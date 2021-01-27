The 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is Here With $10,000 in Prizing

What's at stake? $10,000 USD Cash
The 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is coming fast. The winner will join Steve Shannon, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with some serious cash.
Think you have a banger? This is your chance to see how you stack up against the best mountain bike photographers in the world. Any images uploaded during 2020, or up until Wednesday, January 27, 2021
, can be nominated. You can nominate up to three photos of your own, or from other photographers, for entry into the competition. Last year over 300,000
votes were cast until ultimately one image came out on top. You have until Friday, February 5, 2020 at 9am PST to nominate your favourite shots.
How Does it Work?
All photos taken and uploaded to Pinkbike during 2020 and before Wednesday, January 27, 2021 that are nominated by users are eligible. Each Pinkbike user can nominate up to 3 different photos into the contest (see how to nominate below
). The judges will then spend several sleepless nights narrowing the nominated photos down to 32, after which we will open things up to the public. We will pit each photo randomly against another photo in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At this point, users will vote on the match ups and the photo with the most votes will move onto the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.
The winner that is chosen by you, the readers, will receive a cheque thanks to Jenson USA
, as well as the title of 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.
Rules
• Everyone is eligible except for judges
• Only one photo can be selected from each photographer into the final 32
• You must be the photographer who took the photo and then have uploaded it onto your personal Pinkbike account to be eligible
• Nominations close, Friday, February 5, 2020 at 9am PST.
Prizing
• Winner will receive $5,000
• Runner Up will receive $3,000
• Semi Finalists will each receive $1,000
Full rules and regulations can be found here
.
