The 3D Printed Moorhuhn is Now Available in Full Titanium

What do you do when you've already made one of the most stunning lockdown projects of the year? The answer is probably to just make it again, except this time from titanium. That's exactly what Ralf Holleis did and the result is this fully titanium, 3D printed Moorhuhn trail bike.
When Ralf Holleis first showed off his 3-D printed stainless steel trail bike earlier in the year
as part of the European Bike Challenge, it showed us a different way to build steel bikes with Reynolds 953 tubes for the front triangle, Columbus Zona for the rear triangle, and lugs made from either 17/4 PH or 316 L stainless steel. The bike was polished to a mirror finish
and its lugs-and-tubes construction brought a swoopiness (that's the technical term) to steel frames that isn't often seen in the classic all-tubes style frame.
Details:
Frame Material: Titanium
Rear Travel: 129mm
Front travel: 140mm fork recommended
Head angle: 67°
Seat tube angle: 76°
Reach: 469.6mm
Chainstays: 434mm
For this version, all the lugs have been printed from Ti-6Al-4V and then they were connected by Grade 9 titanium in the front triangle and Grade 2 titanium in the swingarm, with all tubes supplied by Dedacciai
. The bike was a collaborative effort with Mathias Scherer of Mawis BIkes
, a frame builder with 10 years of experience working with titanium. Ralf doesn't have much experience working with the material but helped Mathias with a fork crown on one of his recent builds so, in return, Mathias was able to weld together this bike for Ralf.
Why titanium? Well, not only is it a bit of frame builder exotica but it gives Ralf the ability to drop the weight of his creation without resorting to carbon. This frame sheds a whole kilogram - the weight drops from 3.6kg (7.9lb) to 2.6kg (5.7lb). On top of this benefit, Ralf prefers the fact that titanium has a reduced carbon footprint compared to the black weave and can be recycled at the end of its life. Finally, as titanium doesn't corrode, Ralf can be more creative with the finish of the bike and use anodising and sandblasting, rather than just painting.
Frame material aside, there aren't actually too many changes between the two bikes. Ralf has transferred over the same geometry, travel and kinematics from the steel bike and he's also settled on a similar build of mainly European parts including suspension from Intend, wheels from TrueBC and Extralite, and an Ingrid Components drivetrain.
The other big difference between the two bikes comes from the finish. Instead of polishing the whole frame, he anodized the frame the same color as the Intend BC Hero lowers, then masked it with stickers in the shape of feathers and sandblasted it.
Much like the steel version of the bike, Ralf will only be building 12 of these frames a year. The titanium frame costs € 4,900 while the steel frame goes for € 3,400.Watch a video of the bike being built, here:
