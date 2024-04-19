The 2024 Lifetime Grand Prix Kicks Off with the Fuego XL 100km Today at the Sea Otter Classic

I love the Sea Otter Classic and this year I've been able to train more specifically for this event. Mountain biking's not my forte but there's enough climbing on this course that I think I can surprise people. I'm not doing UNBOUND Gravel this year as my brother is getting married, so it's going to be more difficult for me to make a mark on the overall standings, especially as that was one of the races where I think I'd have been in contention. I'm going to take things one race at a time and hope to build on my four podium finishes from last season. — Alexey Vermeulen (United States)