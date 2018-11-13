We're rolling up on Christmas FAST, so we've pulled together an eclectic mix of MTB-related gift ideas for all the riders on your list. Pro-tip: just happen to leave this page open when your significant other borrows your laptop. Edge® 520 Plus Mountain Bike Bundle
• Advanced, Easy-to-use GPS Bike Computer for Competing and Navigation
• Features advanced navigation, including new rider alerts and the preloaded Garmin Cycle Map with turn-by-turn directions for on and off road courses
• Stay connected with your compatible smartphone using LiveTrack and GroupTrack, smart notifications, rider-to-rider messaging and built-in Incident Detection.
• With the Trailforks
app, you can download trails to use offline when you go for a ride. Featuring trails from more than 80 countries, Trailforks maps include topographic information, points of interest, heatmaps, trail conditions, photos, videos and much more.
• Monitors cycling-specific VO2 max and recovery time when used with power and heart rate
• While riding in tough terrain, the included Edge Remote lets you use your Edge without removing your hands from the handlebars
• Battery life: up to 15 hours$329.99 USDShop the Edge 520 Plus Mountain Bike Bundle Here
OneUp Components Dropper Post 170mm/150mm
The awesome value OneUp Dropper Post has a number of unique features that set it apart from every other dropper post on the market. The patent pending dropped rail clamp and low profile collar gives the OneUp Dropper Post the shortest stack height of any dropper. No other post can get your saddle lower.
• Adjustable travel: Travel adjust shims allow you to fine tune your post travel by up to 50mm in any increment. Don't get stuck between dropper sizes and get the perfect drop for you and your bike.
• Simple and reliable: Bleed free, cable actuation and sealed cartridge internals means that installation and maintenance is a breeze.
• Low profile carbon remote with an oversized bearing for reliability and super smooth action. Matchmaker, i-Spec II or 22.2mm bar clamp options for a clean cockpit. $248 USD, including free shipping worldwide and a 2 year warranty.Shop the OneUp Components Dropper Post Here
Saris SuperClamp EX 2-Bike
This lightweight, yet mighty, tiltable tray-style hitch rack is ready to hit the road at a moment’s notice. Whether you’re hauling eMTB, beefy downhill rigs or an assortment of bicycles, the SuperClamp EX’s dual shepherd’s hooks promise all rigs a truly secure ride without touching the bike’s frame. Plus, it’s made in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, and is backed with a lifetime warranty.$489.99 USDShop the Saris SuperClamp EX 2-Bike Rack Here
Leatt’s DBX 3.0 DH Helmet
Leatt has crammed all the high-end safety features of the DH range into a single helmet offering that’s also budget savvy. Includes category-defining 360 ̊ Turbine Technology and an ASTM DH-certified fiber shell for when the Thrill taps too hard!
• Fiberglass ASTM DH certified Shell
• 360 ̊ Turbine Technology – Reduces up to 30% of head impact at concussion level and up to 40% of rotational acceleration to head and brain.
• Fidlock® magnetic closure system
• Visor breakaway function for rotational reduction in a crash
• 4 Colorways – Stadium Ink, Stadium Ruby Black and Steel
• Sizes: S-XL
• Weight from 1160g$189.99 USDShop the Leatt DBX 3.0 DH Helmet Here
CamelBak Chase Bike Vest
The Chase bike vest is designed for those who want a minimal approach to carrying gear on the trails without sacrificing hydration or performance. Pack lighter and ride faster with focused features like quick access front harness and stretch overflow pockets. Stay cool and hydrated with our 3-D vent mesh and the 1.5-liter Crux reservoir. This minimalist vest is thoughtfully engineered to take your mind off your gear so you can focus on the ride.
• 1.5L CRUX Reservoir: Faster flow rate for better hydration
• Front Harness Pockets: Conveniently located for quick access
• 3D Vent Mesh: Multi-directional air flow and cushioning to maximize comfort and breathability
• Dual Adjustable Sternum Straps: Offer a range of adjustments for a custom, comfortable fit and increased stability
• Stretch Overflow Pocket: Quickly stash or shed a layer or rain shell
• Quick Stow Compatible: Optimized to fit Quick Stow flasks in front harness pocket$100.00 USDShop the CamelBak Chase Bike Vest Here
ODI Elite Pro Grips
More padding, without the bulk.
The Elite Pro grips have been designed and tested by top pro athletes to reduce fatigue and vibration transfer without the feeling of a bulky padded grip. They feature an ergonomically designed domed pad which matches the contour of your hands for improved padding without feeling too bulky. The unique flexible rib pattern reduces vibration transfer to your palms while the half waffle pattern provides improved traction in all conditions. All of this is contained in the industry leading v2.1 Lock-On single-clamp lock-on system for easy installation and guaranteed slip-free performance. $28.95 USDShop the ODI Elite Pro Grips Here
661 Reset MIPS Helmet
For the first time, SixSixOne are bringing MIPS Technology to a full-face helmet with budget friendly price-point. We’ve worked closely with MIPS to become one of the first brands to feature their brand new E2 System, designed specifically for Full-Face helmets to reduce rotational forces transmitted in a crash. The Reset MIPS will be available in two brand new colourways – Geo-Blorange for those who want to stand out from the crowd, and Deep Forest Green for riders who want something a little more understated. Like our standard RESET Helmet; it will be available in 7 sizes from three separate shells from XXS to XXL, the Reset MIPS will fit riders of nearly all-ages with exceptional comfort.
• MIPS “E2” Brain Protection System - low friction layer designed to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain from angled impacts to the head.
• Lightweight ABS shell
• Large angular vents increase cold air intake and heat exhaust flow through
• Large sculpted eyeport for great vision and goggle fitment
• Complies to standards: CPSC, CE: 1078, AS/NZS 2063
• Sizes XXS-XXL (48 - 64cm)$149.99 USDShop the 661 Reset MIPS Helmet Here
CycleOps H2 Smart Trainer
The H2 smart direct drive trainer is the perfect addition to any athlete’s arsenal. The heart of the H2 is its ability to replicate real world inertia better than anyone else thanks to it its massive, 20-pound precision-balanced flywheel, while its soul is its impressive electrical prowess, complete with integrated cadence, speed and power data. From mountain bikers to weekend warriors, the American-made H2 can help push any training regimen to the edge.$1199.99 USDShop the CycleOps H2 Smart Trainer Here
Miranda’s Extreme Modular XMOD Crankset
Your attitude toward riding is defined more by what’s possible rather than the other way around; choices are key to unlocking adventure. Or maybe you like winning, like the European Downhill Championships or the Enduro World Series, where Miranda’s XMOD crankset could be seen in 2018 on the winning bikes of Tiago Ladeira and Karim Amour.
• XMOD is the world’s first totally modular crankset that allows you to choose the spindle, spider, and crank arms independently for a fully customized crankset specific to you.
• Together with clever chainring design that locks flush with right crank arms, the resulting reinforced fit extends the life of both cranks and chainrings.
• XMOD allows you almost limitless crankset combinations for enduro, downhill, and XC.205€ and up for a complete XMOD alloy crankset with ChainFlow® 3D chainringsShop Mirandas Extreme Modular XMOD Crankset Here
RedMonkey Sports Klämpz Lock-on Grips
The Silicone Grip Perfected! Simply put, not all grips are created equal. Manufactured in the USA with the highest grade vibration damping and weather resistant silicone compound, combined with our proprietary extrusion process makes RedMonkey Sports klämpz silicone lock-on grips the most comfortable lock-on grip on the market. Designed for comfort and produced with a tacky texture, they can be used with or without gloves, limiting hand and arm fatigue on all types of terrain! RedMonkey Sports is also proud to donate a portion of sales to various cycling charities.
• Dual locking clamp design
• Tacky no-slip texture
• Weather resistant silicone
• High vibration damping compound
• Fits Mountain Bike bars 22.2 mm
• Outside diameter: 35mm
• Approx. 113 grams per set including bar ends$27.95 USDShop RedMonkey Sports Klampz Lock-on Grips Here
RockShox DebonAir™ Air Spring Upgrade Kits
Give the gift of traction. The new DebonAir™ air spring upgrade kit reduces friction from every single moving part, improving bump absorption and response under load, and drastically reducing rider fatigue.
• New friction-reducing DebonAir™ air spring delivers the most responsive forks in RockShox history, maintaining traction in more conditions than ever before.
• Available for RockShox Lyrik, RockShox Pike, RockShox Revelation and RockShox Yari.
• Quick and easy install. USD: $42, Euro: €47Shop RockShox DebonAir Air Spring Upgrade Kits Here
100% Aircraft DH Helmet
Since its inception, our beloved Aircraft helmet has been on a tear, tackling wins around the world in both downhill and enduro mountain bike races. Our pilots, Sam Hill and Loic Bruni, have been wearing the precision engineered full face helmet with a Carbon/Kevlar composite shell for an ultra-lightweight feel and have proved the Aircraft to be the winningest MTB helmet since it first was worn. Riders trust the Aircraft for safety and comfort as the MIPS equipped helmet is one of the best ventilated helmets on the market with 25 different channels to manage airflow.
• Ultra-light design featuring aerospace Carbon/Kevlar composite shell
• MIPS technology adds more protection against rotational violence to the brain caused by angled impacts
• Active cooling system maximizes airflow with 25 vents and channels. More ventilation than any other helmet
• Washable, antibacterial comfort liner, cheek pads and chin strap covers
• Emergency release cheek pads and integrated release system compartment for quick, safe removal
• Titanium D-Ring buckle provides a secure fit while saving weight
• Engineered with 2 shell sizes and 3 EPS sizes to achieve the perfect fit
• Adjustable visor with machined light-weight aluminum screws
• Durable helmet case with integrated goggle pocket included$400 USDShop the 100% Aircraft DH Helmet Here
Feedback Torque Ratchet Combo & Ultralight Bike Repair Stand
The perfect travel bike maintenance gifts from Feedback Sports to take you and your bike wherever you want to go.
$79.99 & $209.99 USDShop Feedback Here
This innovative, ultra-compact bar style torque ratchet allows you to easily and precisely install, adjust or remove components.
• Lightweight and strong this tool can be used just as you would any 2-way ratchet. When you need a specific torque function, simply apply pressure to the Torque Knob at the end of the wrench to reach the desired (from 2Nm-10Nm).
• The Range comes with 14 of the most commonly used Hex, Torx and Phillips bits (made of premium S2 steel for superior durability).
• The case fits in the palm of your hand or back pocket but feels just at home being tossed in a bag, or the back of a car for your next adventure.
The Ultralight Repair Stand is a professional level repair stand packed into an ultralight package for maximum portability.
• It features a unique fast action Slide-Lock clamp head with torque amplifying clutch and rubber coated jaws that accommodate up to 1.9″ tubing. This makes securing a bike quick and easy.
• The large footprint tripod base is stable on a wide variety of surfaces and can support up to 85 lbs.
• Anodized aluminum tubing construction makes it lightweight, durable, and resistant to the elements.
• Packs down smaller and lighter than any traditional style stand in the Feedback Sports lineup making it ideal for all your bike adventures in 2019 and beyond.
Fox Digital High Pressure Pump
Equipped with a digital display, easy air bleed button, and foldable design, FOX’s digital pump gives you an exact pressure setting to make suspension and seatpost setup easier and repeatable every time. The gauge accurately reads up to 300 PSI, refining displaying pressures in 0.5 PSI increments through the 0-100 PSI range.
• 0-300 PSI in 0.5 PSI increments
• Reads in PSI, BAR, KG/CM2
• Replaceable battery$70 USDShop the Fox Digital High Pressure Pump Here
Thule Vital Packs
Thule Vital packs are constructed with a low center of gravity and optimal weight distribution for cross-country and trail riding. With its lightweight, ventilated materials offering the ultimate in comfort on any terrain, the 3L, 6L, and 8L options are available for quick rides or longer all day journeys. The unique jersey-style pockets allow quick access to items without slowing down, while the organizational pockets inside keep all your essentials where you need them. Equipped with HydraPak bladder systems, the Thule ReTrakt hydration hose keeps your hands on the bars and your focus on the trail as it automatically returns to the shoulder strap and stays in place using magnetic strips. 3L - $139.95, 6L - $119.95, 8L - $139.95Shop the Thule Vital Packs Here
KS LEV-Ci Dropper Post
• High compression molded carbon fiber head micro adjustable with titanium bolts
• Up to 175mm of infinitely adjustable travel
• Adjustable air sprung hydraulic cartridge
• Black hard anodized stanchion
• Black laser etched seal collar
• Patented one-way roller-clutch bearing
• One-piece molded unidirectional carbon fiber mast
• User-friendly cable interface specifically designed for internal frame routing
• Compatible with all Southpaw, KG and Westy style remotes65/100/125mm travel = $515 USD / 150mm travel = $545 USD / 175m travel = $575 USDShop the KS LEV-Ci Dropper PostHere
HT Supreme Pedals
The HT ANS10 Supreme, designed in conjunction with the super stylish Swedish giant Martin Söderström, the ANS10 Supreme offers the perfect amount of traction, platform and feel. Used by numerous FMB riders including FMB champion Brett Rheeder it goes without saying that the ANS10 stands up to the hardest of use.
• Pedal Weight (pair): 368 g
• Size: 100 x 100 x 16.6 mm
• Body Materia: aluminum extruded / CNC machined
• Spindle: CNC machined Crmo
• Pedal Bearings: sealed bearings / IGUS bushings
• Pins: replaceable SAP (1/8"" x 9 mm) pins / 1 mm washer$120 USDShop HT Supreme Pedals Here
7Mesh Callaghan Hoody
Built for hitting the berms and brewing up a post-ride coffee, the Callaghan is patterned for the bike and the après-trail hang out with a relaxed fit that smoothly transitions from ride to recovery.
Made with soft, comforting merino on the inside and trail-resistant polyester on the out, the Callaghan’s dual-fabric construction balances your temperature whether you’re working hard on the bars, or sitting back to enjoy the descent. And thanks to the legendary anti-odor properties of merino, you can ride and repeat without fear of upsetting your bunkmate during extended trips away.
Trimmed with an easy pull full-length zipper, the Callaghan includes dual front pockets, one of which is finished with an internal phone security sleeve to prevent cellular slip-outs. $200 USDShop 7Mesh Callaghan Hoody Here
Dakine Split Roller 110L Bag
The most celebrated feature of the iconic Split Roller 110L travel bag is the divided top and bottom compartments which allows for the ultimate in organization and access. The interior organizational benefits include a large main compartment as well as individual divided sections all separated with see-through mesh dividers to keep clean separate from dirty, or adventure and sports gear separate from clothing. The ingenious Split-Wing collapsible brace allows the travel bag to fold flat conserving your valuable storage space when not in use. This stylish rolling luggage is not your father's suitcase.
• Limited Lifetime Warranty
• Price varies by fabric
• Split level design allows for easy access and organization
• Split-Wing Collapsible Brace (pat. pending) provides great stability and folds flat for storage
• #10
lockable YKK main zippers
• Interior see-through mesh dividers
• Weight: 11 lbs. (5kg)$220 USDShop Dakine Split Roller 110L Bag Here
GoPro Hero 7 Black
HERO7 Black introduces HyperSmooth, TimeWarp, Live Streaming and SuperPhoto, while also delivering 12MP photos, 4K60 and 1080p240 video, and built-in, gimbal-like stabilization. It’s rugged and waterproof to 10m without housing and compatible with all existing GoPro mounts.$399.99 USDShop the GoPro Hero 7 Black Here
Pinkbike Mountain Biking Apparel
Head to our online Merch Store for exclusive Pinkbike apparel that will keep you looking sharp on or off the trails! We have the ideal gifts for the mountain bikers in your life including hoodies, sweaters, T-shirts, socks, the 2019 calendar and more!Starting at $14.99Shop Pinkbike Mountain Biking Apparel Here
