

This innovative, ultra-compact bar style torque ratchet allows you to easily and precisely install, adjust or remove components.



• Lightweight and strong this tool can be used just as you would any 2-way ratchet. When you need a specific torque function, simply apply pressure to the Torque Knob at the end of the wrench to reach the desired (from 2Nm-10Nm).

• The Range comes with 14 of the most commonly used Hex, Torx and Phillips bits (made of premium S2 steel for superior durability).

• The case fits in the palm of your hand or back pocket but feels just at home being tossed in a bag, or the back of a car for your next adventure.







The Ultralight Repair Stand is a professional level repair stand packed into an ultralight package for maximum portability.



• It features a unique fast action Slide-Lock clamp head with torque amplifying clutch and rubber coated jaws that accommodate up to 1.9″ tubing. This makes securing a bike quick and easy.

• The large footprint tripod base is stable on a wide variety of surfaces and can support up to 85 lbs.

• Anodized aluminum tubing construction makes it lightweight, durable, and resistant to the elements.

• Packs down smaller and lighter than any traditional style stand in the Feedback Sports lineup making it ideal for all your bike adventures in 2019 and beyond.

