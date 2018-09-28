Dates & Locations for the 2019 & 2020 UCI World Cup

2019

Mark your calendars - the dates and venues for the next two years of World Cup XC and DH racing have been announced. 2019 should be an exciting year with eight DH races, including a stop in the USA, as well as a couple other less-visited venues.UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 27-28.04.2019 Maribor (SLO)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 18-19.05.2019 Albstadt (GER)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 25-26.05.2019 Nove Mesto Na Morave (CZE)UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 01-02.06.2019 Fort William (GBR)UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 08-09.06.2019 Leogang (AUT)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 06-07.07.2019 Vallnord (AND)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 13-14.07.2019 Les Gets (FRA)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 03-04.08.2019 Val di Sole (ITA)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 10-11.08.2019 Lenzerheide (SUI)UCI MTB World Championships – XCO/XCC/DHI 31st August - 1st September - Mont-Sainte-Anne (CAN)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 07-08.09.2019 Snowshoe (USA)UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 21-22.03.2020 Lousa (POR)UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 02-03.05.2020 Maribor (SLO)UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 09-10.05.2020 Losinj (CRO)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 23-24.05.2020 Nove Mesto Na Morave (CZE)UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 06-07.06.2020 Fort William (GBR)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 20-21.06.2020 Vallnord (AND)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCR 26-28.06.2020 Albstadt (GER)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 15-16.08.2020 Lenzerheide (SUI)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 22.23.08.2020 Mont-Sainte-Anne (CAN)UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 05-06.09.2020 Leogang (AUT)UCI MTB World Championships – XCO/XCC/DHI/4X 10-13.09.2020 Val di Sole (ITA)UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 19-20.09.2020 Les Gets (FRA)Can't wait for the season to begin...