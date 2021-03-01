The 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Winner is...

Jan Cadosch's Winning Image for 2020 Photo of the Year...
We gave you the top 32 images from 2020 and after more than 345,000 votes were cast you, our readers, have voted for the winner and ultimately chosen the 2020 Photo of the Year presented by Jenson USA
. The winner will be divvying up the $10,000 in CASH with the top four.
Check out the voting page for all the results from each bracket.
The 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is a wrap and Jan Cadosch will be joining the ranks of Sean Lee, John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.
How Did Photo Of The Year Work?
From thousands of nominated photos, 32 were selected to pit against each other in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At that point it was up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes moved on to the next round. So 32 photos narrowed down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there was a single photo deemed the 2020 Photo of the Year Presented by Jenson USA
.
What was at stake? $10,000 Cash
• Jan Cadosch will receive a check for $5,000
• Mason Mashon will receive a check for $3,000
• Ross Bell and Trevor Lyden will each receive a check for $1,000
There were also Voter Prizes
this year. We are reaching out to the five winners of the $200 Jenson USA gift cards and will update this article when they confirm. Thanks to everyone for voting!
Thanks to Jenson USA
.
We've reached out to Jan Cadosch for an interview.
