The 2022 Canyon Lux World Cup is Still an Unapologetically Sharp-Edged XC Race Bike

World Cup cross-country courses may be getting progressively more technical, but by and large, races are still won — or lost — on the climbs. And so while Canyon’s revamped Lux World Cup has grown expectedly longer and slacker to boost its downhill capabilities, its main goal is still to go uphill as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Built for climbing
Canyon concentrated a lot of its efforts on trimming weight from the previous-generation Lux. Despite that bike already being one of the lighter ones in the category, Canyon says the new Lux World Cup CFR is 127 g lighter than the current Lux CF SLX, tipping the scales at just 1,535 g (3.38 lb) in a medium size, with hardware, but without paint, shock, or rear axle. Bundling those remaining bits would add another 435 g or so.
Canyon Lux World Cup Details
Intended use: XC racing
Frame Weight: 1,535 g (Lux World Cup CFR); 1,925 g (Lux World Cup CF); unpainted medium frame, without shock or axle
Wheelsize: 29"
Travel: 100 mm front and rear
Head tube angle: 68.5°
Price: US$3,999-7,499 / AU$5,349-12,049 / €3,499-7,999
More info: canyon.com
Part of the weight loss is due to refined tube shapes and upgraded carbon fiber types, but there are some upgraded suspension bits now, too. The shock extension is once again made of injection molded composite, but in place of the previous forged aluminum rocker link is a new molded carbon fiber piece that Canyon says is both lighter and more rigid.
As before, Canyon is making the Lux in two different carbon fiber versions. The Lux World Cup CFR is the flagship model with the top-shelf carbon fiber blend, while the Lux CF uses the same mold, but more affordable carbon fibers. That brings the price down, but also brings the frame weight up to 1,925 g.
Both Lux versions get the same suspension upgrades, though. Rear travel remains at 100 mm, and Canyon is sticking with a simple single-pivot design with a link-driven shock and pivotless seatstays to minimize weight and flex.
Frame stiffness has supposedly increased, too, and despite the lower weight, Canyon says durability has actually gotten better. Notably, Canyon says all Lux frames pass the same Category 3 test standards as its Neuron trail bikes.But also a more capable descender
Even by XC race bike standards, the 70° head tube angle of the previous Lux was a little too steep for modern tastes and courses, so Canyon has gone with the longer-and-slacker approach to make the new Lux World Cup a more confident descender. Even so, the updates aren’t too extreme.
The biggest change is the head tube angle. It’s still pretty quick at 68.5°, but that’s nevertheless a 1.5° decrease from the previous version. Reach has also grown by 15 mm for each of the five frame sizes, and stems have shortened by 10 mm. To help maintain proper weight balance, the seat tube angle has steepened by a modest 0.5° — it’s still pedaling-friendly at 75° — and the chainstays are 5 mm shorter than before. Those shorter chainstays also help keep the changes in reach and head tube angle from ballooning the wheelbase, which grows by a reasonable 16 mm in the medium size.
Seat tubes have also been shortened by 10 mm across the board for better dropper compatibility, and tire clearance has grown to 2.5".
Canyon has made some suspension tweaks, too. Although Canyon says there’s the same amount of anti-squat as before, slight changes in the leverage curve supposedly add a bit more initial sensitivity to smooth out the ride, and also make it easier to use the full travel.
No one should take any of this to suggest that Canyon is going downcountry with the Lux World Cup, though. That 100 mm of rear travel is matched with a similarly minimal 100 mm up front, none of the bikes come equipped from the factory with droppers — though they do come with remote lockouts for the rear shocks — and stock bikes are fitted with 2.35"-wide tires, max.
Currently, that role is filled by the Lux Trail, which features a bit more suspension travel, more relaxed frame geometry, and a generally beefed-up spec. Canyon hasn’t yet announced a new Lux Trail to go along with this new Lux World Cup, but you can rest assured it’s on its way.Water, water everywhere
Canyon has clearly invested a fair bit of time sweating the details on the new Lux World Cup, too.
Suspension pivots have additional seals, and the cartridges at the main pivot are notably wide-set, both of which should lengthen service intervals, especially for riders in wetter climates. Up top, the aluminum axle on the rocket pivot goes all the way through both bearings to minimize twisting under load, while collet-style fasteners should hopefully keep creaking at bay.
Lux World Cup CFR models go a step further with standard CeramicSpeed SLT bearings
at the suspension pivots and headset. This isn’t to reduce friction or to save watts, however, and the bearings aren’t even actually ceramic. The races and bearing balls are all stainless steel, but instead of a typical plastic retainer and conventional grease, the bearing balls are encased in a solid polymer that’s both permanently lubricated and helps protect the balls from water infiltration. CeramicSpeed is so confident in their longevity that they even come with a lifetime warranty.
That’s a good thing, since headset maintenance will be anything but straightforward on the new Lux World Cup.
Canyon is unfortunately on-trend in terms of cable routing, equipping the Lux World Cup with an internal setup where the rear brake hose and derailleur housing enter the frame at the upper headset cover. This makes for a clean look, sure, but since the lines all pass through the upper headset bearing, that’ll make even basic headset maintenance a multi-hour affair since both rear lines need to be disconnected (and the rear brake re-bled).
On the plus side, that internal routing is at least fully guided from end to end.
"Insert a new cable and housing in the back of the bike and it will pop right out at the headset — no fishing about or cursing required."
We’ll see about that.
Just behind the headset, Canyon’s Impact Protection Unit steerer stop is now more fully recessed into the top tube for a sleeker appearance, while down below is the same ultra-minimalist chain guide used on the current Lux. And out back, there’s Canyon’s handy Quixle thru-axle, which offers the low profile of a tooled axle, but the convenience of a pop-out handle.Models and availability
Canyon will offer four Lux World Cup models globally, although only two models will be offered in the United States.
The flagship Lux World Cup CFR LTD features a RockShox SID Ultimate fork and SID Luxe rear shock (with remote lockouts), a SRAM Eagle XX1 AXS wireless electronic drivetrain, DT Swiss XRC1200 carbon wheels, a Canyon carbon seatpost, and Canyon CP0008 one-piece bar-and-stem combo. Retail price is US$7,499 / AU$12,049 / €7,999.
The Lux World Cup CFR Team is built on the same frame, but uses a Fox 32 SC Factory fork and Float DPS Factory rear shock (with remote lockouts), a Shimano XTR mechanical drivetrain, DT Swiss XRC1200 carbon wheels, and the same Canyon seatpost and cockpit. Retail price is AU$10,549 / €6,999.
The Lux World Cup CF 7 uses the second-tier CF-level frame, and is equipped with a Fox 32 SC Performance Elite fork and Float DPS Performance Elite rear shock (with remote lockouts), a Shimano XT drivetrain, Reynolds TR 309/289 carbon wheels, and a Race Face Ride seatpost, stem, and bar. Retail price is AU$6,549 / €4,299.
Finally, there’s the Lux World Cup CF 6, which uses the same suspension and finishing bits of the CF 7, but with a Shimano SLX drivetrain and DT Swiss XR1900 aluminum wheels for US$3,999 / AU$5,349 / €3,499.
Canyon says all of the new Lux World Cup CF models should be available to order immediately in their respective markets, while CFRs will arrive around August/September. We’ve got a sample inbound from Germany, so stay tuned for a full review in the coming weeks.
