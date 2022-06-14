The 2022 Canyon Lux World Cup is Still an Unapologetically Sharp-Edged XC Race Bike

World Cup cross-country courses may be getting progressively more technical, but by and large, races are still won — or lost — on the climbs. And so while Canyon’s revamped Lux World Cup has grown expectedly longer and slacker to boost its downhill capabilities, its main goal is still to go uphill as quickly and efficiently as possible.



Built for climbing



Canyon concentrated a lot of its efforts on trimming weight from the previous-generation Lux. Despite that bike already being one of the lighter ones in the category, Canyon says the new Lux World Cup CFR is 127 g lighter than the current Lux CF SLX, tipping the scales at just 1,535 g (3.38 lb) in a medium size, with hardware, but without paint, shock, or rear axle. Bundling those remaining bits would add another 435 g or so.



Canyon Lux World Cup Details



Intended use: XC racing

Frame Weight: 1,535 g (Lux World Cup CFR); 1,925 g (Lux World Cup CF); unpainted medium frame, without shock or axle

Wheelsize: 29"

Travel: 100 mm front and rear

Head tube angle: 68.5°

Price: US$3,999-7,499 / AU$5,349-12,049 / €3,499-7,999

More info:

Intended use: XC racingFrame Weight: 1,535 g (Lux World Cup CFR); 1,925 g (Lux World Cup CF); unpainted medium frame, without shock or axleWheelsize: 29"Travel: 100 mm front and rearHead tube angle: 68.5°Price: US$3,999-7,499 / AU$5,349-12,049 / €3,499-7,999More info: canyon.com