The 2019 Hurly Burly Downhill Yearbook is Now Available

Press Release: Misspent Summers
Hurly Burly 4, the 2019 downhill World Cup and Championships yearbook, is on sale now.
Our roving reporters and renowned photographers followed the entire World Cup and Champs season to document its every up and down — the injuries, the victories and all the flat-out racing in-between — and seal the year into one 228-page tome.
The book covers the entire 2019 season of UCI Downhill World Cup racing and the UCI Downhill World Championships. Hundreds of the best photographs sit alongside reports, comment and analysis from a group of experienced writers, capturing every moment of action and drama from the series and Champs.
This is our fourth edition of Hurly Burly, and we’d like to thank every person who has bought, read, talked about, or even just heard of our books.
Buy the book now through the Misspent Summers store.About
In 2019 the UCI Downhill World Cup and Championships went back to some of the sport’s most revered venues. Varied courses and conditions made for a classic season of racing that
saw the sport’s current powerhouses come out victorious.
From early-season Slovenia to a dramatic finale in the USA and every race in-between, our latest book covers the highs, lows and most important stories of the season.Some details:
- £15 plus postage
- 228 pages (200 editorial)
- 9 event reports
- Hundreds of the best photographs
- ‘Anatomy of a Track’ and ‘Data Check’ analysis mini-features
- All the top results and standings
- Dimensions: 284 (h) x220 (w) mm
- Paper: 300 gsm silk-coated cover, 130 gsm silk pages
- Published by Misspent Summers in the UK
- The history book of downhill mountain bike racing ContributorsProduction:
James McKnight, Ben Winder, Victor Lucas, Chris Jones, Morgane Charre,
Harriet JonesPhotography:
Sven Martin, Boris Beyer, Sebastian SchieckFeatures:
Ric McLaughlin, Alan Milway, John Parkin, Aaron Bartlett, John Lawlor, Pete
Scullion, Anna Buick, Chris Kilmurray, Eliot Jackson
5 Comments
Post a Comment