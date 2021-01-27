The 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is Here With $10,000 in Prizing

Jan 27, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  
There is $10,000 USD in cash on the line in the 2020 Photo of the Year Powered by Jenson USA, so get ready to nominate your favourite pictures.


What's at stake? $10,000 USD Cash

The 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is coming fast. The winner will join Steve Shannon, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with some serious cash.

Think you have a banger? This is your chance to see how you stack up against the best mountain bike photographers in the world. Any images uploaded during 2020, or up until Wednesday, January 27, 2021, can be nominated. You can nominate up to three photos of your own, or from other photographers, for entry into the competition. Last year over 300,000 votes were cast until ultimately one image came out on top.

You have until Friday, February 5, 2020 at 9am PST to nominate your favourite shots.

How Does it Work?

All photos taken and uploaded to Pinkbike during 2020 and before Wednesday, January 27, 2021 that are nominated by users are eligible. Each Pinkbike user can nominate up to 3 different photos into the contest (see how to nominate below). The judges will then spend several sleepless nights narrowing the nominated photos down to 32, after which we will open things up to the public. We will pit each photo randomly against another photo in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At this point, users will vote on the match ups and the photo with the most votes will move onto the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.

The winner that is chosen by you, the readers, will receive a cheque thanks to Jenson USA, as well as the title of 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.

Photos can be nominated by any user by clicking the 'Nominate this Photo' link. All nominated photos will then be viewed by the panel of judges and narrowed down to 32.

Rules

• Everyone is eligible except for judges
• Only one photo can be selected from each photographer into the final 32
• You must be the photographer who took the photo and then have uploaded it onto your personal Pinkbike account to be eligible
Nominations close, Friday, February 5, 2020 at 9am PST.

Prizing

• Winner will receive $5,000
• Runner Up will receive $3,000
• Semi Finalists will each receive $1,000

Full rules and regulations can be found here.






12 Comments

  • 8 1
 I think EACH PHOTOGRAPHER SHOULD HAVE A LINK WHERE PEOPLE CAN SEND THEM MONEY (optional) - if they like the photographers work. Patreon? People can vote with their own cash. Bet the photographers would get financially rewarded way more this way.
  • 5 0
 I wish I was better at taking pictures but at least I get to pick and choose between all the amazing ones taken by others Beer
  • 3 0
 I think the 2020 contest is going to be pretty interesting given how much less travel happened last year. I hope this provides an opening for more work from local photographers to be recognized and appreciated. Looking forward to seeing the entries!
  • 5 1
 Probably due for another Roost win.
  • 3 0
 I look forward to this every year. Almost every picture is outstanding.
  • 1 2
 Pfffft....I see better pictures that represent true mountain biking every month in Mountain Bike Action than I do in this contest every year. Even more impressive is 99% of those photos are taken with people's personal cell phones.
  • 1 0
 Mountain Bike Action is still being published?!
  • 2 0
 i'm always confused, it has to be a 2020 photo or it can be an older photo uploaded in 2020?
  • 2 0
 There's some incorrect dates in this post...right?
  • 2 1
 It takes me about 5 months to stop writing the previous year whenever I write a date. Give them a break, proof reading hurts.
  • 1 0
 @paulskibum: this is true...i just wanted to be sure that i didn't have to submit by last february
  • 1 0
 When an adjective becomes a noun.

