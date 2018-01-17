The 2017 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is Here With $10,000 in Prizing

What's at stake? $10,000 USD Cash

285,000

You have until Wednesday January 24th, 2018 to nominate your favourite shots.

How Does it Work?

The 7th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is coming fast. The winner will join Steve Shannon, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with some serious cash.Think you have a banger? This is your chance to see how you stack up against the best mountain bike photographers in the world. Any images uploaded during 2017, or, can be nominated. You can nominate up to three photos of your own, or from other photographers, for entry into the competition. Last year overvotes were cast until ultimately one image came out on top.All photos taken and uploaded to Pinkbike during 2017 and before January 24th, 2018 that are nominated by users are eligible. Each Pinkbike user can nominate up to 3 different photos into the contest (). The judges will then spend several sleepless nights narrowing the nominated photos down to 32, after which we will open things up to the public. We will pit each photo randomly against another photo in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At this point, users will vote on the match ups and the photo with the most votes will move onto the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed 2017 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.The winner that is chosen by you, the readers, will receive a cheque thanks to SRAM, as well as the title of 2017 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.