We've pulled together an eclectic mix of MTB-related gift ideas for all the riders on your list. Pro-tip: just happen to leave this page open when your significant other borrows your laptop.

Topeak Smartgauge D2X

This sleek, lightweight and compact digital tire pressure gauge works seamlessly with Presta and Schrader valves without changing internal head parts. The digital gauge provides accurate pressure readings up to 260psi / 18bar. The illuminated 360 degree rotating gauge is easy to read from any angle in daylight or darkness.



The Smartgauge D2X is compatible with bike, motorcycle, and car tires, forks and shocks and the Air Pressure Adjusting Mode continuously reads pressure when using the air release button to fine tune tire pressure.





Details:

• Digital

• Backlit

• Accurate readings to 260psi / 18bar

• Rotating gauge

• Auto-on and auto-off functions

• Last reading alarm

• 56 grams

• $42.95 USD

Specialized Tactic Helmet

The future of rail fit, ventilation, and confidence. Featuring an unprecedented combination of fit and ventilation optimized for trail and enduro riding, the Tactic helmet delivers exceptional coverage and seamless integration with glassed or goggles.



The Tactic passes the Dutch e-bike Standard NTA8776 and features the incredible adjustability of the SBC Integrated Fit system, accommodating variations in head shape and occipital base. Combined with MIPS (Evolve) technology, this fully integrated system creates a comfortable fit while creating ventilation for optimal cooling.



Details:

• Passes Dutch e-bike Standard NTA8776

• Precision tune + MIPS

• SBC Integrated Fit system

• Fixed visor helps maintain a wide view

• Storage accommodates wide lens glasses and goggles

• $110 USD

Reverse Components Black One D-2 Stem

One stem, two handlebar diameters. The Black One D-2 is Reverse Component's flagship enduro/freeride stem and it allows you to run both 31.8mm and 35mm handlebars with one stem.



The specially designed shim allows the use of 31.8mm bars and when removed, it works as a 35mm stem. The shim provides a wide, smooth clamping area which is ideal for use with carbon bars.



The intelligent no-gap clamping design in the bottom ensures no pinch points, and equal clamping force for safety and stability. Because most loads and notching effects are always at the bottom of the handlebar. In addition, the smooth no-gap surface enlarges the lifetime of your handlebars.



Details:

• Length: 35 mm

• Clamping diameter: 31.8 mm & 35.0 mm

• Angle: 8°

• Stack height: 40 mm

• Clamping platform: 50 mm

• head tube: 1 1/8"

• Weight: 152g / 127g Ti Version

• Material: Aluminium 6061 T6

• $69.99 USD

Stans Flow MK4 Rim

The 30mm wide Flow MK4 rim is the newest addition to Stan's legendary Flow rim series. The asymmetric design allows for more balanced spoke tension to create an even stronger wheel. But unlike most asymmetric rims that don't work as well with tubeless tires, Flow MK4 rims inflate easily and create an airtight seal that's equally secure on both sides of the rim.



The 6069 aluminum rim’s welded joint and reinforced spoke holes are built to last. Stock graphics are super low-key, but nine other color kits are available to let you customize to match your bike. Available in 26”, 27.5” and 29”, the rims feature a 3-year warranty. Yes, 26". Not a typo.





Details:

• Asymmetric design

• Easy to set up tubeless

• 6069 aluminum rim

• Nine color kits to match your bike

• 26”, 27.5” and 29”

• 3-year-warranty

• $129 USD

Technomousse Red Poison Evo

TechnoMousse's Red Poison Evo is the new protection system designed for tubeless riding. The new section of the Evo system has more rounded sides that reduce considerably the lateral dimensions of the mousse and above all do not exert any pressure on the walls of the tyre. In this way the tyre – free from any contact with the sides of the mousse – can work better making the ride smoother and more precise when cornering. Like all TechnoMousse products, Red Poison Evo is 100% made in Italy using a special compound designed specifically for extreme riding.



The new reduced size section of Red Poison Evo translates into improved performance and protection, as demonstrated by the feedback of professional riders who were the first to try it out.





Details:

• Run-flat improved by 30%.

• Cornering precision improved by 30% with a feeling of a more linear ride similar to one without inserts, especially at the front.

• Very low pressures used (up to 0.7 BAR).

• Total rim protection.

• Fitting time reduced.

• $110 USD

Prologo Proxim W450 Performance Saddle

Proxim W450 Performance was developed thanks to Prologo's winning experience. Forget discomfort and pain while pedaling uphill and control the bike on the downhill. Proxim W450 is the enduro saddle you need: strong, light, comfortable. Developed thanks to the feedback of the best athletes.



The patented MSS technology divides the saddle into five independent zones, each with a different foam and density, to best adapt to the different areas of the body and positions of the rider, while the Grip coating ensures that you never lose your grip and control.



Details:

• Patented MSS technology

• Grip coating

• Tirox (light-alloy steel) rail

• Rear handle and reflective graphics

• Ergonomic channel

• 145mm, 233 grams / 155mm, 249 grams

• $125 USD

Julbo

With a striking and radical style, wide cylindrical lens and perfect venting, Fury is made for speed! Lightweight and designed to fit under any helmet, it offers top-quality grip. Sharp lines go perfectly with the latest trends in cycling and heighten the tech credentials and performance of these frames. Available with Spectron polycarbonate lenses for perfect clarity of vision and protection.



The Julbo Fury sunglasses have a wide lens surface for maximum field of vision, highly vented sunglasses structure allowing full circulation of air to



Details:

• Panoramic View

• Full Venting

• Air Link Temple System

• Grip Tech Temples

• Nose Grip

• $129.95 USD

Abus MoDrop Helmet

The Abus MoDrop impresses with its high-quality features, the best possible protection, low weight and appealing design options. A weekend trip with the family, a bike holiday in South Tyrol, crossing the Alps or shredding some trails with your best bike buddies: with the new ABUS MoDrop helmet you are well prepared for any mountain bike adventure.



Abus offers the MoDrop in eight modern design options, fitting a wide variety of tastes. Furthermore the MoDrop is available with the ABUS QUIN system, a crash detection technology or with MIPS. Thanks to a lot of innovative features just like the new TriVider to adjust the chinstrap perfectly, the Ponytail Outlet or the Zoom-Ace fitting system, the ABUS MoDrop with its 310 grams (size S) is a real lightweight and the ideal companion for long tours on your bike.





Details:

• Certifications: DIN EN 1078

• Sizes: S (51 - 55 cm), M (54 - 58 cm), L (57 - 61 cm)

• Weight: 310 g (S), 330 g (M), 360 g (L) (+5 g for QUIN models, + 30 g for MIPS models)

• Seven colours: iced mint, pine green, velvet black, concrete grey, midnight blue, dusky camel, polar white

• Three colours – MIPS models: concrete grey, velvet black, metallic copper

• Two colours – QUIN models: velvet black, polar white

Deity Slimfit Grips

The Deity Grip line has expanded with the addition of a 4th model, the Slimfit!



The thinnest grip in the Deity line, it joins acclaimed models like the Supracush, Knuckleduster, and Lockjaw with the goal to be thin but at the same time, incredibly comfortable.



Featuring their TRC+ compound that is plush, sticky, and gives the Slimfit a soft plush touch, the Slimfit rounds out the comprehensive line to deliver an option for any size of hand. Best yet, they are only $23.99.



Details:

• 30.5mm outer diameter

• 133.75mm length

• Micro diamond pattern for a classic feel

• Seamless transition to the end of the grip

• TRC+ compound for a soft touch, sticky feel, and durable wear

• Tapered inner core and single clamp design

• Forward facing hardware to avoid hitting your thumbs

• Available in 12 colors

• $23.99 USD

Outside+ Membership



Give the gift of the best times on your mountain bike with Outside+, a new membership brought to you from Outside's legacy mountain bike titles Beta, Trailforks and Pinkbike.



Built by the best to bring each member cutting edge tools, gear and industry knowledge for the most epic rides and everyday ones in between.



Details:

• Trailforks Pro

• Exclusive gear reviews and bike tests

• 2021 Beta Film Festival

• Gaia GPS Premium

• Unlimited access to Outside Watch

With membership you get access to:• Trailforks Pro - 400k of the best trails in the world for biking, hiking, ski, moto and more• Exclusive gear reviews and bike tests - keep a pulse on the biggest topics in the industry and learn about the latest trends in tech, apparel and equipment• 2021 Beta Film Festival - Get access to Beta's first ever film festival which premiered this year at Sedona Mountain Bike Festival. It's packed with 84 minutes of diverse and inspirational films from short, shreddy edits to mini-documentary-style films.• Gaia GPS Premium - Unlock hundreds of backcountry maps including topographic, satellite, weather, and National Geographic• Unlimited access to Outside Watch - Streaming the best mountain bike movies ever made and hundreds of other members-only TV shows and films on the Outside appNew benefits are always getting added.