The 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is Here With $10,000 in Prizing

Jan 15, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  
There is $10,000 USD in cash on the line in the 2019 Photo of the Year Powered by Jenson USA, so get ready to nominate your favourite pictures.


What's at stake? $10,000 USD Cash

The 9th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is coming fast. The winner will join Steve Shannon, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Robb Thompson and Richard Baybutt in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with some serious cash.

Think you have a banger? This is your chance to see how you stack up against the best mountain bike photographers in the world. Any images uploaded during 2019, or up until Friday, January 24, 2020, can be nominated. You can nominate up to three photos of your own, or from other photographers, for entry into the competition. Last year over 300,000 votes were cast until ultimately one image came out on top.

You have until Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9am PST to nominate your favourite shots.

How Does it Work?

All photos taken and uploaded to Pinkbike during 2019 and before Friday, January 24, 2020 that are nominated by users are eligible. Each Pinkbike user can nominate up to 3 different photos into the contest (see how to nominate below). The judges will then spend several sleepless nights narrowing the nominated photos down to 32, after which we will open things up to the public. We will pit each photo randomly against another photo in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At this point, users will vote on the match ups and the photo with the most votes will move onto the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.

The winner that is chosen by you, the readers, will receive a cheque thanks to Jenson USA, as well as the title of 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.

Photos can be nominated by any user by clicking the 'Nominate this Photo' link. All nominated photos will then be viewed by the panel of judges and narrowed down to 32.

Rules

• Everyone is eligible except for judges
• Only one photo can be selected from each photographer into the final 32
• You must be the photographer who took the photo and then have uploaded it onto your personal Pinkbike account to be eligible
Nominations close, Friday, January 24, 2019 at 9am PST.

Prizing

• Winner will receive $5,000
• Runner Up will receive $3,000
• Semi Finalists will each receive $1,000

Full rules and regulations can be found here.






Posted In:
Contests and Deals Photo Of The Year 2019 Sponsored


27 Comments

  • 24 1
 There should be a similar contest for "Most Mediocre Photo of the Year." Give us regular guy's a chance to flaunt our Insta pics.
  • 8 0
 Or camera requirement must cost less than 300.
  • 8 0
 @chyu: Damn, my iPhone wouldn't even qualify for that requirement.
  • 1 0
 @taythecoug: ahahahaha
  • 1 0
 So Polaroids for the win!!!
  • 1 0
 How about a cell phone only contest? That allows all of us a chance!
  • 1 0
 @chyu: Well, that rules out nearly all smartphones.
  • 1 0
 @taythecoug: never underestimate a pro with an iphone lol.
  • 4 0
 Keep the photographers' and riders' names hidden to keep the selection process truly based on photography.
  • 4 1
 Yo if I upload a normal selfie who wants to vote for me lolol
Gotta pay for college somehow Smile
  • 3 0
 Better yet, a picture of a good doggo
  • 1 0
 @SpaghettiShredder: I tried to vote but the photo has to be in the riding section.
  • 1 0
 @slundy99: riding position?
  • 3 0
 I'm leaning my road bike over for a killer still life right now...
  • 2 0
 Will there be categories of cliche? Dust explosion, panoramic vista with tiny bike in foreground, euro table etc?
  • 1 0
 What will they do about the boys/ dead accounts?
Hell, they could just vote for themselves...
  • 1 0
 ** bots, not boys**
  • 5 0
 @SpaghettiShredder: dead boys accounts are the worst
  • 4 1
 $5000+$3000+$1000=$10000
  • 1 0
 Good eye Loose-Goose!
  • 3 1
 "Semi Finalists" (plural)
  • 1 0
 Levy got bills to pay y'all know.
  • 1 0
 Here it is

m.pinkbike.com/photo/18065540
  • 1 0
 That's sick
  • 1 0
 Yay!
  • 1 0
 roost
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



