The 10 Best Videos of the Year

Dec 19, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Brandon Semenuk rides for Rupert Walker filming.
THE 10 BEST
Videos of the Year

This is our list. There are many like it, but this one is ours. What were your favourite web edits of the year?

Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3


Summer Series ft. Casey Brown


Mike Hopkins - DreamRide 2
Summer Series ft. Tom van Steenbergen


Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 2


Matt Jones - Frames Of Mind


Fourtified
Chris Akrigg - As It Lies


Bryn Atkinson - What the hell is a Chuckanut?

What the hell is a Chuckanut?..

by Bryn-Atkinson
Views: 46,695    Faves: 588    Comments: 20

Digging For Galena


Honourable Mentions:


 I could watch Chris Akrigg videos forever. If there existed an infinitely long video of Chris doing random techy stuff, I would sit perfectly still and watch it until I died of dehydration. Or inadequacy, whichever came first.
 Chris Akrigg is probably the most underrated MTB-Rider out there
 +1
 That video should be attached to the Mongoose Teocali review,too.
 + always good music cover
 Yeah, even his climbing sections are fun to watch. Must be hard, never ever pushing your bike uphill, he just rides everything.
 Chris Akrigg videos always make me smile. Brandon Semenuk videos make me want to sell my bikes and cry..
 @BobbyLite: I don't know. I'm sure I'm opening up myself to a load of hate here, but I fell of the hype train with Raw 100 V3. It's not dissimilar to V2 in a lot of respects. Scrub, scrub, manual, scrub, scrub from four other angles (seriously, we don't need to see everything seven times, we get that you're amazing the first time). Semenuk is still an incredibly classy rider and his abilities and style are undeniable, but V2 was far better than V3 in my humble opinion.
 @danspring: Nah, you're right. I like v2 better as well. Didn't mean to sound like I dislike anything hes done. Like you said his abilities and style are undeniable.
 One word Chris never uses - Portage - who can ride trail with this guy? Makes me very inadequate when I say a section of trail is "unrideable!" It's inconceivable!
 Damn, talk about an inspiration for a different riding style. I wish I had some trials skills like that.
 agreed - he maybe doesn't have the specialized talents of MacAskill or some others but in the coming zombie apocalypse his skills will serve him best navigating the resulting barren wasteland a la bicycle
 I wish you guys would put these (and more) onto a DVD and sell copies. My bike movie collection is slowing due to digital-only releases. I need something fresh to loop in the shop. Put the top 50 fails of the month on it too.
 youtube playlist on loop?
 What are these "DVD's" you speak of?
 Yes..yes Pinkbike, but a video of you guys singing @redshift’s days of Christmas would be our video of the year. Just succumb to peer pressure already. DO IT...DO IT...DO IT...!!
 Mike Hopkins' Skidsville was by far my favorite video of the year
 SKIDSVILLE = VOTY

It embodies all we love about bikes.
 Amazing!!! I think all of them deserve to be in top ten, hard to say which better. Even so for me it's a bit more for Mike Hopkins, Fourtified by Rocky Mountains and Chris Akrigg. I would add to this list one more piece of art from
nsbillet by mike-gamble Forrest Riesco - Solitude - www.pinkbike.com/video/464374
 Jordie Lunn gets my vote
 How about a bigger slice of british pie? Or wheel love?
 Agree, we need more @caldwellvisuals !
 Semenuk, that is all!! I am sorry but every time I watch that vid, the noise, style and intensity of it just makes my jaw drop
 Great to see Akrigg in here, simple videos, no bullshit, great skills and production.
 Maybe it is because it's not the highest quality production, and maybe I'm not even right in thinking it came out this year, but I really love the riding in Bigger Slice of British Pie. Or is video of the year supposed to be relatively short?
 akrigg
 Ferda girls !! I loved it.
 While I love all the videos in this list, my favourite has to be Dreamride 2!

It's fun to watch pros throw down tricks that I could never imagine accomplishing myself, but the Dreamride videos capture the essence of why I ride - My sense of stoke goes through the roof at turning the corner into a stunning vista, exploring a new trail that I've never experienced, or the thrill of visiting new terrain in another country!

Plus the cinematography of the films are just stunning. I can watch this (and Dreamride 1) over and over again all day and just daydream myself about a dream ride!
 Wheel Love (especially Loose's part) was great, but for me the real MVP of the year was Sid Slotegraaf's Unfinished Business.
 Akrigg always fantastic brilliant riding but Mike Hopkins Dream ride was epic and inspiring .
 I know he's not a normal human being, but it's still nice to see a dude like the Godfather not only shredding it, but good enough to make a top 10 list with all the young guns!
 Nothing from Tom Caldwell? Are you serious?
 not enough praise for the makers of these videos rather than the "stars".
 Damn, Diamondback videos are so amazing. Dreamride II is just as good as the first one. Also, love that they dedicated it to the late great Kelly McGarry~ \m/
 how did Ride your f#%king bike not make the top ten! atleast it was an honourable mention but jeeez
 Digging for Galena...that rocky Lord of the Rings “Mordor” line at 6’32”...that is what I ride in my dreams at night....
 Reece Wallace's Yukon video should be in the list as well Wink Excellent riding, filming, editing and music. But everyone will have their own favorite picks.
 The Mike Hopkins' video is net level. Got me stocked to ride bikes !
 this isn't in the same category as the other videos but where's Ferda Girls? i think that was one of the best and funniest videos of the year Smile
 Dad- Son if you eat all your spinach, it will make you strong like Popeye. Son- So does that mean if I eat all my porridge I will be able to ride like Jordie. Dad- Maybe
 WTF NO SKIDSVILLE?

This was the VOY as it embodies all we love about bikes.
 Akrigg, the end.
 Wheel love radness and Chris Akrigg skills.
 Here we have the perfect example of a Mongoose in its natural habitat...
 DreamRide 2 - epic
 ROCKY MOUNTAINS best of the bunch!!
  • + 1
  • + 1
  • + 1
  • + 1
  • + 1
 I would have to argue with some of these choices.
 I dare you.
 Seen better 3
