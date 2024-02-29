The 2024 Guide to US Racing

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October Onward

Since many of our readers (and writers, myself included) live and ride in the US, we've rounded up a list of races happening in the US in the upcoming season. We've seen some serious growth in US racing over the last few years - the Southeast comes to mind as a hotspot - so here's a list for those who want to keep track of what's going on and test themselves against the clock. This list isn't by any means exhaustive, as it would be almost impossible to include the plethora of grassroots events springing up around the country, but we've pulled together the major regional and national events, plus a few that we think are promising up-and-comers. Please let us know your favorites in the comments below!