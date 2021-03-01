The 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Winner is...

Mar 1, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  
Jan Cadosch's Winning Image for 2020 Photo of the Year...


Riding in front of the Matterhorn just after some snowfall at sunset


We gave you the top 32 images from 2020 and after more than 345,000 votes were cast you, our readers, have voted for the winner and ultimately chosen the 2020 Photo of the Year presented by Jenson USA. The winner will be divvying up the $10,000 in CASH with the top four.

Check out the voting page for all the results from each bracket.

The 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is a wrap and Jan Cadosch will be joining the ranks of Sean Lee, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.


How Did Photo Of The Year Work?

From thousands of nominated photos, 32 were selected to pit against each other in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At that point it was up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes moved on to the next round. So 32 photos narrowed down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there was a single photo deemed the 2020 Photo of the Year Presented by Jenson USA.


What was at stake? $10,000 Cash

Jan Cadosch will receive a check for $5,000
• Mason Mashon will receive a check for $3,000
• Ross Bell and Trevor Lyden will each receive a check for $1,000

There were also Voter Prizes this year. We are reaching out to the five winners of the $200 Jenson USA gift cards and will update this article when they confirm. Thanks to everyone for voting!




Thanks to Jenson USA.


We've reached out to Jan Cadosch for an interview.




23 Comments

  • 20 6
 Banger of a photo. Well deserved.
  • 17 3
 i hate democracy.
  • 6 3
 #fakevotes
  • 3 0
 not the one i was expecting lol
  • 6 1
 congratulations to the winner, lovely picture, just not my personal favourite.
  • 10 3
 The bracket system is worse than the US presidential primary electoral process.
  • 12 5
 Ross Bell got robbed.
  • 7 6
 It was by far the best shot in the final 4. People are voting for scenery rather than mountain biking.
  • 4 0
 @jayacheess: Don't know about you but for me being in the woods and experiencing nature is part of mountain biking. Nice scenery is a big part of my favorite rides.
  • 4 0
 @jayacheess: The guy in the winning photo is riding on one of the most iconic Mountain ranges in the world. What is more Mountain Biking than that?
  • 1 0
 @steflund: Whistler
  • 6 1
 Dramatic scenery, cool that a mtbiker somehow made it in the picture. More seriously, congrats!
  • 5 0
 petition to have a comment of the year vote for 10k cash
  • 10 7
 This is some real shitf*ckery right here.
  • 10 6
 The best shot won!!!!
  • 4 1
 Nah
  • 1 0
 Incredible shot! Congrats to all the finalists but the best photo won! Democracy at its finest!
  • 6 4
 Absolutely stunning shot
  • 4 2
 what the actual fuck.
  • 3 1
 Scenery over tricks
  • 2 1
 SKINWALL rules Wink
  • 1 1
 APRIL FOOLS ahaha oh wait thats a bit early
  • 2 2
 nice

