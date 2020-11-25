

RockShox’s intention with Reverb AXS™ was inventive and pure: No hoses. No routing. No energy wasted. Not a single thing in the way of the experience. RockShox created a reliable wireless-electronic dropper post and controller that actuates with drastically less effort and zero distraction.



Expanding what's possible on a bike, Reverb AXS™ is enabled by SRAM AXS™ technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS™ enabled components.



The wireless-electronic Reverb AXS™ is all Reverb, revamped with a controller you touch instead of a lever you throw. No second guessing. No delay. A refreshingly light touch of the controller’s paddle offers instant engagement. A simple press of the paddle sends it down. Hit it again, it’s right back up. The perfect speed. Its infinite range lets you set it right where you need it, saving you time, energy, and keeping your focus on the trail ahead.





Details:

• Effortless Electronic-Wireless actuation and infinite height adjustment with a single touch.

• Clean, simple and fast to install. No hoses to route, no fishing required.

• Updated internals for faster return speed in all conditions.

• New Vent Valve Technology, a simple and reliable built-in service solution without disassembly of the seatpost.

• SRAM AXS™ technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS™ enabled components.

• Includes RockShox AXS™ handlebar controller, rechargeable SRAM battery and charger.

• Compatible with 7mm round rails and 7x9mm oval rails.

• $800 USD