PINKBIKE TECH

The 2017 Taipei Cycle Show

Mar 21, 2017
by Mike Levy  

Taipei
[BOX align=left]PINKBIKE AT THE[/BOX]
2017 TAIPEI
CYCLE SHOW


If shiny new bikes and fresh gear are the kinds of things that make you quiver, you'll be happy to hear that the winter dry season has come to an end with the kickoff of the 30th annual Taipei Cycle Show. And after a journey of around 10,000 kilometers, a few bowls of airplane congee and something else that may or may not have been cubed meat, as well as quick 300kph jaunt on the local bullet train, we're here to show you what's new, what's interesting, and what's super weird.

To be honest, there's probably going to be a whole bunch of the last thing, with the Taipei Cycle Show always home to a large selection of wacky goods.


Taipei
Taipei


The show itself runs over five days and is spread over 58,000 square meters inside, and partly outside, of the Nangang Exhibition Center. Unlike other trade shows that are laid out over a single story, the six-floor Nangang Exhibition Center is essentially a vertical plethora of everything bicycle, from mountain bikes of every description to the oddest folding commuter and pogo sticks that would surely cost me an arm and a leg in medical expenses.

In other words, the place is batshit crazy in the best kind of two-wheeled, and sometimes no-wheeled, way.


Taiwan 2017


We're not just here to do the usual trade show shoot-and-run, however. Taiwan and China are both home to an absolutely massive amount of manufacturing facilities, especially of the cycling variety, and we'll be visiting aluminum frame and component factories in Taiwan before flying to China to investigate carbon production with the kind of uninhibited access to Asian manufacturing that has never been granted to the media before, let alone a trio with both photo and video cameras in hand.


Taiwan 2017


We've already spent three days in Taichung, a city 130km south of Taipei where you'll find a large amount of frame and component factories. While there, we visited Genio's aluminum manufacturing facility that produces Pivot's alloy frames, among others, as well as PMG, a component builder that constructs everything from relatively inexpensive alloy parts to high-end carbon components. PMG also allowed us to see and film their test facility—picture multiple rooms full of large, loud robot-looking machines that are putting a lifetime's worth of abuse into a component in a relatively brief amount of time—and also the much quieter and clinical-like lab that's home to employees checking tolerances and running microscopes.
Taiwan 2017


Taiwan 2017
Taiwan 2017

Taiwan 2017



by mikelevy
Views: 448    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




Taiwan 2017
Taiwan 2017



Handlebar Monster

by mikelevy
Views: 553    Faves: 1    Comments: 0




Taiwan 2017

Taiwan 2017
Taiwan 2017



Handlebar Heat Treating

by mikelevy
Views: 358    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




Taiwan 2017
Taiwan 2017


n a
Taiwan 2017


n/a

by mikelevy
Views: 538    Faves: 0    Comments: 2



Taiwan 2017
Taiwan 2017


Get ready to be inundated with coverage from the 30th annual Taipei Cycle Show that kicks off later today. Want to see something in particular? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read This Week
YT Nabs the Director of Good Times
81320 views
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
77932 views
Santa Cruz's New Hardtail Costs Under $2,000, Does Either 29'' or 27.5+ Wheels
67735 views
The Interview: Troy Brosnan
53309 views
Matt Hunter Explores Patagonia - Video
50612 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
48867 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
46111 views
Rémi is Ready for Racing - Video
41720 views

11 Comments

  • + 1
 I wonder which carbon factory they're visiting? Whichever it is, if they put over a good impression, it will help them out with orders no end I'm sure... I'm on some LB Chinese rims and I'm hoping it's them!
  • + 3
 There'd better be some enduro-specific Boost mid-fat e-bike coverage or I'm gonna flip out!
  • - 1
 Pretty aggressive comment there. You must have a Type-A personality.
  • + 3
 @kubaner: Probably Type-650B
  • + 1
 Seeing these factories is so bittersweet. Awesome tech and huge facilities that I can appreciate........ Yet I know that they are killing the homegrown makers and machine shops.
  • + 2
 I'm not sure 'killing' is the right word. They make very, very good components with low cost (comparatively) labour. Many consumers factor in price so that plays a big part in the decay of homegrown industry. Furthermore, the manufacturers themselves choose to move production to Asia as it is cheaper. The only thing that could be suggested is the ethical dilemma custommers face. Do the manufacturing companies adhere to safety regulations and environmental considerations? In Taiwan, probably. China, unknown.
  • + 3
 we want to see frame factories. with contact info
  • + 1
 Cool! Visiting any factories that sell direct to customers (chicarb)? Or are those all in mainland China?
  • + 3
 Cool
  • + 1
 Awesome! What a cool opportunity to see what not everyone get's to see.
  • - 1
 Those welders look like washed up Chinese Olympians who didn't make the cut

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046113
Mobile Version of Website