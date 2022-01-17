The 2022 Freeride Fiesta Begins - Rider List & 2021 Recap Video

The 2022 Freeride Fiesta is here, with the riders arriving today for what will be an exciting week of sending the biggest jumps in Mexico. This year, the stacked list of riders is as follows:
Johny Salido
Reed Boggs
Bienvenido Aguado
CJ Selig
David Lieb
Nicholi Rogatkin
Carson Storch
Garret Mechem
Steve Schneider
Oliver Cuvet
Alan Mandel
Phil Atwill
Brendan Howey
William Robert
Jan Perse
Chelsea Kimball
Hannah Bergemann
Nicolas Terrier
Peter Salido
DJ Brandt
Thomas Genon
Santiago de Avila
Nico Cantu
Jonny Moreira
Ivan Bautista
Ana Julia Gutierrez
Ray Syron
Camila Nogueira
Dylan Cobern
Luke Whitlock
Kurtis Downs
Guillermo Aguilar
Gregers Pedersen
Max Langille
Dylan Stark
Brooke Trine
Erik Fedko
Last year, the event included a Mariachi band, campfires, and awards for the best line, trick, and whip, as well as the Mexican award. This year, Tequila Fortaleza has been added as the event's title sponsor, so it'll be a fiesta indeed.
Follow all the action this week on Pinkbike here
. Tickets to the final showdown this Saturday, January 22, are available here
.
2 Comments
Post a Comment