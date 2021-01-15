Pinkbike.com
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
Jan 15, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
If you look hard enough, there's a lot of gold in the comments. Here are the 20 comments that got the most points in the past 12 months (upvotes minus downvotes).
It's getting a bit meta, even for us, to have three of the year's top comments be from the previous top comments article... Strange times.
1.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed
- 1760 Points
2.
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
- 1617 Points
3.
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
- 1347 Points
4.
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
- 1300 Points
5.
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
- 1276 Points
6.
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
- 1071 Points
7.
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
- 1024 Points
8.
Pinkbike Poll: If Every Ride Was Solo, Would You Still Mountain Bike?
- 929 Points
9.
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Efficiency Test
- 923 Points
10.
Video: Clipless vs. Flat Pedals - The Pros and Cons of Both
- 889 Points
11.
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
- 881 Points
12.
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
- 879 Points
13.
YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink
- 869 Points
14.
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
- 853 Points
15.
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
- 853 Points
16.
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
- 847 Points
17.
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
- 842 Points
18.
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
- 795 Points
19.
Here's Your Single-Sided, Carbon Fiber DIY Linkage Fork
- 789 Points
20.
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
- 783 Points
51 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
19
0
mllachance
(32 mins ago)
#1: "Dick Pound."
keep it simple, know your audience
[Reply]
21
4
Scottybike36
(38 mins ago)
I bet the 9 people that downvoted Dick Pound feel like dicks.
[Reply]
3
0
ullsen
(22 mins ago)
That would be a Dick move.
[Reply]
12
3
50percentsure
(33 mins ago)
So much gold you guys have come up with, but "Clapped out 'Yota with homebrew lift kit" takes it all for me
[Reply]
13
4
fuckingsteve
(40 mins ago)
Haha I made it with completely unoriginal content.
#greatsuccess
[Reply]
3
1
GotchaJimmy
(36 mins ago)
the fact that you acknowledge this makes it even funnier
[Reply]
1
0
fuckingsteve
(25 mins ago)
@GotchaJimmy
: All my top Reddit comments are the same way, haha
[Reply]
2
0
OWC
(13 mins ago)
@f*ckingsteve I have a sneaky suspicion that you live in Vancouver.
[Reply]
11
3
Boughey
(35 mins ago)
#13
is by far the most on-point comment. I don't usually LOL when reading comments, but when I saw that one...
[Reply]
1
0
jaame
(3 mins ago)
Seconded. I almost laid an egg when I read that.
[Reply]
14
8
adrennan
(38 mins ago)
That awkward moment when WAKI makes it twice... in comments from other people. I miss WAKI's goofy presence on this site.
[Reply]
7
3
suspended-flesh
(32 mins ago)
He made some people terribly uncomfortable. He will be missed.
[Reply]
2
2
T-Bot
(13 mins ago)
No he is not.
[Reply]
1
0
adrennan
(7 mins ago)
@suspended-flesh
: Funny how divisive it is to even say he is missed
[Reply]
3
0
ehansen007
(21 mins ago)
Daniels Comment on the Grimm donut
#9
post is amazing. Not sure how many folks outside the US realized how terribly sad-funny that Trump reference is. Not to be political but that's just some amazing satire. If you can imagine the voice in your head it just gets better.
[Reply]
6
1
OWC
(33 mins ago)
March 2020: I want to buy a YT in Ghost ship green!
October 2020: Should have just bought it in black magic.
[Reply]
9
5
Kamiizoo
(37 mins ago)
Can we have a most downvoted comment list? Would be funny to see.
[Reply]
12
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(32 mins ago)
"Well, if the season is about to start, maybe you shouldn't be fooling around with your mates" on the news of Tahnee's injury. -467
[Reply]
2
0
sexley
Plus
(22 mins ago)
@brianpark
: yeah - not that funny after all...
[Reply]
1
0
ruggedman
(21 mins ago)
Came here to say that, but yeesh i couldn't have handled the downvotes so bad idea (or at least unpopular) I guess!
[Reply]
2
1
DAN-ROCKS
(21 mins ago)
Waki waki waki, waki waki. Waki!
[Reply]
1
0
ehansen007
(20 mins ago)
I'm not sure whether to upvote or downvote this!
[Reply]
1
0
TCarl11
(9 mins ago)
@DAN-ROCKS
: HEY! Waki is the common era beetlejuice
[Reply]
7
4
huppe
(35 mins ago)
''Guys, Waki didn't make it...'' Well, his name is there twice on the list.
[Reply]
1
0
iduckett
(30 mins ago)
I was thinking, hey, I read all these articles and witnessed the organic comment glory! That's normal right? To read all PB articles? But, the more I think about it, maybe it's just sad... Going to go ride my bike now.
[Reply]
4
0
Clem-mk
(30 mins ago)
Nice to see a fart comment hit the top ten!
[Reply]
1
0
sjma
(6 mins ago)
Dick jokes remain undefeated
[Reply]
2
0
crysvb
(15 mins ago)
hands down POLE trashing pinkbike for their bike failing, then their CEO for not doing good enough as a company looool thank you for bringing that comment back
[Reply]
9
5
QuebecPoulin
(40 mins ago)
RIP Waki
[Reply]
2
0
TerrapinBen
(27 mins ago)
Team Robot kills your face.
Is it wrong that Vital contributor has the top comment at PB?
[Reply]
3
1
dwee
(41 mins ago)
These should be the winners of the advent calendar.
[Reply]
7
7
ReformedRoadie
(38 mins ago)
WAKI's name appears twice on a list of top comments on a site he's essentially been banned from...that's next level trolling sh!t right there.
[Reply]
4
2
jdendy
(35 mins ago)
Why did he get banned? Didn’t he have his own article once?
[Reply]
1
0
BenPea
(21 mins ago)
@jdendy
: He walked away, fed up that only his friends Dunning and Kruger appreciated his genius.
[Reply]
1
0
Unrealityshow
(15 mins ago)
@jdendy
: He wasn't banned. He saw the writing on the wall, and left voluntarily.
[Reply]
2
0
lecriquet
(29 mins ago)
What? Minus point don't count? Damn...
[Reply]
1
0
BigAge
(21 mins ago)
That’s what some may call a Waki, often spelt wacky, mix of pinkbike topics that were commented on last year!
[Reply]
1
0
calebshin
(4 mins ago)
"Orbea parts ways with paint" had a good laugh reading that one. Honorable mention, from me.
[Reply]
1
0
GotchaJimmy
(36 mins ago)
Sponsor these commenters!
[Reply]
1
0
kfccoleslaw
(35 mins ago)
Can we get users who got top comment more than once? That would be neat.
[Reply]
2
0
epsteinisalive
(20 mins ago)
RIP Waki
[Reply]
1
0
gofastdrinkbeer
(14 mins ago)
What ever happened to Waki
[Reply]
1
0
gnarparr
(8 mins ago)
Does this mean I get a pair of Pinkbike socks or what
[Reply]
1
1
mitochris
(42 mins ago)
#5
is savage!
[Reply]
1
0
reindeln
(10 mins ago)
Is that really you?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
8
shralping-the-cube
(32 mins ago)
oh god. don't reward them. the comments are the worst part of this site.
[Reply]
8
37
lecriquet
(47 mins ago)
Make me 2021 top comment. Because why not
[Reply]
2
2
Kamiizoo
(43 mins ago)
ive helped
[Reply]
10
1
camcoz69
(42 mins ago)
"Ask and thou shall not receive" -God
[Reply]
3
1
lkubica
(39 mins ago)
I think you will get a honorable mention with - 1000.
[Reply]
2
0
NivlacEloop
(24 mins ago)
this is pinkbike. not tiktok
[Reply]
