donated because I've had several people close to me battle cancer and I'd love to see us get to a point where we can really give cancer the middle finger because we have a cure for it.
Depending on when I get the bike, my girlfriend and I are planning a winter MTB road trip, final destination TBD (somewhere warm) and I will definitely take this bike with me!—Brennan Hitchcock
:3875 people donated and we raised a staggering $93,602.99 USD for Breast Cancer Awareness.
• Evil Wreckoning: Brennen Hitchcock
• GoPro: Robert Orlikowski
• GoPro: Thomas Seaborn
• Pinkbike Prize Pack: Michael Doiron
• Pinkbike Prize Pack: Chano
• Pinkbike Prize Pack: Jesse Safran
• Anthill Prize Pack: Aaron Juretus
• Anthill Prize Pack: Chris Matthews100% of Your contribution goes to the YSC which will:
Fund support and education programs for young women affected by breast cancer. Help support YSC’s mission to ensure no young woman faces breast cancer alone. Raise awareness that young women can and do get breast cancer.
Go to the following link (www.youngsurvival.org
) to check out the website and have a little read, it is a great organization, doing superhuman things for people that need our help.
Thanks to Evil Bikes (Frame), Shimano (Drivetrain, Brakes, Hubs, and Pedals), Pro Components (Bar, Stem, Seat, and Grips), Fox (Suspension), ENVE (Rims), and VC Graphix (custom decals) for putting this amazing bike together.
