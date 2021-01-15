The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020

Jan 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
If you look hard enough, there's a lot of gold in the comments. Here are the 20 comments that got the most points in the past 12 months (upvotes minus downvotes).

It's getting a bit meta, even for us, to have three of the year's top comments be from the previous top comments article... Strange times.




1. Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed - 1760 Points

The biggest rockgarden on the course with solid crowds around.


2. Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role - 1617 Points

Pole Bicycles at Sea Otter 2018.


3. Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 - 1347 Points

The Grim Donut


4. Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers - 1300 Points



5. The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade - 1276 Points


6. The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations - 1071 Points

Not a donut.


7. First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020 - 1024 Points



8. Pinkbike Poll: If Every Ride Was Solo, Would You Still Mountain Bike? - 929 Points


9. Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Efficiency Test - 923 Points


10. Video: Clipless vs. Flat Pedals - The Pros and Cons of Both - 889 Points


11. Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community - 881 Points


12. First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler - 879 Points



13. YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink - 869 Points

Vali Holl repping the rainbows on home soil in Leogang Austria 2019.


14. The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade - 853 Points


15. The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade - 853 Points


16. First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns - 847 Points

Intend Bandit Fork


17. Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut - 842 Points

The Grim Donut


18. 10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes - 795 Points


19. Here's Your Single-Sided, Carbon Fiber DIY Linkage Fork - 789 Points

Ashley Kalym homemade linkage fork.


20. Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers' - 783 Points




Posted In:
Stories Industry News Industry Insider


Must Read This Week
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
76189 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
73736 views
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
52981 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
39646 views
Video: Pinkbike's Predictions for 2021
37409 views
Check Out: Carbon Tire Levers, Flat Pedal Shoes, New Mini-Tools, & More
37354 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs with Norco
35533 views
Throwback Thursday: The 12 Best Saves of 2020
35373 views

51 Comments

  • 19 0
 #1: "Dick Pound."
keep it simple, know your audience
  • 21 4
 I bet the 9 people that downvoted Dick Pound feel like dicks.
  • 3 0
 That would be a Dick move.
  • 12 3
 So much gold you guys have come up with, but "Clapped out 'Yota with homebrew lift kit" takes it all for me lol
  • 13 4
 Haha I made it with completely unoriginal content. #greatsuccess
  • 3 1
 the fact that you acknowledge this makes it even funnier
  • 1 0
 @GotchaJimmy: All my top Reddit comments are the same way, haha
  • 2 0
 @f*ckingsteve I have a sneaky suspicion that you live in Vancouver.
  • 11 3
 #13 is by far the most on-point comment. I don't usually LOL when reading comments, but when I saw that one...
  • 1 0
 Seconded. I almost laid an egg when I read that.
  • 14 8
 That awkward moment when WAKI makes it twice... in comments from other people. I miss WAKI's goofy presence on this site.
  • 7 3
 He made some people terribly uncomfortable. He will be missed.
  • 2 2
 No he is not.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: Funny how divisive it is to even say he is missed
  • 3 0
 Daniels Comment on the Grimm donut #9 post is amazing. Not sure how many folks outside the US realized how terribly sad-funny that Trump reference is. Not to be political but that's just some amazing satire. If you can imagine the voice in your head it just gets better.
  • 6 1
 March 2020: I want to buy a YT in Ghost ship green!

October 2020: Should have just bought it in black magic. Frown
  • 9 5
 Can we have a most downvoted comment list? Would be funny to see.
  • 12 0
 "Well, if the season is about to start, maybe you shouldn't be fooling around with your mates" on the news of Tahnee's injury. -467
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: yeah - not that funny after all...
  • 1 0
 Came here to say that, but yeesh i couldn't have handled the downvotes so bad idea (or at least unpopular) I guess!
  • 2 1
 Waki waki waki, waki waki. Waki!
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure whether to upvote or downvote this! Smile
  • 1 0
 @DAN-ROCKS: HEY! Waki is the common era beetlejuice
  • 7 4
 ''Guys, Waki didn't make it...'' Well, his name is there twice on the list.
  • 1 0
 I was thinking, hey, I read all these articles and witnessed the organic comment glory! That's normal right? To read all PB articles? But, the more I think about it, maybe it's just sad... Going to go ride my bike now.
  • 4 0
 Nice to see a fart comment hit the top ten!
  • 1 0
 Dick jokes remain undefeated
  • 2 0
 hands down POLE trashing pinkbike for their bike failing, then their CEO for not doing good enough as a company looool thank you for bringing that comment back
  • 9 5
 RIP Waki
  • 2 0
 Team Robot kills your face.

Is it wrong that Vital contributor has the top comment at PB?
  • 3 1
 These should be the winners of the advent calendar.
  • 7 7
 WAKI's name appears twice on a list of top comments on a site he's essentially been banned from...that's next level trolling sh!t right there.
  • 4 2
 Why did he get banned? Didn’t he have his own article once?
  • 1 0
 @jdendy: He walked away, fed up that only his friends Dunning and Kruger appreciated his genius.
  • 1 0
 @jdendy: He wasn't banned. He saw the writing on the wall, and left voluntarily.
  • 2 0
 What? Minus point don't count? Damn...
  • 1 0
 That’s what some may call a Waki, often spelt wacky, mix of pinkbike topics that were commented on last year!
  • 1 0
 "Orbea parts ways with paint" had a good laugh reading that one. Honorable mention, from me.
  • 1 0
 Sponsor these commenters!
  • 1 0
 Can we get users who got top comment more than once? That would be neat.
  • 2 0
 RIP Waki
  • 1 0
 What ever happened to Waki
  • 1 0
 Does this mean I get a pair of Pinkbike socks or what
  • 1 1
 #5 is savage!
  • 1 0
 Is that really you?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.010837
Mobile Version of Website