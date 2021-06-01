The 8 Bikes of Red Bull Formation 2021

Jun 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

The second-ever Red Bull Formation took place over the weekend and the progression levels were off the charts. The riders went bigger than ever before and pushed each other to new heights in the Utah desert. We're eagerly awaiting highlights footage from the event but, in the meantime, let's take a look through the bikes of the 8 women who took on the infamous cliffs.


Photos: Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull Content Pool

Vaea Verbeeck and her Rocky Mountain Maiden

Cami Nogueira and her Commencal Supreme

Vinny Armstrong and her Trek Session

Samantha Soriano and her Canyon Sender

Jess Blewitt and her GT Fury

Casey Brown and her Trek Session

Chelsea Kimball and her Specialized Demo

Hannah Bergemann and Transition TR11

A huge shout out to all the organizers, diggers and riders who made this amazing event happen.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Casey Brown Hannah Bergemann Vaea Verbeeck Formation


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
68644 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
61490 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
55579 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
55442 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
50363 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
44645 views
Thought Experiment: The $22,000 Trail Bike Build
42791 views
Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech
40623 views

13 Comments

  • 29 1
 The amount of coverage for this has been incredible. Let's see more invited for next year and more events like this in general!
  • 9 1
 We need some much better coverage next year from someone! Step up sponsors. Glad everyone made it out safe!
  • 2 0
 Agreed, not nearly enough coverage for what went down. It’s a step in the right direction but it could have been better. The ladies stepped up delivered and still didn’t get enough coverage.
Let’s just hope this continues to grow.
Hats off to all involved.
  • 1 0
 They had full time photographers and audio people there capturing everything
  • 1 0
 lol - different expectations Rigth now we have the comment directly above yours saying the coverage has been amazing, you say its not been good enough!!!
  • 8 1
 I hope for Red Bull TV coverage, doesn’t have to be live, in the future
  • 6 3
 Looks like a ....
  • 3 2
 Wow, is Casey Brown really that tiny? Her bike looks huge next to her. She wrangles that monster.
  • 2 0
 Stand back a bit, arm outstretched. Makes the fish look bigger. But also she's a bit smol around 5'3.
  • 1 0
 is it just me or do the maidens chain stays look way shorter than normal
  • 1 0
 Does the Maiden tire still hit the seat when you bottom out?
  • 1 1
 Bergemann's TR11 looks so good!
  • 4 6
 It has been fun seeing this event take formation!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008826
Mobile Version of Website