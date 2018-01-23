You have until Wednesday January 24th, 2018 to nominate your favourite shots.
The winner will join Steve Shannon, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $10,000 USD cash.
Think you have a banger? This is your chance to see how you stack up against the best mountain bike photographers in the world. Any images uploaded during 2017, or up until Wednesday January 24th, 2018
, can be nominated. You can nominate up to three photos of your own, or from other photographers, for entry into the competition. Last year over 285,000
votes were cast until ultimately one image came out on top.
Head here for more information
about how to enter, rules and regulations and the selection process.
10 Comments
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15546534
Merci les gars!
Post a Comment