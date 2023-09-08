The 2024 Berria Mako Uses An Internal Shock For XC & DC

You may not have heard of Berria, but their latest offering may look a little familiar. The Spanish brand's latest offering is an XC/marathon and downcountry platform with an internal shock. The shock is located vertically inside the seat tube and is driven by a partially-hidden rocker link which is located just behind, much like we've seen recently from Bold
and Scott
. Like most modern XC bikes, it uses a flexy seatstay instead of a rear pivot, generating a generous 113 mm of travel.
Why hide the shock inside the frame? Here's Berria's explanation: "This integration not only results in better protection of the shock absorber against mud or dust, for example, but also in improved mass distribution and a lower weight in the central part of the bike, which increases stability, especially at high speeds." As we covered in a previous article
, a lower shock position won't really make the bike more stable. It looks nice, though. It also allows two bottles to fit inside the main triangle.
There are two versions of the Mako, for XC/XCO and downcountry, both using the same frame. XCO-equipped models feature a 110mm travel fork, 760mm handlebars, rims with a 25 or 28mm internal width, and 2.25” tires, plus Berria's Tibia seatpost on top-end models, which offers 14 mm of flex. Downcountry versions come with a 125mm dropper seatpost, 120 or 130mm travel forks, 4-piston brakes, 780mm bars, 30mm rims and 2.35” tires.
Most models use Berria's HM2X fibre, with a claimed frame weight of 2,175g (1,795g without hardware), but the top-end Mako BR (XCO models only) uses their more sophisticated UHM3X carbon fibre for a claimed weight of 1,875g (1,495g W/O hardware). The frame features a UDH hanger (SRAM T-type compatible), provision for FOX's Live Valve electronic suspension system and an integrated headset with full internal cable routing.
Spec highlights on top-end models include a one-piece bar and stem. XCO builds use one with 0mm rise and 60mm, 75mm or 95mm effective stem lengths depending on frame size, or the stem length can be customised on Berria's website - which is cool to see. Berria say the cockpit weighs as little as 175 g. DC versions get 50 or 75 mm stem lengths, 20 mm rise and 780 mm width, weighing a claimed 290-300 g. The aforementioned Tibia seatpost used on high-end XC models is 420 mm long, 31.6 mm in diameter and weighs 220 g.
Compared to the previous Berria Mako (this is the fourth iteration), the geometry has been modernised. The chainstay length has been reduced by 5mm to 430mm, while the head angle has been slackened by 1.7°. The reach has grown too, resulting in a wheelbase increase of 18mm despite the shorter rear-centre. The head angle varies by size, getting slacker in the smaller sizes. The longer forks used in the DC version result in slacker head angles, more stack, less reach and longer wheelbase across the board.
The Bierra Mako is available now. For more info head to berriabikes.com
But I cannot imagine placing a 235g shock down in the bottom bracket is going to do much re: weight distribution (at least noticeably). That all goes out the window once a water bottle is added. This is all just for looks