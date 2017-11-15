We're rolling up on Christmas FAST, so we've pulled together an eclectic mix of MTB-related gift ideas for all the riders on your list. Pro-tip: just happen to leave this page open when your significant other borrows your laptop.









OneUp Components EDC Tool

All the tools you need, stored in your steerer tube or EDC pump and ready to use in seconds.



22 functions including 2-8mm Hex, T25 Torx, Tire Lever & Chain Breaker. Whether you're going out for a quick ride or setting off on a longer adventure, EDC has everything you need to fix almost any trailside mechanical. CNC Alu, high volume pump has integrated CO2 inflator head and 20g CO2 storage.



$59.00 USD.

Shop the OneUp Components EDC Tool Here









The Mystery Polarized Pit Viper



The sunglasses that sunglasses would wear if sunglasses could wear sunglasses. Adjustable and engineered to perform with an attitude to match. Enhance your life with what others are calling a visual experience. Results guaranteed.

• Light Transmission: 18%

• Lens: 1.2mm High Index Plastic

• Width: 127mm





Pit Viper, demand respect and authority.



$89.00 USD.

Shop the Mystery Polarized Here









Thule T1

As the newest addition to Thule’s complete line of platform hitch carriers, the Thule T1 single bike rack is the perfect solution for that rider looking for a rugged, yet simple and compact platform rack for any type of bike. Its frame-free clamping is ideal for carbon frames and the oversized wheel trays hold virtually any bike, from a 20” BMX up to a 29er or fat bike with 5” tires (no adapters needed).



Secure the bike and rack itself with included locking mechanisms, while the integrated HitchSwitch lever allows you to easily fold up the Thule T1 when not in use. Fits both 2” and 1.25” receivers with an included adapter sleeve.



Features

• Secure bike quickly without frame contact with frame-free ratcheting arm

• Lock bike to the rack with the integrated cable lock

• Secure rack to the hitch receiver with STL2 lock

• Carrier easily folds up when not in use with HitchSwitch lever

• Ideal for carbon frames, mountain, downhill, fat tire and eBikes fitting 20 - 29" wheels and up to 5" tires without adapters

• Fits both 2" and 1.25" receivers with STL2 bolt included to lock carrier to vehicle





Bryton Sport Rider 530

Navigation and advanced training are all in one simple-to-use Rider 530! Rider 530 is built with a large 2.6” display, showing you 12 cycling data per page. Featuring Follow Track function, Rider 530 is your personal guide, giving you information about road and distance before every turn. After finishing workout, Rider 530 will give you a complete and graphical device summary for keeping track of performance. Your tracks and workout data can be synced via WLAN to Bryton app in just seconds, where you can view progress, graphical analysis and share rides on social media. With simple setup, your tracks will be automatically synced to STRAVA, making it easy for you to share and compete with millions on STRAVA.



Features

• Display: 2.6 inches Mono LCD

• Battery Hour: 33 Hours

• GPS: High-Sensitivity Chipset

• Waterproof: IPX7

• WLAN: Yes

• Alerts: Yes

• Lap history: 130 laps

• Log history: 300 hours

• Heart rate zones: 7 zones

• Operating Temperature: -10C° ~ 50C°





Drink Tanks Happy Hour Combo Kit

It’s always 5 o’clock with the DrinkTanks Happy Hour bundle. Crack open your growler and enjoy your favorite beverage with 2 DrinkTanks cups, designed to keep your beer as cold as possible to the last drop. Pick your colors and mix and match. All cups include a Drinking Lid. Get started with your endless happy hour today.



$150.00 USD.

Shop the Drink Tanks Happy Hour Combo Kit Here









100% AIRCRAFT

The AIRCRAFT is our premier Downhill MTB helmet precision engineered with a Carbon/Kevlar composite shell for an ultra-lightweight feel. Ventilation is enhanced with 25 different channels to manage airflow creating one of the most ventilated DH helmets on the market. Already loaded with performance and safety features, all AIRCRAFT helmets now come equipped with MIPS Technology making it an even safer choice.



Features

• Ultra-light design featuring aerospace Carbon/Kevlar composite shell

• MIPS technology adds more protection against rotational violence to the brain caused by angled impacts

• Active cooling system maximizes airflow with 25 vents and channels. More ventilation than any other helmet

• Washable, antibacterial comfort liner, cheek pads and chin strap covers

• Emergency release cheek pads and integrated release system compartment for quick, safe removal

• Titanium D-Ring buckle provides a secure fit while saving weight

• Engineered with 2 shell sizes and 3 EPS sizes to achieve the perfect fit

• Adjustable visor with machined light-weight aluminum screws

• Durable helmet case with integrated goggle pocket included





The AIRCRAFT complies with ASTM, CPSC, CE, and AS/NZ Bicycle Standards.



$450.00 USD.

Shop the 100% AIRCRAFT Here









CamelBak M.U.L.E. Pack

The iconic and versatile CamelBak M.U.L.E. pack is now designed to give you the Low Rider advantage. The M.U.L.E. LR combines the storage and features of the beloved M.U.L.E. pack with a lumbar design that offers more stability during aggressive downhill rides. Instead of concentrating pack weight on your shoulders, this pack shifts your load to your hips for a lower center of gravity and more freedom of movement. The pack is built around a brand new 3-liter Crux reservoir that delivers more water per sip, with a design that’s optimized for fast and fumble-free refills.



Features

• The brand new Crux LR reservoir delivers 20% more water per sip while keeping weight positioned low on your back, which translates to better stability in the saddle and on the trail

• Airfoil™ back panel is our most advanced back panel providing maximum comfort and ventilation even on the longest rides

• Magnetic Tube Trap™ keeps your tube secure and accessible when you need it

• Stabilizing load-bearing hip belts with cargo optimizes a custom fit and keeps essentials close at hand

• Dual reservoir compression straps cinch the reservoir into the small of your back for a tight stable fit

• Rain cover keeps your pack and gear shielded from inclement weather

• Built in helmet carry hooks and secures a XC helmet while still allowing full access to your pack without removing

• Separate zippered compartment with gear organizer and tool roll.

• Additional top zippered pocket has a microfleece lining and holds your media player

• Overflow storage quickly lashes down a rain shell or extra layer via 2 sets of compression straps

• Reflective accents for visibility in low-light environments





Granite Design HEX Stand

Design by Riders, the Hexstand weighs in at 720g and it is design to be portable, lightweight, foldable and compact. The Hexstand ease your travel with bike experience of dismantling and building, a stressful process if space is an issue in a new accommodation. It will make the best travel companion for any bike trips, races and events.



Available in 6 colours, you can choose the best colour that works with your bike kit or your favourite colour.



$79.99 USD.

Shop the Granite Design HEX Stand Here









SDG Fly Jr Saddle

Junior specific design, economical package and colors to match build.



Features

• The industry’s first, performance branded Junior specific MTB Saddle.

• Ideal for 18” wheel bikes and up.

• Anatomically designed for smaller sit bones and varied movements with a shorter, flat forward design.

• Slight Rear Rise Platform enhances pelvis rotation and power from standard riding positions.

• Ample PU foam offers complete comfort w/ Peri-Canal channel relief from tip to tail.

• Oversized nose platform to aid in climbs.

• Constructed with a soft synthetic leather top cover and hand stitched with durable Cordura sides.

• Topped off with a stylish, embossed gloss graphics and available in multiple colorways.

• Economically price at 39.99USD, available worldwide.

• 235mm x 122mm, Black Steel Rails, 270g





Ethos MK-II Smart light

This Winters Newest edition is our Ethos MK-II Smart light. With 800 to 1500 lumen output options, simple to use mounting and unmatched features. Pair your Smart light with our Ethos Tuner App and use “Smart Mode” which automatically adjusts brightness based on speed. Fine tuning each mode is simple while using our App. Integrated within your light is 9 modes split between 3 categories. Located on the backside is an external USB port for charging any device such as cycling computers, GoPro’s or cell phones.



Wrap this all in carbon fibre and 6061 aluminum and you’ve got a truly hands free Ethos Smart Light. Dare we even mention this light weighs in at a mere 85grams. Weight you wont feel when mounted on your helmet.



Features

• Free Ethos Tuner Bluetooth enabled smart phone app

• Hands free Smart Mode auto-adjusts brightness

• Tune your lights lumen output to your hearts desire

• Low profile mount works for helmet & handlebar

• Rechargeable 3500 MAH Battery

• Button Viberation Feedback

• Full Color Battery Indication

• Weighs a mere 85 - 95 grams (dependent on model)

• Full size USB External Charger for Cycling Computers / Phones





Ethos 1500 Lumen Helmet Light $164.99 USD.

Shop the Ethos MK-II Smart light Here













The Cornering Continuum by Ryan Leech

’Tis the Season for Free Stuff



Give yourself the gift of shred these holidays. Checkout this exclusive gift for PinkBike readers from internationally renowned rider and coach, Ryan Leech.



Get free, instant access to 4 fun MTB skills courses to improve your fitness and riding. Plus you’ll also score a coupon code valued at $19.00 USD to use towards a premium course of your choice. Learn to bunnyhop, manual, wheelie or jump, or improve your cornering or balance skills.



Practice your skills anywhere, anytime, with step-by-step online video tutorials, backed up with technique feedback from real riders. It’s like having your own skills coach 24/7. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, visit the link to claim your free stuff.



Shop the The Cornering Continuum Here









RockShox Reverb 1x Remote upgrade



The all-new Reverb remote pairs the superior ergonomics of SRAM’s shifter design with low-lever-force hydraulic actuation to create the world’s best dropper-post remote. Its excellent ergonomics and light touch mean that riders of all ability levels can use their Reverb posts quicker, more easily and more often, for better ride control everywhere on the trail. And the new Reverb 1x Remote’s Bleeding Edge™ fitting ensures that the periodic maintenance needed for optimum performance is about as hassle-free as working the remote itself.

• MatchMaker X or discrete clamp options

• Bleeding Edge™ lever bleed fitting

• Tooled speed adjust

• Backwards compatible to all B1 and A2 model Reverbs in the market





ODI AG-2 Lock-On Grips (135MM)

Our initial partnership with Aaron Gwin produced numerous innovations that pushed grip technology to new levels. With the new AG2 Grips, we wanted to continue to push the limits even further. The AG2 grips feature an ultra soft “Pro Compound” material with an improved knurl pattern that provides extra tackiness and control along with reduced vibration transfer. We coupled these features with an offset grip pattern to allow more padding where it is needed most without creating a large bulky grip. We then redesigned the most impact prone portions of the grips to provide an even better feel and accurate control when riding. The result is the most aggressive mix of traction and comfort of any DH grip available.



Features

• NEW! Larger Diameter - Grips feature a larger diameter than the original grips (30.5mm) with offset padding towards the rider for improved comfort.

• NEW! Softer Compound - Soft Pro Compound provides excellent shock absorption.

• NEW! Surface Pattern - Redesigned surface pattern for improved traction and vibration dampening.

• NEW! Improved Ergonomics - Redesigned Ends provide an improved feel.

• Aluminum Reinforced Ends - Provide extra durability against grip blowout.

• Angled Rib Pattern - Thin ribs add control without a bulky feel.

• Single Clamp - Uses our race-proven Version 2.1 Lock-On system.

• Hard Plastic End - Molded over the aluminum end-cap, the end provides durability but will not gouge.





Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit

The Feedback Sports Team Edition tool kit is comprised of 19 professional grade tools (offering 25 functions) and comes in a durable, compact and portable case. Concentrating on the details, these tools incorporate the best processes of forging, casting, and CNC machining for strength and durability. The over-molded handles are styled after file-tread bicycle tires, but more importantly, increase your comfort and grip. Born of summer-time camping trips, long days on the trail and input from professional bike mechanics the Team Edition Tool Kit will elevate your bike maintenance, at home or on the road.



$249.99 USD.

Shop the Feedback Sports Pro Elite Here









Maxima BioWash



BIO WASH is a unique, 100% biodegradable all-purpose cleaner. Fast-acting cleaning agents lift away dirt while scrubbing grime and oil based deposits. Specially engineered surfactants, lower surface tension allowing better penetration and wetting of soils. Tough on dirt, yet gentle enough to use on delicate surfaces including paint, plastic, chrome, anodizing, rubber, carbon fiber and almost anything you throw at it. Safely and easily clean your equipment. Advanced micro chemistry protects aluminum, magnesium and other alloys. Contains no harmful acids, CFC’s or solvents. 50 State VOC compliant.

• 100% Biodegradable

• All-purpose

• Powerful Cleaning Action on Dirt & Oil

• Special Additives Protect Aluminum, Magnesium and Other Alloys

• Professional Strength





Maxima BioWash 32oz $8.95 USD.

Shop the Maxima BioWash Here













GoPro Hero 6

HERO6 Black transforms your adventures into incredible QuikStories right on your phone.1 With its all-new GP1 chip, next-level video stabilization and 2x the performance,2 looking good has never been so easy. Add voice control and a durable waterproof design, and HERO6 Black is the ultimate GoPro for sharing life as you live it.



499.99 USD.

Shop the GoPro Hero 6 Here









Giro Chronicle MIPS

The Chronicle™ MIPS provides all the essential performance and protection you need in an affordable package. Its compact shape provides deep, confident coverage, and the Roc Loc ® 5 fit system allows you to easily dial-in both fit tension and adjust vertical position with a single hand. The Chronicle MIPS is designed for goggle compatibility, and the P.O.V. Plus™ visor allows you to lift the visor and place your goggles on the front of the helmet. The Coolmax padding combines great wicking properties with extra plush all-day comfort. The helmet was designed with MIPS, which redirects impact energy to provide more protection in certain impacts.



Shop the Giro Chronicle MIPS Here









POC Resistance Pro DH Jersey

POC Resistance Pro DH Jersey is constructed with a range of advanced fabrics, specifically the strategically placed Cordura reinforcements, water repellent DWR treatment and twin layer fabric on the shoulders and elbows to reduce friction. The Jersey is highly functional and offers excellent moisture management, comfort, quick drying and can be easily used with different VPD protection systems.



$180.00 USD.

Shop the Resistance Pro DH Jersey Here

POC Resistance Pro DH Jersey is constructed with a range of advanced fabrics, specifically the strategically placed Cordura reinforcements, water repellent DWR treatment and twin layer fabric on the shoulders and elbows to reduce friction. The Jersey is highly functional and offers excellent moisture management, comfort, quick drying and can be easily used with different VPD protection systems. POC Resistance Pro Enduro Shorts

Designed for all-day riding, the Resistance Pro Enduro Shorts are constructed from durable, lightweight and comfortable stretch nylon fabrics which are quick-drying and water repellent. The shorts are ergonomic which provide good flexibility and function and come with reinforced patches for improved abrasion and tear resistance. The shorts have added length to cover the top of your knee pad when pedaling and also features strategically placed inseams to reduce chafing and discomfort while riding. a velcro waist adjustment system provides a secure fit and the soft brushed waistband gives good comfort and moisture management.



$130.00 USD.

Shop the Resistance Pro Enduro Shorts Here

Designed for all-day riding, the Resistance Pro Enduro Shorts are constructed from durable, lightweight and comfortable stretch nylon fabrics which are quick-drying and water repellent. The shorts are ergonomic which provide good flexibility and function and come with reinforced patches for improved abrasion and tear resistance. The shorts have added length to cover the top of your knee pad when pedaling and also features strategically placed inseams to reduce chafing and discomfort while riding. a velcro waist adjustment system provides a secure fit and the soft brushed waistband gives good comfort and moisture management.













Race Face Next R 35

The Next R handlebar features 800mm of premium unidirectional carbon with the shred-ready positioning of our SixC bars. DH strength and Enduro weight for when you really need to lean into it.



Specifications & Colours

• Colour: BLACK

• Built For: AGGRESSIVE TRAIL / AM / ENDURO

• Sweep: 8º Backward, 5º Upward

• Bar Diameter: 35mm

• Rise: 10mm /20mm / 35mm

• Weight: 215g (20mm rise)

• Width: 800mm

