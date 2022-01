The 2022 Freeride Fiesta Begins - Rider List & 2021 Recap Video

Johny Salido

Reed Boggs

Bienvenido Aguado

CJ Selig

David Lieb

Nicholi Rogatkin

Carson Storch

Garret Mechem

Steve Schneider

Oliver Cuvet

Alan Mandel

Phil Atwill

Brendan Howey

William Robert

Jan Perse

Chelsea Kimball

Hannah Bergemann

Nicolas Terrier

Peter Salido

DJ Brandt

Thomas Genon

Santiago de Avila

Nico Cantu

Jonny Moreira

Ivan Bautista

Ana Julia Gutierrez

Ray Syron

Camila Nogueira

Dylan Cobern

Luke Whitlock

Kurtis Downs

Guillermo Aguilar

Gregers Pedersen

Max Langille

Dylan Stark

Brooke Trine

Erik Fedko

The 2022 Freeride Fiesta is here, with the riders arriving today for what will be an exciting week of sending the biggest jumps in Mexico. This year, the stacked list of riders is as follows:Last year, the event included a Mariachi band, campfires, and awards for the best line, trick, and whip, as well as the Mexican award. This year, Tequila Fortaleza has been added as the event's title sponsor, so it'll be a fiesta indeed.Follow all the action this week on Pinkbike here . Tickets to the final showdown this Saturday, January 22, are available here