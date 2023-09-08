The 2024 Berria Mako Uses An Internal Shock For XC & DC

Sep 8, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo

You may not have heard of Berria, but their latest offering may look a little familiar. The Spanish brand's latest offering is an XC/marathon and downcountry platform with an internal shock. The shock is located vertically inside the seat tube and is driven by a partially-hidden rocker link which is located just behind, much like we've seen recently from Bold and Scott. Like most modern XC bikes, it uses a flexy seatstay instead of a rear pivot, generating a generous 113 mm of travel.


photo
Berria Mako XC...
Photo by Tom Richards Scott Spark Contessa
..and Scott Spark. Similar?
photo

Why hide the shock inside the frame? Here's Berria's explanation: "This integration not only results in better protection of the shock absorber against mud or dust, for example, but also in improved mass distribution and a lower weight in the central part of the bike, which increases stability, especially at high speeds." As we covered in a previous article, a lower shock position won't really make the bike more stable. It looks nice, though. It also allows two bottles to fit inside the main triangle.

photo
XC
photo
DC

There are two versions of the Mako, for XC/XCO and downcountry, both using the same frame. XCO-equipped models feature a 110mm travel fork, 760mm handlebars, rims with a 25 or 28mm internal width, and 2.25” tires, plus Berria's Tibia seatpost on top-end models, which offers 14 mm of flex. Downcountry versions come with a 125mm dropper seatpost, 120 or 130mm travel forks, 4-piston brakes, 780mm bars, 30mm rims and 2.35” tires.

Most models use Berria's HM2X fibre, with a claimed frame weight of 2,175g (1,795g without hardware), but the top-end Mako BR (XCO models only) uses their more sophisticated UHM3X carbon fibre for a claimed weight of 1,875g (1,495g W/O hardware). The frame features a UDH hanger (SRAM T-type compatible), provision for FOX's Live Valve electronic suspension system and an integrated headset with full internal cable routing.

photo
photo

Spec highlights on top-end models include a one-piece bar and stem. XCO builds use one with 0mm rise and 60mm, 75mm or 95mm effective stem lengths depending on frame size, or the stem length can be customised on Berria's website - which is cool to see. Berria say the cockpit weighs as little as 175 g. DC versions get 50 or 75 mm stem lengths, 20 mm rise and 780 mm width, weighing a claimed 290-300 g. The aforementioned Tibia seatpost used on high-end XC models is 420 mm long, 31.6 mm in diameter and weighs 220 g.

Compared to the previous Berria Mako (this is the fourth iteration), the geometry has been modernised. The chainstay length has been reduced by 5mm to 430mm, while the head angle has been slackened by 1.7°. The reach has grown too, resulting in a wheelbase increase of 18mm despite the shorter rear-centre. The head angle varies by size, getting slacker in the smaller sizes. The longer forks used in the DC version result in slacker head angles, more stack, less reach and longer wheelbase across the board.

photo
XC geo
photo
DC geo

The Bierra Mako is available now. For more info head to berriabikes.com


photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Downcountry Bikes XC Bikes


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
249 articles
15 Comments
  • 15 0
 Internal cables, internal shock, I can't wait for internal rider with a hull shield like the good old bmw C1 in order to finally be able to ride when it's raining
  • 15 0
 Hold on while I Berria shock in this frame (and cables, general sensibilities, etc,etc...)
  • 8 0
 To quote Doc Brown... "Great Scott!"
  • 3 0
 ...I mean, it looks less bloated than the Scott (which, lets be honest, looks like an e-bike)
But I cannot imagine placing a 235g shock down in the bottom bracket is going to do much re: weight distribution (at least noticeably). That all goes out the window once a water bottle is added. This is all just for looks
  • 2 0
 You are correct to not imagine that.
  • 5 0
 I at least like the look of it
  • 1 0
 Better looking than the new Slash.
  • 1 0
 I am surprised they keep quoting better mass distribution with the shock being internally placed, I imagine the average person can not detect that kind of shift in center of gravity since these XC shocks are a small fraction of the overall weight of the system. The target rider will likely have two water bottles in the frame, which is the benefit they should really be trying to sell people on. However, that second water bottle above the shock likely negates any mass distribution/center of gravity benefits of putting the shock in the frame in the first place. Just kinda funny, I think.
  • 3 0
 Hide that shock so it never shows. How do you get it out? Nobody knows!
  • 2 0
 Flattering.
  • 1 0
 Hope they checked all patents in detail. Smile
  • 2 0
 AeRo iS eVeRyThInG
  • 1 0
 Why does it need a springy seat post if it’s got a rear shock?
  • 1 0
 The new F-Podium dropped yesterday but it doesn't seem all that different.
  • 1 0
 Flex stays provide no appreciable travel. Prove me wrong.





