The 2024 Guide to US Racing

Feb 29, 2024
by Alicia Leggett  
Since many of our readers (and writers, myself included) live and ride in the US, we've rounded up a list of races happening in the US in the upcoming season. We've seen some serious growth in US racing over the last few years - the Southeast comes to mind as a hotspot - so here's a list for those who want to keep track of what's going on and test themselves against the clock. This list isn't by any means exhaustive, as it would be almost impossible to include the plethora of grassroots events springing up around the country, but we've pulled together the major regional and national events, plus a few that we think are promising up-and-comers. Please let us know your favorites in the comments below!


March


Laurie Greenland looked electric on track but would be taken out the running by a crash.

Downhill Southeast Trials Training Center

March 1-3
Sequatchie, TN

Find out more


Reaper Madness (DH, DS, Super-D)

March 1-3
Boulder City, NV

Find out more


Southridge Racing Co. Winter Series (XC, Enduro, DH)

March 9-10
Fontana, CA

Find out more


Mojave Meltdown 2 (XC)

March 16
Boulder City, NV

Find out more


US Pro Cup (XC) + UCI XCO Junior Series

March 22-24
Temecula, CA

Find out more


Southridge Racing Co. Winter Series (XC/Enduro/DH)

March 23-24
Fontana, CA

Find out more


Tennessee National (XC/Enduro/DH)

March 15-24
Oliver Springs, TN

Find out more



April


Savilia Blunk rewarding the home crowd for their week long support.

US Pro Cup (XC) + UCI XCO Junior Series

April 3-7
Fayetteville, AR

Find out more


USAC Downhill National Series Rock Creek

April 5-7
Rock Creek, NC

Find out more


NW Cup Dry Hill (DH)

April 12-14
Port Angeles, WA

Find out more


Piney Hills Classic (XC) + UCI XCO Junior Series

April 12-14
Ruston, LA

Find out more


Sea Otter (XC/Enduro/DH)

April 18-21
Monterey, USA
Find out more here


Downhill Southeast Massanutten

April 26-28
McGaheysville, VA

Find out more


Whiskey Off-Road (XC)

April 26-28
Prescott, AZ

Find out more



May


Charlie Alridge laying down the watts.

Eastern States Cup Powder Ridge (Enduro/eMTB)

May 5
Middlefield, CT

Find out more


American Continental Championships (XC)

May 8-12
Midway, UT

Find out more


Big Mountain Enduro Windrock

May 11-12
Oliver Springs, TN

Find out more


Englewood Open (XC) + UCI XCO Junior Series

May 16-19
Fall River, WI

Find out more


NW Cup Dry Hill (DH)

May 17-19
Oliver Springs, TN

Find out more


California Enduro Series Georgetown

May 18
Georgetown, CA

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Powder Ridge (DH)

May 19
Middlefield, CT

Find out more


Cascadia Dirt Cup Post Canyon (Enduro)

May 18-19
Hood River, OR

Find out more


USAC Downhill National Series Mountain Creek

May 24-26
Vernon, NJ

Find out more


Lake Superior Gravity Series Ride the Keweenaw (Enduro)

May 24-27
Copper Harbor, MI

Find out more


Shakedown at Angler's Ridge (XC)

May 31-June 2
Danville, VA

Find out more


Big Mountain Enduro Mt. Nebo

May 31-June 2
Mt. Nebo, AR

Find out more


Downhill Southeast Snowshoe Mountain (Basin)

May 31-June 2
Snowshoe, WV

Find out more



June


Ryan Pinkerton continuing his formidable form.

Cascadia Dirt Cup North Slope (Enduro)

June 1-2
Olympia, WA

Find out more


Downhill Rockies Angel Fire

June 1-2
Angel Fire, NM

Find out more


Missoula XC

June 8
Missoula, MT

Find out more


Big Mountain Enduro Sunrise Park Resort

June 8-9
Greer, AZ

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Glen Park (Enduro/eMTB)

June 9
Stroudsburg, PA

Find out more


USAC Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships

June 15
Auburn, AL

Find out more


North American Enduro Cup (Enduro)

June 15-16
Kellogg, ID

Find out more


NW Cup Tamarack (DH)

June 21-23
Tamarack, ID

Find out more


Lake Superior Gravity Series Marquette Trails Fest (Enduro/DH)

June 21-23
Marquette, MI

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Jiminy Peak (Enduro/DH)

June 23
Hancock, MA

Find out more


Revolution Enduro Purgatory

June 23
Durango, CO

Find out more


Downhill Southeast Windrock

June 28-30
Oliver Springs, TN

Find out more


NW Cup Whitefish (DH)

June 28-30
Whitefish, MT

Find out more


California Enduro Series Mt. Shasta

June 29
McCloud, CA

Find out more


Montana Enduro Series Helenduro

June 29
Helena, MT

Find out more


Big Mountain Enduro Angel Fire

June 29-30
Angel Fire, NM

Find out more


Cascadia Dirt Cup Raging River (Enduro)

June 29-30
Snoqualmie, WA

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Killington (Enduro/DH)

June 30
Killington, VT

Find out more



July


The stars and stripes were on parade all directions.

Sturdy Dirty Women's Enduro

July 6
Snoqualmie, WA

Find out more


Downhill Rockies Pajarito

July 6-7
Los Alamos, NM

Find out more


Downieville Classic (XC/All-Mountain)

July 11-14
Downieville, CA

Find out more


Downhill Southeast Snowshoe Mountain (Western)

July 12-14
Snowshoe, WV

Find out more


Lake Superior Gravity Series Miner's Revenge (Enduro/DH)

July 12-14
Greenland, MI

Find out more


Northwest Tune-Up / Cascadia Dirt Cup Bonus Round (Enduro/Others)

July 12-14
Bellingham, WA

Find out more


Big Mountain Enduro Brian Head

July 13-14
Brian Head, UT

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Arrowhead (Enduro/eMTB)

July 14
Claremont, NH

Find out more


USAC Cross-Country Mountain Bike National Championships

July 17-21
Macungie, PA

Find out more


Lake Superior Gravity Series Bike Duluth (Enduro/DH)

July 19-21
Duluth, MN

Find out more


Downhill Rockies Winter Park

July 20-21
Winter Park, CO

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Thunder Mountain (Enduro/DH/eMTB)

July 21
Charlemont, MA

Find out more


California Enduro Series Dodge Ridge

July 27
Pinecrest, CA

Find out more


Revolution Enduro Winter Park

July 27
Winter Park, CO

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Burke (Enduro)

July 28
Burke, VT

Find out more


Cascadia Dirt Cup North Mountain (Enduro)

July 28-29
Darrington, WA

Find out more


USAC Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships (Enduro/DH/Others)

July 31-August 4
Rock Creek, NC

Find out more



August


Dak doing the stars and stripes proud once again.

NW Cup Silver Mountain (DH)

August 2-4
Kellogg, ID

Find out more


Downhill Rockies Crested Butte

August 3-4
Crested Butte, CO

Find out more


NW Cup - Location TBD (DH)

August 9-11
TBD

Find out more


Leadville Trail 100 MTB (XC)

August 10
Leadville, CO

Find out more


Montana Enduro Series Enduro Pescado

August 10
Whitefish, MT

Find out more


Big Mountain Enduro Tamarack

August 10-11
Tamarack, ID

Find out more


Revolution Enduro Keystone

August 10-11
Keystone, CO

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Mount Snow (DH)

August 11
Somerset, VT

Find out more


Breck Epic Stage Race (XC)

August 11-16
Breckenridge, CO

Find out more


USAC Downhill National Series

August 16-18
Southern California Venue TBA

Find out more


California Enduro Series Northstar

August 17-18
Truckee, CA

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Sugarloaf (Enduro/DH/eMTB)

August 18
Sugarloaf, ME

Find out more


Downhill Rockies Keystone

August 24-25
Keystone, CO

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Powder Ridge (DH)

August 25
Middlefield, CT

Find out more


Lake Superior Gravity Series Copper Harbor Trails Fest (Enduro/DH)

August 30-September 1
Copper Harbor, MI

Find out more


California Enduro Series China Peak

August 31
Lakeshore, CA

Find out more


Montana Enduro Series Rendezvous Enduro

August 31
Jackson Hole, WY

Find out more



September


Gracey Hemstreet on the attack and headed to home soil next weekend.

Revolution Enduro Glorieta

September 1
Glorieta, NM

Find out more


NW Cup Dry Hill (DH)

September 6-8
Port Angeles, WA

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Woodstock (Enduro/eMTB)

September 8
Woodstock, VT

Find out more


Downhill Rockies Purgatory

September 14-15
Durango, CO

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Blue Mountain (DH)

September 15
Palmerton, PA

Find out more


Coyote Classic (XC)

September 21
Boulder City, NV

Find out more


UCI Cross-Country Marathon World Championships

September 21-22
Snowshoe, WV

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Thunder Mountain (Enduro/DH/eMTB)

September 22
Charlemont, MA

Find out more


US Open of Mountain Biking / USAC Downhill National Series (Enduro/DH/Others)

September 26-29
Killington, VT

Find out more


UCI XC World Series Mt. Van Hoevenberg

September 27-29
Lake Placid, NY

Find out more


California Enduro Series Ashland

September 28
Ashland, OR

Find out more



October Onward


Conditions worsened as the day went on and it was absolutely filthy for the men s race.

Lake Superior Gravity Series Marquette Fall Enduro

October 4-6
Marquette, MI

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Monteau (Enduro/eMTB)

October 6
Haverhill, NH

Find out more


Eastern States Cup (DH)

October 13
Hancock, MA

Find out more


Coyote Classic (XC)

October 19
Boulder City, NV

Find out more


Eastern States Cup Arrowhead (Enduro/eMTB)

October 20
Claremont, NH

Find out more


Southridge Challenge (XC, Enduro, DH)

November 16-17
Fontana, CA

Find out more


Coyote Classic (XC)

November 30
Boulder City, NV

Find out more


Blue Diamond Enduro

December 14
Blue Diamond, NV

Find out more




Author Info:
Member since Jun 19, 2015
738 articles
Report
83 Comments
  • 46 1
 Awesome guide, Alicia! This is such a valuable resource. I hope it continues to grow and be updated (maybe its own user-supported spot on the site? Seems like something that would be valuable with a space of its own instead of getting lost on the home page scroll). Quick edit, though, it's 'Englewood', not Eaglewood.
  • 41 0
 A "races" tab would be a great addition to PB's website. For every race on this list, there are about 100 left off, and it would be awesome to be able to search by date, discipline, state, etc. To differentiate and improve upon the BikeReg format, it would be sweet to have race reviews for the annual races so folks can talk up the course, feed zones, vibe, etc.
  • 8 0
 @Lokirides: This is actually a very good idea. I have been trying to search out races by discipline on the interwebs and its hard to find the smaller grassroots races when all the top searches are the popular (expensive) ones.
  • 1 0
 @Lokirides: Agree - that's an awesome Idea!
  • 12 0
 you should consider adding the Midwest enduro / DH races on the Lake Superior Gravity Series, pretty much every race fills up their 300+ entry spots and is pretty darn competitive

www.lakesuperiorgravityseries.com
  • 1 7
flag dstn617 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Facts....guess Pinkbike only cares about growing the sport in select areas.
  • 1 6
flag dstn617 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Facts....guess Pinkbike only cares about growing the sport in select areas.
  • 11 0
 The Downhill Southeast series has had pretty decent race replays the last couple years on youtube. Worth checking out if you need more DH racing to watch.
  • 8 0
 I'd love to see this for Canada and other locations as well. It's amazing how hard it is to actually get information on all the available mtb races.
  • 1 0
 THIS eh!
  • 6 0
 Any Marji Gesick riders out here? For reference its similar to Leadville with more difficult terrain. It takes place in Marquette Michigan. 906adventureteam.com/mountain-bike-events/marji-gesick
  • 7 0
 Where’s the Sea Otter on the list
  • 5 0
 It's on 4/20 so...
  • 4 0
 Whoops, added it in!
  • 4 1
 Glad SoCal finally got on one of these lists. Aside from Fontucky we've really been slackin and it's pretty sad given the wealth of riding in the area and being the birthplace of many great riders. Sucks to lose Gwin as a resident but SoCal has a lot more cooking down here. Pinkerton leadin the charge
  • 2 0
 I just wish Fontana XC would come back. I feel like gravel has killed XC.
  • 3 0
 There's none of the kenda cup Enduro races on here and no snow summit events, what's up with that?

Gwinn moving to TN doesn't really affect the local scene though. There's been lots of new trail building in the last year and even a new bike park but nobody seems really excited about racing on the whole
  • 1 0
 @mrgonzo: That's what I'm sayin. I dunno why SoCal events never qualify for any of these lists like this. Fontucky and Summit and Kenda Cup stuff. But at least a single Vail event made it on I guess.
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: seems like very few race series in general are on the list. Southridge making the list feels more like an anomaly. I was thinking about trying to hit some of the southwest Utah races starting next month, no mention here.

Southridge probably only got mentioned for the DH, which TBB races don't have. OTH is probably twice the size now as TBB and no mention (I've never done an OTH race).
  • 1 0
 @JSTootell: its still there no?
  • 3 0
 @JSTootell: They updated it to add fontucky. It must be annoying to try to make a list for the COUNTRY and everyone wants to add their local event and what not. But yeah Fontana DH has had Gwin at it and many other like Pinkerton so I'd say it's relevant on a larger scale. I wouldn't know if it earns UCI points or not.
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: it does not. IIRC donny has beef with the UCI
  • 1 0
 @mior: Southridge is still there. But last weekend had the biggest XC turnout this season so far of about 8 people, total. There was a time when the Pro category would be 20-30 people deep.

I missed the first round, and will probably miss the last round since I'll be doing the UCI race at Vail.
  • 1 0
 @JSTootell: I race southridge nearly every race , just only there on sundays for the DH. numbers have def been on the decline though
  • 2 0
 love this info and love the idea of a Race Tab. I would rather see the info presented by region rather than date. For me to look through this list and find races in my area I have to go through the entire list. Just a suggestion.
  • 5 0
 Massanutten is now at TTC
  • 1 0
 Lol. Enough rocks to pretend it is.
  • 4 0
 Stoked to see the list growing! We'll be at Reaper Madness in Boulder City this weekend, stop by and take a GT for a spin!
  • 1 0
 That venue is sick and deadly - hope more people figure out what's happening out there!! Good on GT!!
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: how's the xc course? Was looking into going on the 16th but there's no course info on their site...
  • 1 0
 @skynyrdsinnyrds: I have never had the opportunity to ride anything there but a few gravity trails. I'm pretty sure the XC trails share the same hill, which means zero shade and cheese-grater-sharp dry rocks. I heard there are a some non-racing trails that take you through old train/mining tunnels and maybe a view of Hoover Dam.I've experienced mainly HOT but also cold weather there.

www.trailforks.com/region/bootleg-canyon
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: thanks! It’s either this race or the true drift epic outside of St. George.
  • 1 0
 @skynyrdsinnyrds: I've ridden the xc trails, very fun and technical and the rocks are as sharp as everyone says.
  • 1 0
 @mrgonzo: the True Grit course is absolutely fantastic in a brutal way. Barrel, Barrel Roll, Zen...

I've done it once so far, might make it this year again. I was beat down by the end, every part of my body was sore. Proper great race.
  • 4 0
 Shameless self promotion: www.neoffroadseries.com
Come race with us in Nebraska and Iowa!
  • 1 0
 Thanks Brotha!
  • 1 0
 Feel the BME is not really a series. It is a splattering of evenrts across interesting parts of the US, and based on its size, small, if you are one of the lucky few that can hit 50% of the races, you win it. For the price...i don't know. I'm also interested in learning about the move away from Rock Creek and to Windrock...not something you see quite often in established race series. It's relevant to me given the shaky location history with BME. Wish BME would stick its pole in some region and run it hard there...wherever that is.l

The Eastern States Cup suffers a somewhat opposite death. It has too many races. I think there
  • 4 0
 Missing National Series DH at Mtn Creek May 24-26
  • 4 0
 Left out Revolution Enduro www.revolutionenduro.com
  • 3 0
 you guys forgot southridge! fontana represent!!!
  • 1 0
 Absolutely, some of the best US racers at Fontana and racing starts in January and ends in Oct. Have XC, Enduro and DH. Give Southridge/Fontana some love.
  • 2 0
 Please tell your friends to race the XC! No uniform required, no XC bike required, just a willingness to push yourself and enjoy a great course.
  • 3 0
 Missed out the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series too
  • 8 0
 Thank you, we shared the press release for the series but forgot to include here. I'll add those in now!
  • 1 2
 @sarahmoore: looks like the southwest DH series was left out as well. Swalinator is putting that on.
  • 3 0
 www.montanaenduro.com

Registration opens tomorrow race fans!
  • 3 0
 thanks that jackson hole event looks sick
  • 3 0
 @alienator064: Jackson is unreal riding off the top is an amazing experience. Helena and Whitefish aren't too shabby either Smile
  • 2 0
 @Rigidjunkie: it's a bit too far for me. i'll let the locals win that one.
  • 3 0
 US Racing is growing. The future is bright!
  • 3 0
 Has this been done for Canada also?
  • 3 0
 Would be great to see a Canadian version of this!
  • 1 0
 The Oregon XC series should be added to this. It runs all spring/summer and features some great racing. People who organize these events are well worth supporting too!
  • 1 0
 Salida Enduro weekday series and full pull on 4/27 is worth an entry. If you want a technical challenge, Unkle Nazty is tough to beat.

salidaenduro.com
  • 2 0
 IMO the best races are not USA cycling sanctioned. Unique courses and rider driven races are the most fun.
  • 1 0
 But we don't want those blown up on SM!
  • 1 0
 Absolutely!!
  • 1 0
 There’s a local but gnarly XC/Enduro race in Exchequer Bike Park in La Grange, CA near Central Valley

bearadventure.wixsite.com/exchequermtb/racing
  • 1 0
 What about the A-Z ride with steve garro in flagstaff az?

Or the
Anti-solstice ride in flagstaff az?
  • 1 0
 Could add Southern Enduro Tour and Arkansas Enduro Series, although I think AES has only posted dates, not venues...
  • 2 0
 Massanutten, where wheels come to die. Love it.
  • 2 0
 Belltown Throwdown XC MTB in Portland CT P/B Stage1 Cycling on May 4th!!!!
  • 1 0
 heidiridesbikes.com/colorado-wyoming-mountain-bike-race-list

A great resource for the Colorado race scene.
  • 2 0
 Snowshoe was such a a good world cup. Can't believe we lost it.
  • 2 0
 THIS one's coming right up next weekend! thecactuscup.com
  • 2 1
 This is the year for JD Swanguen's epic return!
  • 1 1
 That would be epic
  • 4 2
 USA USA
  • 2 0
 Sea otter?
  • 2 0
 Cactus Cup? Whiskey 50?
  • 1 0
 @alicialeggett - how could you forget the @MontanaEnduroSeries !?
  • 1 0
 Thank You for curating this list! Hope I can find coverage for some of em
  • 1 1
 For East Coasters, there's also the GoNuts racing. A few different race events, Enduro, DH, XC.
  • 2 0
 This is awesome
  • 1 0
 The Mt Nebo BME date is wrong
  • 3 2
 NW Cup Dry Hill (DH)

May 17-19
Oliver Springs, TN


Who proofed this?
  • 1 0
 Any info on Blue Knob festival? Saw online it's supposed to be Sept 28.
  • 1 0
 Damn, jackalope has a lot of pre-race reports to write up!
  • 1 0
 Gunnison Growler. First big XC race in CO. May 24th-26th.
  • 1 0
 You forgot about the race on November 5!
  • 1 0
 I don't give a shit and I like that.
  • 1 0
 Awesome thanks
Below threshold threads are hidden







