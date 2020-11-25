Sponsored: this article is supported by Pinkbike's advertisers.We've pulled together an eclectic mix of MTB-related gift ideas for all the riders on your list. Pro-tip: just happen to leave this page open when your significant other borrows your laptop.
Schwalbe Nobby Nic MTB Tire
Redesigned in 2020 with the modern trail bike in mind, the Nobby Nic is Schwalbe’s MTB tire with the greatest range of applications. An all-rounder that works in every situation, no matter the weather, no matter the terrain.
All-day trail rides and all-mountain, difficult XC tracks as well as technically challenging Enduro trails.
Details:
• Large, strong shoulder blocks for improved traction.
• Open tread for shedding muck.
• Optimized center tread for better breaking and propulsion.
• Available in SuperGround or SuperTrail casing.
• Available in a variety of 26”, 27.5” and 29” sizes.
• $89 USD
SRAM GX Eagle Boxset
Day in, day out, this is the Eagle ecosystem at its best. GX Eagle combines the full-featured capability of Eagle technologies, in a group that realizes the potential within every build.
This is where you’ll find the best aluminum MTB crankset we make. GX Eagle has its own version of our new, 520-percent range, 10-52t cassette, for more top end speed or a more comfortable climb—should you choose to run it.
Details:
• 520-percent range, 10-52t cassette
• Freedom to mix and match with any component within the expanded Eagle ecosystem
• Aluminium crank with X-SYNC 2 tooth profile chainring and DUB technology
• $545 USD
If not, GX Eagle is backwards compatible, making replacement parts at the ready. Like other Eagle groups, it gets its own group master colorway as part of our new Eagle Colorsystem, allowing for full group or fully curated builds. It’s the simplest, most trouble-free drivetrain system ever made, offering the freedom to mix and match with any component within the expanded Eagle ecosystem.
Rockshox Reverb AXS
RockShox’s intention with Reverb AXS™ was inventive and pure: No hoses. No routing. No energy wasted. Not a single thing in the way of the experience. RockShox created a reliable wireless-electronic dropper post and controller that actuates with drastically less effort and zero distraction.
Expanding what's possible on a bike, Reverb AXS™ is enabled by SRAM AXS™ technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS™ enabled components.
The wireless-electronic Reverb AXS™ is all Reverb, revamped with a controller you touch instead of a lever you throw. No second guessing. No delay. A refreshingly light touch of the controller’s paddle offers instant engagement. A simple press of the paddle sends it down. Hit it again, it’s right back up. The perfect speed. Its infinite range lets you set it right where you need it, saving you time, energy, and keeping your focus on the trail ahead.
Details:
• Effortless Electronic-Wireless actuation and infinite height adjustment with a single touch.
• Clean, simple and fast to install. No hoses to route, no fishing required.
• Updated internals for faster return speed in all conditions.
• New Vent Valve Technology, a simple and reliable built-in service solution without disassembly of the seatpost.
• SRAM AXS™ technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS™ enabled components.
• Includes RockShox AXS™ handlebar controller, rechargeable SRAM battery and charger.
• Compatible with 7mm round rails and 7x9mm oval rails.
• $800 USD
Bontrager Blaze WaveCel LTD Mountain Bike Helmet
A trail-tested mountain bike helmet with advanced WaveCel technology for comfort on any trail, any time.
When you're riding serious trails, you need serious protection. Bontrager Blaze WaveCel LTD offers the best in performance and protection on any trail, from flowy singletrack to gnarly downhills, and it’s available now in a run of limited edition colorways.
WaveCel is a collapsible cellular structure that lines the inside of the helmet. This Bontrager-exclusive technology disrupts the safety standards the industry has accepted for over 30 years.
Details:
• WaveCel advanced helmet technology
• BOA® Fit System lets you easily secure and adjust helmet fit with just one hand
• Fidlock magnetic buckle fastens effortlessly for a quick, secure fit
• Front Blendr mount system easily integrates GoPro camera and Bontrager light accessories
• Additional NoSweat pad with silicone channel keeps sweat out of eyes for constant clarity
• Drop-in coverage on back of helmet offers extended protection
• Crash Replacement Guarantee provides a free helmet replacement if involved in a crash within the first year of ownership
• $299 USD
7iDP 2021 Project 23 Carbon Full Face Helmet
Whether you’re racing, getting laps at the bike park or hitting your local trails the Project 23 Carbon will keep you protected and comfortable. The carbon fiber shell offers shock absorbency and incredible value for money while the 23 big bore vents for no compromise air flow will keep you cool. Best of all, the Project 23 Carbon uses our S.E.R.T (Seven Energy Reduction Technology) slip plane system.
Developed at our Prolab facility on Vancouver Island, our Project Line is the result of endless hours spent designing, developing and testing in some of the harshest and most demanding MTB riding spots on the planet. We’ve tested all Project lines to destruction and are confident that they’ll provide you with the reassurance that when you do have a big spill – we have you covered.
Details:
• S.E.R.T slip plane system reduces impacts causing C.T.E
• The most ventilated full face hard shell helmet on the market
• Carbon shell using our Project lab layering process to reduce weight as much as possible
• Easy position visor angle no bolts needed
• Injection molded branded trim to protect carbon helmet shell
• AGION anti-microbial liner helps to keep things smelling fresh
• TF (Through Flow) Goggle ventilation allows full air flow
• Quick release liner for easy washing and cleaning
• Meets CE, CPSC, AS, ASTM F1952-15 standards
• Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL (size large weight 922g)
• $349.99 USD
ODI Dread Lock v2.l Lock-On Grips
The Tinker Juarez signature grip had to match the legendary status of it’s namesake so we designed a completely different grip with a unique feel. We started with a larger diameter and offset design to make the grip feel more comfortable for those that prefer a large grip and to optimize the amount of padding. We infused it with out exclusive A.I.R.E. material to reduce weight and help with vibration dampening.
We added finger cutout that remove material to reduce weight while also allowing for better control. Then we topped it all off with the signature Dread Lock surface texture for improved traction across the grip. The perfect gift for anyone looking for a little bit more grip to hold onto!
Details:
• Made from our exclusive A.I.R.E. Compound for reduced weight and improved vibration dampening
• Large ODI with Offset design for extra padded feel
• Contoured profile for improved comfort on longer rides
• Dread Lock textured surface provides improved control with less effort
• Ergonomic finger cutouts improve gripping traction
• Reinforced TPE Ends protect the ends of your grips and bars
• Available in 6 Colors
• $32.95 USD
RockShox DebonAir Upgrade Kit
Upgrade your ride. The highly tunable DebonAir air spring is ready for whatever the trail demands. Buttery smooth feel off the top, now optimized to maintain higher ride height and add more confidence on technical terrain.
Details:
• Includes DebonAir full assembly and seal head
• Compatible with Lyrik (2016+), Yari (2016+), Pike (2018+), and Revelation (2018+)
• Travel options available from 120mm-180mm depending on fork model
• $42 USD
Bontrager Comp Multi-Tool
A basic multi-tool that is easy to use and a staple for every tool kit.
Be prepared for roadside adjustments and minor repairs with the Bontrager Comp Multi-Tool. This simple tool features a compact design that easily packs away yet provides all of the essential tools to keep your bike tuned and running smooth.
Details:
• 2,2.5,3,4,5,6,and 8 hex
• Phillips, flat and T25
• Alloy sides for a sleek light-weight design
• $9.99 USD
Stan’s DART (Dual Action Repair for Tubeless)
The DART is Stan's solution to fix damaged tires faster, easier, and better than existing plug tools. While traditional tire plugs try to wedge rubber strips into a puncture, the DART creates a chemical reaction with your Stan’s sealant to quickly form a permanent airtight bond.
The dual actions of the DART include the mechanical fill created by inserting a piece of material into the puncture, and a chemical reaction that activates our sealant. The DART is the best solution for repairing and sealing slices and large punctures in tubeless mountain, road, and gravel bike tires.
Details:
• Reacts with Stan’s sealant to form an instant, airtight seal.
• Flexible material and laser-cut shape conforms to puncture and bonds with sealant.
• Lightweight, compact tool fits the shape of your hand for more precise use and includes built-in valve core remover.
• Includes two pre-loaded DARTs for sealing multiple and larger punctures.
• $25 USD
Muc Off Ultimate Tubeless Kit
Make punctures a thing of the past with The Muc-Off Ultimate Tubeless Kit. It has got everything you need to get rolling on a tubeless set-up. Includes Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape, Seal Patches, 2 CNC-machined black tubeless Valves and two pouches of No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant. Five different kits are available for road, gravel, XC, enduro and DH bikes.
Details:
• Includes Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape, Seal Patches, 2 CNC-machined black tubeless Valves
• Includes two pouches of No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant
• 5 kits available
• £40/$60 USD
Reverse Components Travel and Sag Indicator for Coil Shocks
The sag indicator is simple tool to measure the amount of travel you are using on your coil shock, and to get the ideal sag measurement. An external shaft is held in place at the top and bottom of your shock, with an "o" ring and scale to show how much travel you are using. The Travel and Sag Indicator can be used on the bike while testing and setting up your bike, zip tie it on, do some runs and see how much preload you need or if your spring rate is right.
For setting sag, simply measure where the "O ring" on scale has reached and compare to a sag chart. This saves time and is much easier to get an accurate reading. Perfect for bike shops and suspension tuners.
Details:
• Includes 1x spring plate attachment, 1x plastic indicator holder, 1x plastic telescopic sleeve, 1x aluminium shaft with mm stroke markings, 1x cable tie, 1x piggyback sticker, 1x serrated lock washer M5, 1x M5 bolt, 1x O-ring
• Weight: 4 g (+/- 5% weight tolerance)
• Material: Aluminium / Plastics
• € 24.90 / $29.99 USD
