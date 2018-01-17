PHOTOGRAPHY

The 2017 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is Here With $10,000 in Prizing

Jan 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Photo of the Year
There is $10,000 USD in cash on the line in the 2017 Photo of the Year Powered by SRAM, so get ready to nominate your favourite pictures.


What's at stake? $10,000 USD Cash

The 7th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is coming fast. The winner will join Steve Shannon, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with some serious cash.

Think you have a banger? This is your chance to see how you stack up against the best mountain bike photographers in the world. Any images uploaded during 2017, or up until Wednesday January 24th, 2018, can be nominated. You can nominate up to three photos of your own, or from other photographers, for entry into the competition. Last year over 285,000 votes were cast until ultimately one image came out on top.

You have until Wednesday January 24th, 2018 to nominate your favourite shots.

How Does it Work?

All photos taken and uploaded to Pinkbike during 2017 and before January 24th, 2018 that are nominated by users are eligible. Each Pinkbike user can nominate up to 3 different photos into the contest (see how to nominate below). The judges will then spend several sleepless nights narrowing the nominated photos down to 32, after which we will open things up to the public. We will pit each photo randomly against another photo in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At this point, users will vote on the match ups and the photo with the most votes will move onto the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed 2017 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.

The winner that is chosen by you, the readers, will receive a cheque thanks to SRAM, as well as the title of 2017 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.

Photo of the Year
Photos can be nominated by any user by clicking the 'Nominate this Photo' link. All nominated photos will then be viewed by the panel of judges and narrowed down to 32.

Rules

• Everyone is eligible except for judges
• Only one photo can be selected from each photographer into the final 32
• You must be the photographer who took the photo and then have uploaded it onto your personal Pinkbike account to be eligible
Nominations close, Wednesday January 24th, 2018, at 9am PST.

Prizing

• Winner will receive $5,000
• Runner Up will receive $3,000
• Semi Finalists will each receive $1,000


Photo of the Year



MENTIONS: @SramMedia


36 Comments

  • + 123
 I used a 28.99mm lens to capture this shot...
  • + 1
 Manual focus or AF motor?
  • + 68
 @WAKIdesigns: E-Focus, it's like manual with a little bit of electronic assistance.
  • + 46
 No matter who gets POTY, SRAM already has Pinkbike Meme of the Year locked down for 2018.
  • - 9
flag IluvRIDING (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @N-60: Totally. And now they are trying to save the PR f*ckup by chucking $10 000 at the PB community.
  • - 3
 @WAKIdesigns: why so many dislikes on the comment?
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: Damn.
  • + 70
 The winner should receive a prize of $ 9 999,749. I feel 10000 is dumbed down.
  • - 16
flag thedriftisreal (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 just like dub bb...
  • + 0
 $9,999.99 and 9/10ths

Shut up Shimano fanboy's, it's the current year...
  • + 27
 Is there a prerequisite for 157ROOST for this year's photos?
  • + 24
 roost shots only please! no others need apply Wink
  • + 2
 spot on. haaaa
  • + 13
 (insert's Roost related pun that mocks sram DUB and super boost 157)
  • + 8
 (And thumbs nose at Sam Pilgram on an Ebike)
  • + 13
 Hope we are all ready to lock up some rear brakes
  • + 3
 So here’s how it works.
1. You vote for what you like.
2. More people disagree with you than agree with you, so your choice loses.
3. You post a comment on the next round
“This is such bullshit, there’s no way this should have won”
4. You threaten to quit voting
5. See step 1
  • + 4
 The display pic is at the Youies . . . . out of everywhere in the world . . . . As it is a horrible and shitty place to ride (that I have ridden for at least 12 years now), I am incredibly surprised that this photo was used
  • + 1
 When your in Geelong and cant be arsed going to Ballarat or the Otways, its not so bad! =P
  • + 4
 dang it cant think of any good roost puns
  • + 7
 The roosts will blow at the break of dawn, looks like a session they’re riding on.
Hand em 10 grand, and they’ll be gone.
But don’t vote twice, it’s not right.
  • + 2
 @speed10: 10 out of 10 pinkbike poetry at its finest Big Grin
  • + 1
 @speed10: Your nobel prize is in the mail...
  • + 1
 Winner prediction: A roost shot on a 157 (with 28.99 cranks)... wearing a troll-face mask.
  • + 2
 How to win if I don't take a pics while riding?
  • + 2
 Finally! I was in need for some new Wallpapers Smile
  • + 1
 they should get 28.99 hundred dollars
  • + 2
 #roost
  • + 1
 OOPS, missed the "s" in finalist(s)
  • + 3
 1 winner, 1 runner up, 2 semi-finalists.
  • + 0
 Only nominating roost photos this year
  • + 0
 Donald Trump
  • - 2
 How many DUmBs do you need to sell to make $10 000 to hand out? That is the question.
  • + 0
 Roost on the Boost!
  • - 3
 A photo of my 28.99cm d*** might get SRAM’s attention. Hahaha
  • - 1
 all the roost shots...

Post a Comment



