That 24k Gold Plated Fat Bike is Back on Sale for $1 Million USD for Charity

Oct 2, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Back in 2013, the world's most expensive mountain bike was unveiled. First spotted by MTBR, the 24k gold plated mountain bike was a monument to excess and valued at $1 million USD.

The base frame is a Salsa Mukluk fat bike (current MSRP $2,799 USD) that is overlaid with 24k gold. On top of the frame, you get a menagerie of finishing details including Italian red leather in the rim, brown chocolate alligator skin on the seat, brown chocolate cowhide grips and a stingray skin water bottle. Finishing off the bike is the emblem that has 600 black diamonds (6.0 carats in total) and 500 golden sapphires (4.5 carats in total) embedded in it and is designed to be a standalone piece of jewelry. There's also a signature piece of 24k solid gold at the back of the headtube that features the signature of the creator.


That creator is a man named Hugh Power. After a career working as a deep-sea diver in Alaska, the Gulf Of Mexico and Tahiti, he returned to Beverly Hills to being creating Tahitian pearl jewelry then later used his knowledge of jewelry to found The House Of Solid Gold and Gifts Of Gold. These companies both specialise in producing golden objects and his piece de resistance was this golden mountain bike.

The whole thing came together over 2 years with 750 man-hours of work invested into it. At the time it was reported that 13 of the bikes would be produced however subsequent stories about the bike have called it a one-off so we're assuming only one of those ever got made.

So, what happened next?


Well, the bike is still for sale and it's still for 1 million dollars but this time it's not being sold by Hugh Power. Power passed away in 2017 at the age of 51 and left the bike behind without a home. It seems his son has now taken on the task of trying to sell it but instead of trying to entice a rich sheikh or tech billionaire, he's instead donated it to charity and it will be sold in aid of the Institute for Education, Research, and Scholarships (IFERS) and the Personnel Efficiency Foundation (PEF).


IFERS was founded in 2004 and describes itself as a "nonprofit public charity organization dedicated to improving society by conducting scientific and social research." while PEF "helps to revive the economy by increasing personnel efficiency at workplaces, and to help civic groups to improve the communities." The advert does not make clear how much of the sale of the bike will go towards funding charities but it does stress that the sale proceeds will be 100% tax-deductible in the U.S.

The bike is apparently fully functional although it will probably be left as an art piece if it does find a buyer. Anyone interested in purchasing it should email or phone IFERS.

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
72386 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
65400 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
56708 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
51421 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
43091 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
41900 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
38571 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
37917 views

31 Comments

  • 22 1
 Bike pricing is getting ridiculous these days, back in 05, you could get a top end hard tail for $4000
  • 12 3
 I feel like $1 million and 750 man-hours could do a lot of good in the world if it didn't need to pass through a gold-plated fat bike first. I'm glad it's eventually going to charity but... It could have just started there.
  • 10 0
 I've logged like 1000 hours in CoD, so I'll keep silent on this one...
  • 3 0
 @plyawn: total collective playtime for the CoD franchise was 25 billion hours in 2014. The Modern Warfare game had 500 million hours of play time just 50 days after launch. I bet the franchise is closer to 50 B now. I cant find current numbers so... if anyone does im real curious
  • 7 0
 That seat looks... flaccid.
  • 1 0
 Get that saddle some BLUECHEW STAT!
  • 4 0
 Hugh Power... it's a name you love to touch, but you mustn't touch! His name sounds good in your ear, but if you hear you mustn't fear, for his name can be said by anyone...
  • 2 0
 I'm still waiting for my platinum plated, diamond encrusted, peacock leather trimmed front load washing machine. Take my money!!!
  • 1 0
 Only gold-plated bike I am interested in is Woody Itson's 80's Hutch Trickstar. Fat bike...um no.

www.vitalbmx.com/photos/features/Freestylin-Launch-Party,16054/Woody-Itson-and-the-Gold-Trick-Star,10231/Losey,112
  • 1 0
 They could of at least tensioned the chain.
  • 4 0
 Kooks!
  • 2 0
 The people that decided to make that bike would likely be the commentators for NBC if we have to watch the world champs on NBC and not Red Bull TV. I.E. they don't know anything about bikes.
  • 3 0
 1million dollar bike and you get mechanical brakes
  • 1 0
 Yeah bike prices are insane these days.
  • 2 0
 If I had $1mil to blow, I would just donate to charity myself and skip having to deal with that giant eyesore of a bike.
  • 3 0
 no gold plated dropper?
  • 2 0
 Looks cool and all but what is the head tube angle
  • 3 0
 Looks like a session.
  • 2 0
 Geometry needs an update.
  • 2 0
 next up, a 24k Kashima plated mountain bike on sale for $10 million.
  • 2 0
 "extreme mountain bike" haha
  • 1 0
 Only one stingray skin water bottle? Pass.
  • 1 0
 Over 2 years with 750 man-hours of work invested and it's still FUGLY
  • 1 0
 Where is your kashima now??
  • 1 0
 but why?
  • 1 0
 Weight?
  • 1 0
 Still no.
  • 1 0
 God that's an ugly bike!
  • 1 0
 Dentists be jealous.
  • 1 0
 That's embarrassing.
  • 1 2
 As if fat bikes couldn’t get any worse

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011838
Mobile Version of Website