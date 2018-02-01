Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
The 50to01 Crew Get Creative On and Off Their Bikes
Jan 31, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
After visiting one of their new sponsors, Fabric, the 50to01 Crew head to one of the UK's newest bike parks – Windhill in Wiltshire.
29 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 24
BadgerBacker
(12 hours ago)
People might say that Rat's talents are wasted not being on the UCI tour anymore.
However, he's found a way to translate himself and his crew into a marketable brand. A wise move indeed.
How long does a racing career realistically last vs. how long do you want to continue being yourself?
As long as he can find ways to continue translating himself into a marketable proposition this could be more lasting in the long run.
Also, if you pause the video at 5:07 you might throw up on yourself. Being the Rat, or a friend of his, seems to be hazardous to your ankles.
[Reply]
+ 1
badeddie2002
(6 hours ago)
i had to got to 5;07 and see what you mean. lol
[Reply]
+ 10
W-Hough
(13 hours ago)
they need to add rat-english to the translation system on youtube so i can fucking understand what he's saying
[Reply]
+ 2
The-mnt-life365
(8 hours ago)
they did a rat to english translation in the video at the end.... shit killed me
[Reply]
+ 9
Verbl-Kint
(13 hours ago)
Healing vibes to the Loose Dog, always liked watching him ride
[Reply]
+ 6
Dorkin
(6 hours ago)
They Heli evacuated him for a dislocated ankle?! In the US, you may as well put me out of my misery. The burden of the mountain of medical debt would be just too much to handle.
[Reply]
+ 8
DirtCrab
(12 hours ago)
50:01 > basically everything else in mountain biking.
[Reply]
+ 5
manchvegas
(12 hours ago)
For the next video the 50to01 crew meets up with Larry Enticer... just gonna send iiiiit....
[Reply]
+ 2
BobbyLite
(11 hours ago)
Any news on when the november
@Fabric
#boxhunt
winners will be announced?
[Reply]
+ 2
shikane
(9 hours ago)
Hey Josh get well soon!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
dualsuspensiondave
(12 hours ago)
What I wanna know is when can we buy one of those 50to01 Fabric saddles?!
[Reply]
+ 1
bigscotty
(1 hours ago)
Lol I gave a somewhat lost ambulance crew directions for that. I work just down the road.
[Reply]
+ 1
teck-riper
(10 hours ago)
these guys need to visit the fraser valley.
[Reply]
+ 0
WAKIdesigns
(11 hours ago)
One question... how many "normal" riders hit those jumps? Seems like a rather little and exclusive club that handles them.
[Reply]
+ 1
IllestT
(10 hours ago)
The 50:01 line at Revolution bike park is pretty popular. Not too many riders with much style, but plenty of riders hitting the big ones
[Reply]
+ 3
WAKIdesigns
(10 hours ago)
@IllestT
: I mean they are spinning the fk out of the approaches and can pump the take offs and landing like few men alive, so I just wonder who cleara those
[Reply]
+ 2
DaMilkyBarKid
(9 hours ago)
I ride there semi-regularly and you always see someone riding the big lines, usually a pro or two too. That's usually midweek, on the weekends it's busy on all lines there. Great spot for progressing your riding.
[Reply]
+ 1
ktmrider360
(12 hours ago)
Mmmm mushrooms
nice video boys wooo !
[Reply]
- 3
WAKIdesigns
(11 hours ago)
I liked the ones in the grass but I don't dare to try Amanita muscaria they had at the end. Haven't tried them but it seems like a lot of job to prepare them and a lot of vomiting on the trip that is not as good as cow poop mushrooms can be...
[Reply]
+ 5
UkDevers
(9 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: you being on shrooms kinda explains some of your comments on here lol
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(9 hours ago)
@UkDevers
: tried only once, wasn't a good trip, remember being irritated that I can't fall asleep seeing flashy colors while feeling a bit sick. Not a spiritual experience for sure. But they say that it increases interconnectivity of parts of the brain so maybe that's why... maybe one was enough. But next autumn I'm going for it again. Damn you Joe Rogan!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
General-Brappington
(1 hours ago)
This hilarious Waki, you should try again but definitely not amanita
@WAKIdesigns
:
[Reply]
+ 2
chadchandler7
(12 hours ago)
More of this please
[Reply]
+ 2
gnar-shredderz
(13 hours ago)
That into tho ????????
[Reply]
+ 1
PDWbike
(8 hours ago)
5:07
[Reply]
+ 2
BenPea
(7 hours ago)
Don't pause.
[Reply]
+ 1
gnar-shredderz
(13 hours ago)
Absolutely sick!
[Reply]
+ 0
febu90
(9 hours ago)
Epic as usual
[Reply]
+ 0
shoplife
(13 hours ago)
HA. Send it.
[Reply]
