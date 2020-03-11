Race Report: The 2020 Tennessee National - Windrock Bike Park

Wasting no time, riders were ready to catch the first shuttle up.

Less rules = more fun. OG - Mickey D bringing the Ruckus.

Starting off in the Industry Nine start gate, you pretty much are up to speed right out of the gate. ...and right into the thick of it. A common theme at Windrock.

Luca with the high-speed shimmying through the trees in the first ten seconds of the track.

Some line options started opening up after the tree hallway up top. Walker on the move over the awkward moto roller.

Getting into the main rock section of the track - Middle Finger.

Gnarly Mulally doin' his thing in the rocks. Once you're through the rocks it's not over... Same section, different approach - Luca Shaw

This corner took out more than a few riders throughout practice and racing. Intense Factory Junior - Seth Sherlock laying it down between sections.

...and back up to full speed again trough this berm.

There's more than one way to skin a cat.

Luca following the signage.

Walker Shaw - on the gas.

Right back up to speed after the slabby section.

Highlighting & implementing a few of the key principles of Dodgeball...

Seth Hansen ripping this section about as fast as humanly possible. Those moto skills shining through!

Smooth and silent - Dak making his way through a make-or-break section for your race run.

Whoops!

The lead-in to the finish area.

...with a ten-ish foot drop into...

A 40 foot step up before the Red Bull Ravine. The end in sight, just over that wall of a jump, some berms, and a drop into the finish area.

Pageau laying down a second-place run in front of the crowd plus a full shuttle.

Scrub it, squash it, push it, flick it.

Luca sittin' sideways

And digging deep to cut back seconds.

Steve Walton hammering to a well deserved 4th place.

Seth Sherlock smooth as butter through the last couple turns... Or over them, I should say.

Dak goes fastest as he crosses the line as the last man down.

Still friends on race day - gotta love the friendly rivalry.

Everyone agreed to was too chilly for a champagne shower on the Pro Podium.

He ain't playin' this year...

DH and Enduro in one weekend, Frida Ronning made a strong comeback from a series of shoulder injuries.

Huge thank you to Windrock Bike park, Sean Leader, Cory Rimmer, and everyone involved who made this event as wildly fun and successful as it was!