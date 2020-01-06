The 25 Greatest Riders of the Decade

in no particular order

1. Rachel Atherton



37 World Cup DH Wins



25 World Cup DH Podium Finishes



2012 + 2013 + 2015 + 2016 + 2018 Overall World Cup DH Winner



2013 + 2015 + 2016 + 2018 DH World Champion





2. Greg Minnaar



12 World Cup DH Wins



29 World Cup DH Podium Finishes



2012 + 2013 DH World Champion





3. Aaron Gwin



20 World Cup DH Wins



23 World Cup DH Podium Finishes



2011 + 2012 + 2015 + 2016 + 2017 Overall World Cup DH Winner





4. Danny MacAskill

5. Tracy Moseley



5 World Cup DH Wins



9 World Cup DH Podium Finishes



2010 DH World Champion



2011 Overall World Cup DH Winner



15 EWS Wins



6 EWS Podium Finishes



2013 + 2014 + 2015 EWS Overall Winner





6. Nino Schurter



40 World Cup XC Wins



23 World Cup XC Podium Finishes



2010 + 2012 + 2013 + 2015 + 2017 + 2018 + 2019 Overall World Cup XC Winner



2012 + 2013 + 2015 + 2016 + 2017 + 2018 + 2019 XC World Champion



2012 Olympic Silver Medal XCO + 2016 Olympic Gold Medal XCO



2017 + 2019 Cape Epic Winner





7. Brandon Semenuk



2016 + 2019 Red Bull Rampage Winner



2011 + 2013 + 2014 + 2015 + 2017 Red Bull Joyride Winner



Silver Medal at the 2013 Munich X-Games Slopestyle Event





8. Sam Hill



2 World Cup DH Wins



8 World Cup DH Podium Finishes



2010 DH World Champion



8 EWS Wins



8 EWS Podium Finishes



2017 + 2018 + 2019 EWS Overall Winner





9. Danny Hart



4 World Cup DH Wins



25 World Cup DH Podium Finishes



2011 + 2016 DH World Champion





10. Nicholi Rogatkin



2016 FMB World Tour Winner



4 Crankworx Slopestyle Wins



2018 Crankworx Triple Crown Winner





11. Loic Bruni



5 World Cup DH Wins



18 World Cup DH Podium Finishes



2019 Overall World Cup DH Winner



2015 + 2017 + 2018 + 2019 DH World Champion





12. Cecile Ravanel



20 EWS Wins



18 EWS Podium Finishes



2016 + 2017 + 2018 EWS Overall Winner





13. Julien Absalon



12 XC World Cup Wins



34 XC World Cup Podiums



2014 + 2016 World Cup overall champion



2014 World Champion





14. Jolanda Neff



14 World Cup XC Wins



19 World Cup XC Podium Finishes



2014 + 2015 + 2018 Overall World Cup XC Winner



2017 XC World Champion





15. Catharine Pendrel



11 World Cup XC Wins



33 World Cup XC podiums



2011 + 2104 XC World Champion



2010 + 2012 + 2016 World Cup Overall Champion



2016 Olympic Bronze Medallist





16. Gee Atherton



6 World Cup DH Wins



25 World Cup Podium Finishes



2010 World Cup Overall Champion



2014 Downhill World Champion



2018 Hardline Champion



17. Cam Zink



2010 FMB World Tour Winner



2010 Red Bull Rampage Winner



2010 Red Bull Joyride Winner



Landed the Biggest Backflip at 100ft in 2014





18. Jill Kintner



5 UCI World Cup DH Podiums



35 Crankworx Event Wins



50 Crankworx Event Podiums



2011 + 2013 + 2016 + 2017 + 2018 Queen of Crankworx



1 EWS Podium





18. Casey Brown



1 World Cup DH Podium and 3 EWS Podium Finishes



2015 + 2016 + 2018 Queen of Crankworx Runner Up





19. Brett Rheeder



2011 + 2012 + 2013 FMB World Tour Winner



2018 Red Bull Rampage Winner



Gold Medal at the 2013 Munich X-Games Slopestyle Event



7 Crankworx Slopestyle wins





20. Kurt Sorge



2012 + 2015 + 2017 Red Bull Rampage Winner





21. Pauline Ferrand Prevot



5 XCO World Cup Wins



16 XCO World Cup podiums



2015 + 2019 XCO World Champion





22. Chris Akrigg

23. Steve Smith



4 DH World Cup Wins



9 DH World Cup podiums



2013 World Cup Overall Champion





24. Andreu Lacondeguy



2014 Red Bull Rampage Winner



2015 + 2018 Red Bull Rampage Podium



2013 X Games Bronze Medallist





25. Troy Brosnan



2 DH World Cup Wins



28 DH World Cup Podiums





Who is Your Rider of the Decade? Rachel Atherton

Greg Minnaar

Aaron Gwin

Danny MacAskill

Tracy Moseley

Nino Schurter

Brandon Semenuk

Sam Hill

Danny Hart

Nicholi Rogatkin

Loic Bruni

Cecile Ravanel

Julien Absalon

Jolanda Neff

Catharine Pendrel

Gee Atherton

Cam Zink

Jill Kintner

Casey Brown

Brett Rheeder

Kurt Sorge

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Chris Akrigg

Steve Smith

Andreu Lacondeguy

Troy Brosnan

Other (Let us know in the comments) Responses: 242 Faves: 0 Comments: 1