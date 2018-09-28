Dates & Locations for the 2019 & 2020 UCI World Cup

Mark your calendars - the dates and venues for the next two years of World Cup XC and DH racing have been announced. 2019 should be an exciting year with eight DH races, including a stop in the USA, as well as a couple other less-visited venues. 2019
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 27-28.04.2019 Maribor (SLO)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 18-19.05.2019 Albstadt (GER)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 25-26.05.2019 Nove Mesto Na Morave (CZE)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 01-02.06.2019 Fort William (GBR)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 08-09.06.2019 Leogang (AUT)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 06-07.07.2019 Vallnord (AND)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 13-14.07.2019 Les Gets (FRA)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 03-04.08.2019 Val di Sole (ITA)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 10-11.08.2019 Lenzerheide (SUI)
UCI MTB World Championships – XCO/XCC/DHI 31st August - 1st September - Mont-Sainte-Anne (CAN)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 07-08.09.2019 Snowshoe (USA)2020
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 21-22.03.2020 Lousa (POR)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 02-03.05.2020 Maribor (SLO)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 09-10.05.2020 Losinj (CRO)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 23-24.05.2020 Nove Mesto Na Morave (CZE)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 06-07.06.2020 Fort William (GBR)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 20-21.06.2020 Vallnord (AND)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCR 26-28.06.2020 Albstadt (GER)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 15-16.08.2020 Lenzerheide (SUI)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 22.23.08.2020 Mont-Sainte-Anne (CAN)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 05-06.09.2020 Leogang (AUT)
UCI MTB World Championships – XCO/XCC/DHI/4X 10-13.09.2020 Val di Sole (ITA)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 19-20.09.2020 Les Gets (FRA)20192020
Can't wait for the season to begin...
45 Comments
And another 9 races in 2020!
Drinks start early today!
Going to be an exciting year next year!
Track has been changed in the bottom section, it remains natural for the most parts, it's fast & wild. Going to be a great race!
Course preview with Troy Brosnan & Brendog:
www.pinkbike.com/news/course-preview-from-european-dh-dup-1-maribor-with-troy-brosnan-and-brendog.html
SLO=Slovenia
Post a Comment