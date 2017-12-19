The 10 Best Videos of the Year

This is our list. There are many like it, but this one is ours. What were your favourite web edits of the year?
Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3
Summer Series ft. Casey Brown
Mike Hopkins - DreamRide 2
Summer Series ft. Tom van Steenbergen
Matt Jones - Frames Of Mind
Chris Akrigg - As It Lies
Bryn Atkinson - What the hell is a Chuckanut?
It embodies all we love about bikes.
Forrest Riesco - Solitude - www.pinkbike.com/video/464374
It's fun to watch pros throw down tricks that I could never imagine accomplishing myself, but the Dreamride videos capture the essence of why I ride - My sense of stoke goes through the roof at turning the corner into a stunning vista, exploring a new trail that I've never experienced, or the thrill of visiting new terrain in another country!
Plus the cinematography of the films are just stunning. I can watch this (and Dreamride 1) over and over again all day and just daydream myself about a dream ride!
This was the VOY as it embodies all we love about bikes.
www.pinkbike.com/news/bernard-kerr-just-another-whistler-edit-video-2017.html
