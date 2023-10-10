The $315 Vivo F3 Shifter Has Interchangeable 3D-Printed Shift Paddles

Oct 10, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo

If you don't like the way your stock mechanical shifter fits your hand, this may be a solution. New York-based Vivo Sports are now offering highly customisable shifters for SRAM mechanical 12-speed drivetrains, which feature interchangeable 3D-printed shift paddles designed to fine-tune the "form, fit and feel" to your needs.

photo
Can't say they don't have options...

There are twenty options for the lower paddle (used to change into an easier gear) and fourteen for the upper. In addition, there are sixteen options for the housing, nine for the cable tension adjuster and nine for the bar clamp (not including direct mount), but these are just cosmetic. In total, I make that 362,880 possible combinations, or 280 for the shift paddles alone.

photo
photo

Central to the concept is something Vivo call "Thumb Reach Rating" (TRR). This is a number to indicate how close the shifter paddle is to your thumb - the higher the number, the closer the paddle sits towards the rider, and so the less you have to reach for it. So riders with small thumbs may want a higher "TRR".

photo
photo

For now, it seems there isn't much to help you decide which of the many paddle shapes will suit you best. There are images on the website and you can contact Vivo for advice, but there isn't a hand measurement-based calculator or anything like that. Once you've bought the shifter for $315, you can buy alternate upper paddles for $15, or $22.50 for lower paddles. Just for context, that's about the cost of a complete Shimano Deore 12-speed shifter.


On the other hand, Vivo promises precise positive shifting, clear audible shift clicks, high-quality materials including double cartridge bearings, grippy paddle textures and the ability to upshift with a pull or a push.

More information: vivocycling.com.



27 Comments
  • 32 0
 "Once you've bought the shifter for $315, you can buy alternate upper paddles for $15, or $22.50 for lower paddles. Just for context, that's about the cost of a complete Shimano Deore 12-speed shifter."

you're a reviewer for the people Seb.
  • 15 0
 Sweet....$1.10 per paddle cofiguration option! or, buy all the other paddles at the same time for a grand total of $810, then just dial in your exact setup! when fully complete, put that clown wig and nose on, and go for a rip!!!
  • 13 0
 for that price you can buy an ender 3, and multiple spools of filament and just print your own
  • 3 3
 They're using SLS parts, an ender 3 is an FDM printer which might have trouble printing the geometries needed for these parts, also the material needed to hold up to the elements is pretty expensive not to mention the time it would take you to design these parts... it's not really that simple.
  • 1 0
 @jonnywachter: the actual interface of the button is just a groove, so once you have the dimensions of that you can put whatever shaped lever you want on it. If you have half decent support settings & cooling, these parts shouldn't be at all difficult to print. As for the material, pla+ is more than strong enough, and if it breaks it will cost cents to replace.
  • 10 0
 this will look great on my surly
  • 6 0
 This has to be a troll job marketing ploy. There's just no way someone thought there was a void to fill here. "Coming soon from Vivo Sports, headset cable routing retrofits!!!"
  • 7 0
 A solution to a problem that doesn't exist. What an amazing waste of time and resources!
  • 1 3
 I heard they had trouble with getting there brains on a high so lalala they yell beep at kazackstan and fall far away y not cuz greatness lastestfaty
  • 2 0
 Normally I'd say there's a customer for every product, expensive or not, but this is so...beyond me. I recently bought a open box GX shifter for $29, and it comes with the shifter cable too. For 2 of these shifters, with some additional paddles, you can get a whole XT group kit...which not only comes with a full drivetrain groupset, including the bb, but also set of XT 4 pot brakes and rotors... you can sell the brakes/rotors for $250 at least pretty easily, which leaves you with a whole XT groupset for not much more than this thing. Wild.
  • 6 0
 But why?
  • 1 0
 you stole my answer!
  • 5 0
 The $180 mech xx1 shifter never looked so affordable!
  • 5 2
 Actually pretty sick, obviously very niche but it's technically a cool solution.
  • 2 0
 for some context this guy has been grifting around the industry for the last 25 years. www.disraeligears.co.uk/site/vivo_derailleurs.html
  • 1 0
 I'm a sucker for pleasant and positive tactile feedback from things I touch (ha!) but these would have to be beyond my imagination to be worth the $ over a Shimano XT/XTR shifter.
  • 3 0
 I have to wonder how many of these they actually expect to sell
  • 1 0
 I recall Sam Hill used the X7 rather than the X9 shifter as it was easier to "custom cut" the plastic X7 lever. That's the way the great riders do this.
  • 2 0
 Hhahhahhahahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaahhhh!!!!!!!!!! Oh, you're serious I'll show myself out
  • 1 0
 For the anal retentive shift-bro that can't adapt to anything else but the most perfect solution, more things to over analyze in your bicycle specification.
  • 1 0
 Thats cool. If they can give me the paddle from a saint shifter that would be awesome
  • 2 0
 Darn if only they made a 11 speed version...
  • 2 0
 Coming soon, U$1300 retrofit kit for AXS
  • 2 0
 As cool as this is that is just stupid money for a shifter!!
  • 2 0
 At that price it's safe to say their target audience is yeti owners
  • 2 0
 362,880 possible combinations? but we havn't talked colors yet..
  • 2 0
 Hahaha hahaha no.





