The 2024 Breck Epic Women's Tour: 'You Have to Make the Noise Before it Starts To Echo'

They told me to make people feel important and give a shit what they're saying. It wasn't that complicated. — Mike McCormack

We just saw that as a place for us to make a meaningful difference. As the yappy little dog of bike events, we have to choose our battles and pick the ones that we can win. The women’s tour was motivated by - how can we make a difference? And where does it matter? And also what's fun? You have to make the noise before it starts to echo. — Mike McCormack

Ellen Campbell and Evelyn Dong on a steep Summit County gravel road. Photo by Devon Balet

I don’t know how to describe this … whenever it’s a male-dominated race, I feel like I don't matter as much, it's like 'what’s going on in the men’s race?' Here, it felt like women ruled the show. The light was on us, all of us. It felt like we mattered a little bit more. So, it was definitely more fun. — Kaysee Armstrong

Kaysee Armstrong ripping down a descent off the Continental Divide during stage 3. Photo by Eddie Clark

Normally if you have a bad day and it’s like, 'oh, there’s someone 10 minutes in front of me and 10 minutes behind me.' When you were slogging through a stage this year, you're like 'oh, there's like 10 women back.'That’s actually pretty cool. — Evelyn Dong

Evelyn Dong announced her retirement at the end of the Breck Epic. Photo by Eddie Clark

Depending on where you were in the pro field, you always had some really intense competition. You were able to really push yourself no matter what pro level you were at. One of the most memorable experiences was going up Vomit Hill where I got passed by six really good women who were just going for it at the top of an insane climb. To have all these women so strong just go by me looking so solid, that was super inspiring. — KJ Gedde

Competitors and friends. Photo by Elaine Collins

We have the opportunity to create some of the great racing we see at Unbound or Leadville but on the women’s side. And that happened. We’ll do it again whether someone writes us a check or not. Will it be the same sprawling size? Maybe not, it might be more selective. But you have to start somewhere. The important thing wasn’t to start perfectly but to do it at all. — Mike McCormack

Half of the pro women's field with Breck Epic race director Mike McCormack. Photo by Elaine Collins

This year, 60 women registered to race in the pro category at the Breck Epic. In the race’s 16-year history there has never been a pro field that big, male or female. In fact, the number 60 dwarfs the women's field at most non-professional bike races of any discipline.Like most grassroots bike races, the Breck Epic has always struggled with attracting female riders. Throughout its existence, women’s participation has always lagged behind men’s, with the women’s pro field usually hovering around 10 riders. Race founder Mike McCormack was always acutely aware of the issue; he just wasn’t sure how to change it.So over the years, he started to talk about it, namely with the women who were showing up to race — riders like Sonya Looney, Katerina Nash, and Evelyn Dong. He wanted to know: what are we doing wrong that makes this so intimidating?The riders told him to reach out to women explicitly and to make them feel welcome.So, for the 2024 edition of the six-day stage race, McCormack decided to take that advice and turn it up to 100. Women would be the focus of the race this year, he said, and not just through lip service. He comped the entry fees for all female pros, calling the initiative the Breck Epic Women's Tour. His only ask was that each rider go through an application process in which they agreed to do some low-key marketing for the event via social media.The response was overwhelming, despite the fact that in recent years the Breck Epic has been sandwiched in between two of the country's preeminent off-road races, the Leadville 100 and SBT GRVL. Instead of blaming the date on a low women's turn-out, McCormack simply decided to look at it as an opportunity.The women who raced at the Breck Epic this year brought the noise and definitely felt it echo. Everyone we spoke to — from race veterans like Evelyn Dong and Kaysee Armstrong to first timers like KJ Gedde and Megan Percy from Colorado — said that the field size made a huge difference.Dong, who announced her retirement from racing mid-way through the Breck Epic this year, said that the massive women's field not only made it more fun but made it more competitive. Whereas the pointy end of the race is usually so small that lead women don't often have to worry about more than one or two riders, this year's field kept everyone on their toes.Armstrong won this year's Breck Epic, sharing a podium with Ellen Campbell and Stella Hobbs. Dong was eighth. But the racing that went on behind the top 10 may be the greatest success of the Breck Women's Tour. The field was full of women, who, as McCormack says "are really invested. Women who’ve bought the nice bike, put in the training, want to ride hard, and say 'where do I go from here?'"KJ Gedde was one of those women. The rider from Carbondale, Colorado has been on the podium at the Snowmass 50 and the High Cascades 100. Gedde didn't necessarily enter the Breck Epic thinking she'd be at the front with Armstrong, Hobbs, and Campbell, but she was there to race other strong women. The field size of the pro women's category this year guaranteed that she was in the right place.While McCormack has barely had time to put away the banners and course markings from the 2024 event, he's already thinking ahead to next year. And in considering how to re-create the energy of this year's event despite the financial costs, he's again choosing to focus on the opportunity rather than the excuses.