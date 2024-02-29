The 2024 Guide to US Racing

Since many of our readers (and writers, myself included) live and ride in the US, we've rounded up a list of races happening in the US in the upcoming season. We've seen some serious growth in US racing over the last few years - the Southeast comes to mind as a hotspot - so here's a list for those who want to keep track of what's going on and test themselves against the clock. This list isn't by any means exhaustive, as it would be almost impossible to include the plethora of grassroots events springing up around the country, but we've pulled together the major regional and national events, plus a few that we think are promising up-and-comers. Please let us know your favorites in the comments below!
March
Downhill Southeast Trials Training CenterMarch 1-3Sequatchie, TNFind out more
Reaper Madness (DH, DS, Super-D)March 1-3Boulder City, NVFind out more
Southridge Racing Co. Winter Series (XC, Enduro, DH)March 9-10Fontana, CAFind out more
Mojave Meltdown 2 (XC)March 16Boulder City, NVFind out more
US Pro Cup (XC) + UCI XCO Junior SeriesMarch 22-24Temecula, CAFind out more
Southridge Racing Co. Winter Series (XC/Enduro/DH)March 23-24Fontana, CAFind out more
Tennessee National (XC/Enduro/DH)March 15-24Oliver Springs, TNFind out more
April
US Pro Cup (XC) + UCI XCO Junior SeriesApril 3-7Fayetteville, ARFind out more
USAC Downhill National Series Rock CreekApril 5-7Rock Creek, NCFind out more
NW Cup Dry Hill (DH)April 12-14Port Angeles, WAFind out more
Piney Hills Classic (XC) + UCI XCO Junior SeriesApril 12-14Ruston, LAFind out more
Sea Otter (XC/Enduro/DH)April 18-21Monterey, USAFind out more here
Downhill Southeast MassanuttenApril 26-28McGaheysville, VAFind out more
Whiskey Off-Road (XC)April 26-28Prescott, AZFind out more
May
Eastern States Cup Powder Ridge (Enduro/eMTB)May 5Middlefield, CTFind out more
American Continental Championships (XC)May 8-12Midway, UTFind out more
Big Mountain Enduro WindrockMay 11-12Oliver Springs, TNFind out more
Englewood Open (XC) + UCI XCO Junior SeriesMay 16-19Fall River, WIFind out more
NW Cup Dry Hill (DH)May 17-19Oliver Springs, TNFind out more
California Enduro Series GeorgetownMay 18Georgetown, CAFind out more
Eastern States Cup Powder Ridge (DH)May 19Middlefield, CTFind out more
Cascadia Dirt Cup Post Canyon (Enduro)May 18-19Hood River, ORFind out more
USAC Downhill National Series Mountain CreekMay 24-26Vernon, NJFind out more
Lake Superior Gravity Series Ride the Keweenaw (Enduro)May 24-27Copper Harbor, MIFind out more
Shakedown at Angler's Ridge (XC)May 31-June 2Danville, VAFind out more
Big Mountain Enduro Mt. NeboMay 31-June 2Mt. Nebo, ARFind out more
Downhill Southeast Snowshoe Mountain (Basin)May 31-June 2Snowshoe, WVFind out more
June
Cascadia Dirt Cup North Slope (Enduro)June 1-2Olympia, WAFind out more
Downhill Rockies Angel FireJune 1-2Angel Fire, NMFind out more
Missoula XCJune 8Missoula, MTFind out more
Big Mountain Enduro Sunrise Park ResortJune 8-9Greer, AZFind out more
Eastern States Cup Glen Park (Enduro/eMTB)June 9Stroudsburg, PAFind out more
USAC Marathon Mountain Bike National ChampionshipsJune 15Auburn, ALFind out more
North American Enduro Cup (Enduro)June 15-16Kellogg, IDFind out more
NW Cup Tamarack (DH)June 21-23Tamarack, IDFind out more
Lake Superior Gravity Series Marquette Trails Fest (Enduro/DH)June 21-23Marquette, MIFind out more
Eastern States Cup Jiminy Peak (Enduro/DH)June 23Hancock, MAFind out more
Revolution Enduro PurgatoryJune 23Durango, COFind out more
Downhill Southeast WindrockJune 28-30Oliver Springs, TNFind out more
NW Cup Whitefish (DH)June 28-30Whitefish, MTFind out more
California Enduro Series Mt. ShastaJune 29McCloud, CAFind out more
Montana Enduro Series HelenduroJune 29Helena, MTFind out more
Big Mountain Enduro Angel FireJune 29-30Angel Fire, NMFind out more
Cascadia Dirt Cup Raging River (Enduro)June 29-30Snoqualmie, WAFind out more
Eastern States Cup Killington (Enduro/DH)June 30Killington, VTFind out more
July
Sturdy Dirty Women's EnduroJuly 6Snoqualmie, WAFind out more
Downhill Rockies PajaritoJuly 6-7Los Alamos, NMFind out more
Downieville Classic (XC/All-Mountain)July 11-14Downieville, CAFind out more
Downhill Southeast Snowshoe Mountain (Western)July 12-14Snowshoe, WVFind out more
Lake Superior Gravity Series Miner's Revenge (Enduro/DH)July 12-14Greenland, MIFind out more
Northwest Tune-Up / Cascadia Dirt Cup Bonus Round (Enduro/Others)July 12-14Bellingham, WAFind out more
Big Mountain Enduro Brian HeadJuly 13-14Brian Head, UTFind out more
Eastern States Cup Arrowhead (Enduro/eMTB)July 14Claremont, NHFind out more
USAC Cross-Country Mountain Bike National ChampionshipsJuly 17-21Macungie, PAFind out more
Lake Superior Gravity Series Bike Duluth (Enduro/DH)July 19-21Duluth, MNFind out more
Downhill Rockies Winter ParkJuly 20-21Winter Park, COFind out more
Eastern States Cup Thunder Mountain (Enduro/DH/eMTB)July 21Charlemont, MAFind out more
California Enduro Series Dodge RidgeJuly 27Pinecrest, CAFind out more
Revolution Enduro Winter ParkJuly 27Winter Park, COFind out more
Eastern States Cup Burke (Enduro)July 28Burke, VTFind out more
Cascadia Dirt Cup North Mountain (Enduro)July 28-29Darrington, WAFind out more
USAC Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships (Enduro/DH/Others)July 31-August 4Rock Creek, NCFind out more
August
NW Cup Silver Mountain (DH)August 2-4Kellogg, IDFind out more
Downhill Rockies Crested ButteAugust 3-4Crested Butte, COFind out more
NW Cup - Location TBD (DH)August 9-11TBDFind out more
Leadville Trail 100 MTB (XC)August 10Leadville, COFind out more
Montana Enduro Series Enduro PescadoAugust 10Whitefish, MTFind out more
Big Mountain Enduro TamarackAugust 10-11Tamarack, IDFind out more
Revolution Enduro KeystoneAugust 10-11Keystone, COFind out more
Eastern States Cup Mount Snow (DH)August 11Somerset, VTFind out more
Breck Epic Stage Race (XC)August 11-16Breckenridge, COFind out more
USAC Downhill National SeriesAugust 16-18Southern California Venue TBAFind out more
California Enduro Series NorthstarAugust 17-18Truckee, CAFind out more
Eastern States Cup Sugarloaf (Enduro/DH/eMTB)August 18Sugarloaf, MEFind out more
Downhill Rockies KeystoneAugust 24-25Keystone, COFind out more
Eastern States Cup Powder Ridge (DH)August 25Middlefield, CTFind out more
Lake Superior Gravity Series Copper Harbor Trails Fest (Enduro/DH)August 30-September 1Copper Harbor, MIFind out more
California Enduro Series China PeakAugust 31Lakeshore, CAFind out more
Montana Enduro Series Rendezvous EnduroAugust 31Jackson Hole, WYFind out more
September
Revolution Enduro GlorietaSeptember 1Glorieta, NMFind out more
NW Cup Dry Hill (DH)September 6-8Port Angeles, WAFind out more
Eastern States Cup Woodstock (Enduro/eMTB)September 8Woodstock, VTFind out more
Downhill Rockies PurgatorySeptember 14-15Durango, COFind out more
Eastern States Cup Blue Mountain (DH)September 15Palmerton, PAFind out more
Coyote Classic (XC)September 21Boulder City, NVFind out more
UCI Cross-Country Marathon World ChampionshipsSeptember 21-22Snowshoe, WVFind out more
Eastern States Cup Thunder Mountain (Enduro/DH/eMTB)September 22Charlemont, MAFind out more
US Open of Mountain Biking / USAC Downhill National Series (Enduro/DH/Others)September 26-29Killington, VTFind out more
UCI XC World Series Mt. Van HoevenbergSeptember 27-29Lake Placid, NYFind out more
California Enduro Series AshlandSeptember 28Ashland, ORFind out more
October Onward
Lake Superior Gravity Series Marquette Fall EnduroOctober 4-6Marquette, MIFind out more
Eastern States Cup Monteau (Enduro/eMTB)October 6Haverhill, NHFind out more
Eastern States Cup (DH)October 13Hancock, MAFind out more
Coyote Classic (XC)October 19Boulder City, NVFind out more
Eastern States Cup Arrowhead (Enduro/eMTB)October 20Claremont, NHFind out more
Southridge Challenge (XC, Enduro, DH)November 16-17Fontana, CAFind out more
Coyote Classic (XC)November 30Boulder City, NVFind out more
Blue Diamond EnduroDecember 14Blue Diamond, NVFind out more
www.lakesuperiorgravityseries.com
Gwinn moving to TN doesn't really affect the local scene though. There's been lots of new trail building in the last year and even a new bike park but nobody seems really excited about racing on the whole
Southridge probably only got mentioned for the DH, which TBB races don't have. OTH is probably twice the size now as TBB and no mention (I've never done an OTH race).
I missed the first round, and will probably miss the last round since I'll be doing the UCI race at Vail.
www.trailforks.com/region/bootleg-canyon
I've done it once so far, might make it this year again. I was beat down by the end, every part of my body was sore. Proper great race.
Come race with us in Nebraska and Iowa!
The Eastern States Cup suffers a somewhat opposite death. It has too many races. I think there
Registration opens tomorrow race fans!
salidaenduro.com
bearadventure.wixsite.com/exchequermtb/racing
Or the
Anti-solstice ride in flagstaff az?
A great resource for the Colorado race scene.
May 17-19
Oliver Springs, TN
Who proofed this?