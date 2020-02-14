The 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Winner is...

Feb 14, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  
JB Liautard's Winning Image for 2019 Photo of the Year...


Ironic weather on the Canadian sunshine coast. The atmosphere is so special in those forests especially when the fog comes in and stays in the woods for the whole day.


We gave you the top 32 images from 2019 and after more than 319,000 votes were cast you, our readers, have voted for the winner and ultimately chosen the 2019 Photo of the Year presented by Jenson USA. The winner will be divvying up the $10,000 in CASH with the top four.

Check out the voting page for all the results from each bracket.

The 9th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is a wrap and JB Liautard will be joining the ranks of Sean Lee, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, and Richard Baybutt in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.


How Did Photo Of The Year Work?

From thousands of nominated photos, 32 were selected to pit against each other in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At that point it was up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes moved on to the next round. So 32 photos narrowed down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there was a single photo deemed the 2018 Photo of the Year Presented by Jenson USA.


What was at stake? $10,000 Cash

JB Liautard will receive a check for $5,000
• Ross Bell will receive a check for $3,000
• Toby Cowley and Manuel Sulzer will each receive a check for $1,000

There were also Voter Prizes this year. We are reaching out to the five winners of the $200 Jenson USA gift cards and will update this article when they confirm. Thanks to everyone for voting!




Thanks to Jenson USA.


We've reached out to JB Liautard for an interview.




Posted In:
Contests and Deals Photo Of The Year 2019 Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
93028 views
The Complete Guide to the 2020 World Cup DH Teams
59193 views
4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020
52234 views
Round Up: 10 Lesser-Known American Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
52132 views
First Ride: Transition's New Scout Carbon
49735 views
Review: 2020 Norco Sight C1 - Bigger, Burlier & Better
42250 views
Final Round Voting Closed: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
38448 views
Brett Rheeder Announces He Won't Be Competing at Crankworx Rotorua
35837 views

50 Comments

  • 94 0
 Thanks Pinkbike and everyone who voted for this contest !
It's a great honor. Congrats to all the selected photographers, especially Ross for making it this far Smile
There was some awesome images in the mix, and I guess there's also a part of luck in all that.
On another note, Hugo Frixtalon is one of the most talented rider I've been working with, so I'm happy it gives him some exposure as well !

Cheers !
  • 1 0
 Congratulations
  • 30 2
 Fair winner in my opinion. Gives me a kind feeling of the ET movie. Thumps up!
  • 23 10
 Go home
  • 3 0
 Phone home
  • 2 0
 Old fart.
  • 18 0
 Yeah JB! Congrats brother! Deserving winner in my eyes, one of the most forward thinking mtb photographers out there, consistently producing images a cut above the rest with a unique style. I’m super humbled and stoked to have even been a part of it and make the cut let alone get to the final! Thanks to everyone that voted and hopefully I’ll snag something else this year that’ll be in the mix again!
  • 5 0
 Gutted for you mate, had you down for the win, amazing shot chap, congratulations for the runner up spot, but yours was way better Smile
  • 9 0
 It'd be really interesting to know if instead of this head to head elimination format, a single round 'vote for your favourite, most votes wins' competition would it result in the same winner?
  • 5 0
 I would say that's a big absolutely not
  • 2 0
 Can't say for sure as people's tastes and likes can change on a whim from day to day as they vote through this bracket format. But every other photo in the contest was out voted at some point by another photo except this one. So logic would say that this one would still stand a pretty good chance of winning.
  • 8 0
 Just checked my Inbox, they must have gotten my username wrong, just like the Advent calendar!
  • 3 0
 Member since 2012? No chance Wink
  • 5 0
 Every year it’s the same — people get on here and criticize, second guess and talk out of their rear. The bottom line is, the people have spoken. This is who we voted for. Nothing else left to say about it than, “Cool photo, brah!” And “Congrats!”
  • 8 0
 Not the Fappening, but these'll do.
  • 8 0
 Too bad no one has captured a fart in a photo.
  • 7 1
 #lorencegotrobbed

I'm not saying this isn't a great photo but Lorence's was near perfect.
  • 3 0
 your opinion that's probably not going to change the outcome.
  • 5 1
 Well deserved... Such a sick shot.
  • 1 0
 great photo, and frixtalon was on fire last year! one of the most stylish riders on the circuit and his parts in "our own way" were a regular pre ride watch for me, hyped to see more in 2020
  • 1 0
 Superb shot, deserved winner. Great composition, action, colour palette and use of light. Lots of superb photos in this contest but I'm glad this one won.
  • 2 1
 The one of the guy manual-ing through the puddle wasn't anything special. Sure it was high quality, but there is one like it in this every. Single. Year.
  • 15 13
 How on earth did ross bells make it this far?
  • 24 0
 More people voted for that image over others in previous rounds.
  • 1 0
 Sick shot. Voted for the rider the the rain because it's a bit more real, but this one is awesome.
  • 2 0
 #STEVESHANNONGOTROBBED

JB's is a sick shot to
Congrats Man!
  • 1 0
 It was definitely the most Atmospheric Cascadian Black Metal of all the entries.
  • 1 0
 Not my favourite out of all of them but it's a fantastic shot, well deserved!
  • 1 0
 The other way to vote is to put 32 pics up for sale. The one that sells the most copies wins.
  • 1 0
 Gotta love peoples choice contests! Congrats to the winner!!
  • 5 5
 what's the deal with the light? can't be natural. therefore odd for the win,imo
  • 5 2
 i couldnt agree more. Awesoem image, but staged lighting was the main reason I voted for the other photo.
  • 13 0
 @ridehard84: out of curiosity, why does going to the extra effort of using professional photography methods like augmented lighting, editing, etc. make this photo worse? In my opinion, photography is an art form, and it's not always about the most accurate representation/reproduction
  • 5 0
 is there anything that says it needs to be natural light? i didnt see any restrictions
  • 2 0
 @laxguy: last year's winner had a light mounted on a drone above the rider, there's no restriction on using artificial sources to light an image.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: cool, i thought it was odd that several comments mentioned the additional light as a negative
  • 1 0
 Where can I get a high res of this image for desktop use?
  • 3 2
 Staged shot beats badly staged puddle splash. Shock, horror.
  • 1 0
 Nice! Awesome image, stoked for you and the subject!
  • 1 0
 awesome shot - congrats !
  • 1 0
 hmm, I put this photo as my Screen Saver since day one. JAJAJA
  • 1 0
 Stoked and disappointed
  • 1 0
 Nice work!
  • 1 0
 Me too
  • 1 0
 shots for the bar!
  • 1 0
 I can live with this.
  • 2 3
 DAMNIT I WANTED THE OTHER ONE
  • 1 4
 Disgusting.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011425
Mobile Version of Website