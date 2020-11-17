The 3D Printed Moorhuhn is Now Available in Full Titanium

Nov 17, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

What do you do when you've already made one of the most stunning lockdown projects of the year? The answer is probably to just make it again, except this time from titanium. That's exactly what Ralf Holleis did and the result is this fully titanium, 3D printed Moorhuhn trail bike.

When Ralf Holleis first showed off his 3-D printed stainless steel trail bike earlier in the year as part of the European Bike Challenge, it showed us a different way to build steel bikes with Reynolds 953 tubes for the front triangle, Columbus Zona for the rear triangle, and lugs made from either 17/4 PH or 316 L stainless steel. The bike was polished to a mirror finish and its lugs-and-tubes construction brought a swoopiness (that's the technical term) to steel frames that isn't often seen in the classic all-tubes style frame.
Details:

Frame Material: Titanium
Rear Travel: 129mm
Front travel: 140mm fork recommended
Head angle: 67°
Seat tube angle: 76°
Reach: 469.6mm
Chainstays: 434mm

For this version, all the lugs have been printed from Ti-6Al-4V and then they were connected by Grade 9 titanium in the front triangle and Grade 2 titanium in the swingarm, with all tubes supplied by Dedacciai . The bike was a collaborative effort with Mathias Scherer of Mawis BIkes, a frame builder with 10 years of experience working with titanium. Ralf doesn't have much experience working with the material but helped Mathias with a fork crown on one of his recent builds so, in return, Mathias was able to weld together this bike for Ralf.

Moorhuhn
The steel Moorhuhn from earlier in the year...
... vs his new Titanium model.

Why titanium? Well, not only is it a bit of frame builder exotica but it gives Ralf the ability to drop the weight of his creation without resorting to carbon. This frame sheds a whole kilogram - the weight drops from 3.6kg (7.9lb) to 2.6kg (5.7lb). On top of this benefit, Ralf prefers the fact that titanium has a reduced carbon footprint compared to the black weave and can be recycled at the end of its life. Finally, as titanium doesn't corrode, Ralf can be more creative with the finish of the bike and use anodising and sandblasting, rather than just painting.


Frame material aside, there aren't actually too many changes between the two bikes. Ralf has transferred over the same geometry, travel and kinematics from the steel bike and he's also settled on a similar build of mainly European parts including suspension from Intend, wheels from TrueBC and Extralite, and an Ingrid Components drivetrain.



The other big difference between the two bikes comes from the finish. Instead of polishing the whole frame, he anodized the frame the same color as the Intend BC Hero lowers, then masked it with stickers in the shape of feathers and sandblasted it.


Much like the steel version of the bike, Ralf will only be building 12 of these frames a year. The titanium frame costs € 4,900 while the steel frame goes for € 3,400.

Watch a video of the bike being built, here:

More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Moorhuhn Moorhuhn 129 Ralf Holleis


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
205050 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
86492 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
61413 views
A Mountain Biker's Guide to Making Road Riding More Fun
59922 views
Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL
53457 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
50735 views
Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator
49031 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
48707 views

16 Comments

  • 4 0
 That is AWESOME... for sure it's kind of just Dentist fodder for the time being. But this tech will trickle down and get cheaper and cheaper till this kind of manufacturing is more common and affordable. Cool stuff!!
  • 4 0
 I want to revieve mine like in the picture of it all laid out on the floor (and by that I mean separated) it would be soooo fun as a put-it-together-yourself. Or I think so.
  • 5 0
 "Will accept bike related trades"?
  • 4 1
 Shut up and take my money!
  • 1 1
 Hell yes, mine too.
  • 1 0
 Titanium bikes are a just a completely different kind of sexy. Sensible trail bike geometry and gorgeous looks. I really want one
  • 2 0
 So this Is like, "I own Aspen Dentistry" Bike
  • 1 0
 I usually enjoy being a cheapskate.....but we all have a breaking point right?
  • 2 0
 Tiiiitaaaanium!
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the water bottle warriors to show up...
  • 1 0
 if the T1000 & a rubber tree made a love child.
  • 1 0
 Sweet bike
  • 1 2
 Oh...Oh, be still my beating heart! Such a looker!
  • 2 2
 b e a uuuuu tiful!
  • 1 1
 Looks like an ICB2.0
  • 1 2
 Looks like an Amp

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009739
Mobile Version of Website