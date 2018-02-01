The 50to01 Crew Get Creative On and Off Their Bikes

VIDEOS

Jan 31, 2018
After visiting one of their new sponsors, Fabric, the 50to01 Crew head to one of the UK's newest bike parks – Windhill in Wiltshire.

29 Comments

  • + 24
 People might say that Rat's talents are wasted not being on the UCI tour anymore.

However, he's found a way to translate himself and his crew into a marketable brand. A wise move indeed.

How long does a racing career realistically last vs. how long do you want to continue being yourself?

As long as he can find ways to continue translating himself into a marketable proposition this could be more lasting in the long run.

Also, if you pause the video at 5:07 you might throw up on yourself. Being the Rat, or a friend of his, seems to be hazardous to your ankles.
  • + 1
 i had to got to 5;07 and see what you mean. lol
  • + 10
 they need to add rat-english to the translation system on youtube so i can fucking understand what he's saying
  • + 2
 they did a rat to english translation in the video at the end.... shit killed me
  • + 9
 Healing vibes to the Loose Dog, always liked watching him ride
  • + 6
 They Heli evacuated him for a dislocated ankle?! In the US, you may as well put me out of my misery. The burden of the mountain of medical debt would be just too much to handle.
  • + 8
 50:01 > basically everything else in mountain biking.
  • + 5
 For the next video the 50to01 crew meets up with Larry Enticer... just gonna send iiiiit....
  • + 2
 Any news on when the november @Fabric #boxhunt winners will be announced?
  • + 2
 Hey Josh get well soon!!!
  • + 2
 What I wanna know is when can we buy one of those 50to01 Fabric saddles?!
  • + 1
 Lol I gave a somewhat lost ambulance crew directions for that. I work just down the road.
  • + 1
 these guys need to visit the fraser valley.
  • + 0
 One question... how many "normal" riders hit those jumps? Seems like a rather little and exclusive club that handles them.
  • + 1
 The 50:01 line at Revolution bike park is pretty popular. Not too many riders with much style, but plenty of riders hitting the big ones
  • + 3
 @IllestT: I mean they are spinning the fk out of the approaches and can pump the take offs and landing like few men alive, so I just wonder who cleara those
  • + 2
 I ride there semi-regularly and you always see someone riding the big lines, usually a pro or two too. That's usually midweek, on the weekends it's busy on all lines there. Great spot for progressing your riding.
  • + 1
 Mmmm mushrooms Smile nice video boys wooo !
  • - 3
 I liked the ones in the grass but I don't dare to try Amanita muscaria they had at the end. Haven't tried them but it seems like a lot of job to prepare them and a lot of vomiting on the trip that is not as good as cow poop mushrooms can be...
  • + 5
 @WAKIdesigns: you being on shrooms kinda explains some of your comments on here lol
  • + 1
 @UkDevers: tried only once, wasn't a good trip, remember being irritated that I can't fall asleep seeing flashy colors while feeling a bit sick. Not a spiritual experience for sure. But they say that it increases interconnectivity of parts of the brain so maybe that's why... maybe one was enough. But next autumn I'm going for it again. Damn you Joe Rogan!!!
  • + 1
 This hilarious Waki, you should try again but definitely not amanita @WAKIdesigns:
  • + 2
 More of this please
  • + 2
 That into tho ????????
  • + 1
 5:07
  • + 2
 Don't pause.
  • + 1
 Absolutely sick!
  • + 0
 Epic as usual
  • + 0
 HA. Send it.

