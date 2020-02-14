The 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Winner is...

JB Liautard's Winning Image for 2019 Photo of the Year...
We gave you the top 32 images from 2019 and after more than 319,000 votes were cast you, our readers, have voted for the winner and ultimately chosen the 2019 Photo of the Year presented by Jenson USA
. The winner will be divvying up the $10,000 in CASH with the top four.
Check out the voting page for all the results from each bracket.
The 9th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is a wrap and JB Liautard will be joining the ranks of Sean Lee, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, and Richard Baybutt in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.
How Did Photo Of The Year Work?
From thousands of nominated photos, 32 were selected to pit against each other in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At that point it was up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes moved on to the next round. So 32 photos narrowed down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there was a single photo deemed the 2018 Photo of the Year Presented by Jenson USA
.
What was at stake? $10,000 Cash
• JB Liautard will receive a check for $5,000
• Ross Bell will receive a check for $3,000
• Toby Cowley and Manuel Sulzer will each receive a check for $1,000
There were also Voter Prizes
this year. We are reaching out to the five winners of the $200 Jenson USA gift cards and will update this article when they confirm. Thanks to everyone for voting!
Thanks to Jenson USA
.
We've reached out to JB Liautard for an interview.
50 Comments
It's a great honor. Congrats to all the selected photographers, especially Ross for making it this far
There was some awesome images in the mix, and I guess there's also a part of luck in all that.
On another note, Hugo Frixtalon is one of the most talented rider I've been working with, so I'm happy it gives him some exposure as well !
Cheers !
www.pinkbike.com/news/Pinkbike-Photo-of-the-Year-And-the-Winner-is.html
2012
www.pinkbike.com/news/2012-Photo-of-the-Year-Winner-is.html
2013
www.pinkbike.com/news/Photo-of-the-Year-Winner-is-2013.html
2014
www.pinkbike.com/news/2014-photo-of-the-year-winner-christoph-laue.html
2015
www.pinkbike.com/news/2015-photo-of-the-year-winner-sean-lee.html
2016
www.pinkbike.com/news/2016-photo-of-the-year-winner-is.html
2017
www.pinkbike.com/news/the-2017-photo-of-the-year-winner-is.html
2018
www.pinkbike.com/news/the-2018-photo-of-the-year-winner-is.html
I'm not saying this isn't a great photo but Lorence's was near perfect.
JB's is a sick shot to
Congrats Man!
Post a Comment