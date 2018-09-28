RACING

Dates & Locations for the 2019 & 2020 UCI World Cup

Sep 28, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tahnee Seagrave sprays it for the three-peat.


Mark your calendars - the dates and venues for the next two years of World Cup XC and DH racing have been announced. 2019 should be an exciting year with eight DH races, including a stop in the USA, as well as a couple other less-visited venues.

2019
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 27-28.04.2019 Maribor (SLO)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 18-19.05.2019 Albstadt (GER)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 25-26.05.2019 Nove Mesto Na Morave (CZE)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 01-02.06.2019 Fort William (GBR)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 08-09.06.2019 Leogang (AUT)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 06-07.07.2019 Vallnord (AND)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 13-14.07.2019 Les Gets (FRA)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 03-04.08.2019 Val di Sole (ITA)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 10-11.08.2019 Lenzerheide (SUI)
UCI MTB World Championships – XCO/XCC/DHI 31st August - 1st September - Mont-Sainte-Anne (CAN)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 07-08.09.2019 Snowshoe (USA)



2020
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 21-22.03.2020 Lousa (POR)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 02-03.05.2020 Maribor (SLO)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 09-10.05.2020 Losinj (CRO)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 23-24.05.2020 Nove Mesto Na Morave (CZE) 
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 06-07.06.2020 Fort William (GBR) 
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 20-21.06.2020 Vallnord (AND)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCR 26-28.06.2020 Albstadt (GER)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC 15-16.08.2020 Lenzerheide (SUI)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 22.23.08.2020 Mont-Sainte-Anne (CAN)
UCI MTB World Cup – DHI 05-06.09.2020 Leogang (AUT) 
UCI MTB World Championships – XCO/XCC/DHI/4X 10-13.09.2020 Val di Sole (ITA)
UCI MTB World Cup – XCO/XCC/DHI 19-20.09.2020 Les Gets (FRA)



2019

2020

Can't wait for the season to begin...

45 Comments

  • + 31
 Looks like I'm headed to West Virigina next September!!
  • - 9
flag gwhalen3 (52 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 You’ll be a month late I believe for the World Cup but have fun anyway.
  • + 3
 Everyone show up, have fun, spend money, make other resorts realize there is money and exposure to be had with mountain biking events and we'll see more of these in the future!
  • + 1
 COUNTRY ROADS TAKE ME HOME! WEST VIRGINIA!!!! MOUNTAIN MOMMAA!!!!!! IM GOING TO WEST VIRGINIA!
  • + 1
 @gwhalen3, haha learn to read my man
  • + 16
 USA!?
  • + 14
 USA!
  • + 10
 2019 brings 9 races, a USA venue, and going back to the traditional qualifying/starting order rules.

And another 9 races in 2020!

Drinks start early today!
  • + 13
 Snowshoe! Rad!
  • + 9
 Merica!
  • + 4
 Might get down voted for this, but I like World Champs as second last round, doesn't take away from the WC overall winner.. plus we get to see the stripes on some one new for the last race
  • + 2
 I think I like this new format of having one more DH event AFTER World Champs. Makes the run for overall more interesting and changes the effect World Champs has on riders. Adding another stop, plus adding another in North America, going back to the old quali/start list format......all of it is good news coming out of UCI. Finally!

Going to be an exciting year next year!
  • + 2
 Welcome back Maribor.

Track has been changed in the bottom section, it remains natural for the most parts, it's fast & wild. Going to be a great race!

Course preview with Troy Brosnan & Brendog:

www.pinkbike.com/news/course-preview-from-european-dh-dup-1-maribor-with-troy-brosnan-and-brendog.html
  • + 4
 Yes!! I’ve always wanted to go to a wc event and now there’s one 3 hours away
  • + 1
 Funny how are distances are looked at around the World. I had EWS round 50min away and WC 2.5 hours away and most european friends are saying thats too far away...(i had to travel alone after it)
  • + 4
 @kasboh: The US is way more spread out than Eurpoe is.
  • + 1
 @kasboh: Dude you need new friends Wink 2.5 hours isn't that much even for European standards.
  • + 5
 Here we are in the west coast, wishing we had a world cup race...
  • + 1
 No great venue aside from Whistler which has rejected the idea from what I have heard. Maybe that new DH track coming on Creekside could be a venue in the future without shutting down the whole mountain?
  • + 1
 @kamsbry: Vail
  • + 2
 I hear ya! ...But we got the right continent, baby steps!
  • - 1
 Mammoth
  • + 1
 @kamsbry: And yes, the new track at Creekside is intended for a WC DH. So looks like Whistler is getting in on it.
  • + 2
 Haha! Some wanker is down voting Mammoth and Vail....or any other North American stop? Sad.
  • + 2
 So much for all that marketing hype by Windham. Would have been nice to at least see Windrock on here. Maybe Windrock or Ktown for 2021-2022?
  • + 1
 Mammoth!
  • + 1
 Hope Sam Hill is reading this article... He might just come back to DH! And dont say that Fort Bill is not suited for him, he won there twice!
  • + 3
 Got an email from Les Gets. They're hosting 2022 worlds as well.
  • + 4
 Snowshoe here I come
  • + 2
 8 rounds - one more than there has been for a while Smile Sweet
  • + 1
 Can we please pull Leogang from the circuit already? It’s a tired course.
  • + 1
 Wew! World champs in Canada - checks flights, oh, good, Van - Que is only $1k. Frown
  • + 1
 There is going to be an e mtb event by the uci in mount saint ann too in 2019.
  • + 11
 What is the competition? Who charges their batteries the best?
  • + 1
 Will Lousã 2020 be the first time a UCI World Cup is held in Portugal?
  • + 2
 LES GETS !!!!!!
  • + 1
 No Lenzerheide dh in 2020?!??
  • + 1
 Snowshoe!
  • + 0
 Bummer, Lošinj as a first stop was pretty nice this year.
  • + 1
 It’s gone...that finish on the flats through the street belonged in a Red Bull one off event, not a UCI downhill stop.
  • + 5
 @cgeuns: look at 2020, it's not gone.
  • + 0
 9 rounds in 2020?
  • + 1
 Never mind, I didn't see the world champs due it to being in the middle of the list
Below threshold threads are hidden

