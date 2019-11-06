The 2019 Hurly Burly Downhill Yearbook is Now Available

Nov 6, 2019
by James McKnight  
Hurly Burly 2019 - The Downhill Yearbook


Press Release: Misspent Summers


Hurly Burly 4, the 2019 downhill World Cup and Championships yearbook, is on sale now.

Our roving reporters and renowned photographers followed the entire World Cup and Champs season to document its every up and down — the injuries, the victories and all the flat-out racing in-between — and seal the year into one 228-page tome.

The book covers the entire 2019 season of UCI Downhill World Cup racing and the UCI Downhill World Championships. Hundreds of the best photographs sit alongside reports, comment and analysis from a group of experienced writers, capturing every moment of action and drama from the series and Champs.

This is our fourth edition of Hurly Burly, and we’d like to thank every person who has bought, read, talked about, or even just heard of our books.

Buy the book now through the Misspent Summers store.

Hurly Burly 2019 - The Downhill Yearbook

Hurly Burly 2019 - The Downhill Yearbook
Hurly Burly 2019 - The Downhill Yearbook

About
In 2019 the UCI Downhill World Cup and Championships went back to some of the sport’s most revered venues. Varied courses and conditions made for a classic season of racing that
saw the sport’s current powerhouses come out victorious.

From early-season Slovenia to a dramatic finale in the USA and every race in-between, our latest book covers the highs, lows and most important stories of the season.

Some details:
- £15 plus postage
- 228 pages (200 editorial)
- 9 event reports
- Hundreds of the best photographs
- ‘Anatomy of a Track’ and ‘Data Check’ analysis mini-features
- All the top results and standings
- Dimensions: 284 (h) x220 (w) mm
- Paper: 300 gsm silk-coated cover, 130 gsm silk pages
- Published by Misspent Summers in the UK
- The history book of downhill mountain bike racing

Hurly Burly 2019 - The Downhill Yearbook


Hurly Burly 2019 - The Downhill Yearbook
Hurly Burly 2019 - The Downhill Yearbook

Contributors
Production: James McKnight, Ben Winder, Victor Lucas, Chris Jones, Morgane Charre,
Harriet Jones

Photography: Sven Martin, Boris Beyer, Sebastian Schieck

Features: Ric McLaughlin, Alan Milway, John Parkin, Aaron Bartlett, John Lawlor, Pete
Scullion, Anna Buick, Chris Kilmurray, Eliot Jackson

Hurly Burly 2019 - The Downhill Yearbook


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Announces Decision to End His Life
87496 views
Spotted: Prototype Cannondale Enduro Bike
59269 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019
59106 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
44139 views
Test Your Bike Knowledge: Can You Guess These Models? - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
43882 views
Now THAT was a Bike: John Kirkcaldie's 2006 Turner DHR
40869 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Brings it Home in 'Act.III'
37466 views
Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS
36464 views

5 Comments

  • 5 1
 "wow" - Owen Wilson
  • 2 2
 Sad part is we will look back in this book 10 years from now and think "How did they even ride those terrible bikes? The geometry is terrible."
  • 5 0
 Doubtful. We don't look at moto from the early 2000s and say that. Things are plateauing.
  • 1 1
 This is much cooler than my yearbook!
  • 2 2
 pictures on the internet tho

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014191
Mobile Version of Website