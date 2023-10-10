The $315 Vivo F3 Shifter Has Interchangeable 3D-Printed Shift Paddles

If you don't like the way your stock mechanical shifter fits your hand, this may be a solution. New York-based Vivo Sports are now offering highly customisable shifters for SRAM mechanical 12-speed drivetrains, which feature interchangeable 3D-printed shift paddles designed to fine-tune the "form, fit and feel" to your needs.
Can't say they don't have options...
There are twenty options for the lower paddle (used to change into an easier gear) and fourteen for the upper. In addition, there are sixteen options for the housing, nine for the cable tension adjuster and nine for the bar clamp (not including direct mount), but these are just cosmetic. In total, I make that 362,880 possible combinations, or 280 for the shift paddles alone.
Central to the concept is something Vivo call "Thumb Reach Rating" (TRR). This is a number to indicate how close the shifter paddle is to your thumb - the higher the number, the closer the paddle sits towards the rider, and so the less you have to reach for it. So riders with small thumbs may want a higher "TRR".
For now, it seems there isn't much to help you decide which of the many paddle shapes will suit you best. There are images on the website and you can contact Vivo for advice, but there isn't a hand measurement-based calculator or anything like that. Once you've bought the shifter for $315, you can buy alternate upper paddles for $15, or $22.50 for lower paddles. Just for context, that's about the cost of a complete Shimano Deore
12-speed shifter.
On the other hand, Vivo promises precise positive shifting, clear audible shift clicks, high-quality materials including double cartridge bearings, grippy paddle textures and the ability to upshift with a pull or a push.
More information: vivocycling.com
you're a reviewer for the people Seb.