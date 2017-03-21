The 2017 Taipei Cycle Show









If shiny new bikes and fresh gear are the kinds of things that make you quiver, you'll be happy to hear that the winter dry season has come to an end with the kickoff of the 30th annual Taipei Cycle Show. And after a journey of around 10,000 kilometers, a few bowls of airplane congee and something else that may or may not have been cubed meat, as well as quick 300kph jaunt on the local bullet train, we're here to show you what's new, what's interesting, and what's super weird.



To be honest, there's probably going to be a whole bunch of the last thing, with the Taipei Cycle Show always home to a large selection of wacky goods.











The show itself runs over five days and is spread over 58,000 square meters inside, and partly outside, of the Nangang Exhibition Center. Unlike other trade shows that are laid out over a single story, the six-floor Nangang Exhibition Center is essentially a vertical plethora of everything bicycle, from mountain bikes of every description to the oddest folding commuter and pogo sticks that would surely cost me an arm and a leg in medical expenses.



In other words, the place is batshit crazy in the best kind of two-wheeled, and sometimes no-wheeled, way.











We're not just here to do the usual trade show shoot-and-run, however. Taiwan and China are both home to an absolutely massive amount of manufacturing facilities, especially of the cycling variety, and we'll be visiting aluminum frame and component factories in Taiwan before flying to China to investigate carbon production with the kind of uninhibited access to Asian manufacturing that has never been granted to the media before, let alone a trio with both photo and video cameras in hand.













We've already spent three days in Taichung, a city 130km south of Taipei where you'll find a large amount of frame and component factories. While there, we visited Genio's aluminum manufacturing facility that produces Pivot's alloy frames, among others, as well as PMG, a component builder that constructs everything from relatively inexpensive alloy parts to high-end carbon components. PMG also allowed us to see and film their test facility—picture multiple rooms full of large, loud robot-looking machines that are putting a lifetime's worth of abuse into a component in a relatively brief amount of time—and also the much quieter and clinical-like lab that's home to employees checking tolerances and running microscopes.





























































































Get ready to be inundated with coverage from the 30th annual Taipei Cycle Show that kicks off later today. Want to see something in particular? Let us know in the comment section below.



