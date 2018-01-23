PHOTOGRAPHY

The 2017 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest – Last Day to Nominate and Enter!

Jan 23, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Photo of the Year
There is $10,000 USD in cash on the line in the 2017 Photo of the Year Powered by SRAM, so get ready to nominate your favourite pictures.


You have until Wednesday January 24th, 2018 to nominate your favourite shots. The winner will join Steve Shannon, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $10,000 USD cash.

Think you have a banger? This is your chance to see how you stack up against the best mountain bike photographers in the world. Any images uploaded during 2017, or up until Wednesday January 24th, 2018, can be nominated. You can nominate up to three photos of your own, or from other photographers, for entry into the competition. Last year over 285,000 votes were cast until ultimately one image came out on top.

Head here for more information about how to enter, rules and regulations and the selection process.


Photo of the Year

MENTIONS: @SramMedia


10 Comments

  • + 15
 Wonder what mediocre berm shot is going to win over epic panorama this year.
  • + 23
 whichever one has the most fake roost achieved by shoveling a bunch of soft dirt into the corner.
  • + 5
 I’m here for you.
  • + 4
 Feeling alone here
  • + 3
 Just uploaded my banger.
  • + 1
 When you say “banger”?
  • + 5
 Do you expect to win with a picture of a sausage? Wink
  • + 8
 @davidrobinsonphoto: different contest dude
  • - 1
 Vote for my girlfriend!
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15546534
Merci les gars!
  • + 4
 Too fat

