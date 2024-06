The Actual Weights of 11 World Cup XC Race Bikes from Val di Sole

Canyon Lux World Cup CFR

Rider: Luca Schwarzbauer

Size: Small

Tire Inserts: Yes front and rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: None

Amount of travel: 100mm front and rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.8kg

Weight kg: 10.87kg

Weight lb: 24lb 02oz



KTM Scarp

Rider: Mario Bair

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: Yes Front and Rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: Yes

Amount of travel: 100mm front and rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.5kg

Weight kg: 10.45kg

Weight lb: 23lb 04oz



This bike had been on track and was dirty(which adds a little bit)





Giant Anthem

Rider: Jens Schuermans

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: In the rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: Yes

Amount of travel: 110mm Front 100mm Rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.43kg

Weight kg: 10.64kg

Weight lb: 23lb 10oz



Cannondale Scalpel

Rider: Alan Hatherly

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: Yes

Amount of travel: 120mm front and rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.2kg

Weight kg: 10.23kg

Weight lb: 22lb 12oz



Cube AMS ZERO99 C:68X SLT

Rider: Finn Treudler

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: Inserts Front and Rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: Yes

Amount of travel: 100mm front and rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.7kg

Weight kg: 10.41kg

Weight lb: 23lb 02oz



Superior XF 9.9 Team

Rider: Ramona Forchini

Size: Small

Tire Inserts: Insert in rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: Yes

Amount of travel: 110mm front and rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.2kg

Weight kg: 10.39kg

Weight lb: 23lb 01oz



Scott Spark

Rider: Kate Courtney

Size: Small

Tire Inserts: Yes in the Rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: Yes

Amount of travel: 110mm front and 100mm rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.6kg

Weight kg: 10.77kg

Weight lb: 23lb 15oz



BIXS Pace

Rider: Joel Roth

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: Yes

Amount of travel: 120 front 120 rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.8kg

Weight kg: 10.9kg

Weight lb: 24lb 4oz



BMC Fourstroke 01

Rider: Juri Zanotti

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: Yes

Amount of travel: 120mm Front and Rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.7kg

Weight kg: 10.97kg

Weight lb: 24lb 6oz



Liv Pique

Rider: Linda Indergand

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: Cushcore XC front and rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: Yes

Amount of travel: 120mm front 115mm rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.1kg

Weight kg: 10.82kg

Weight lb: 24lb 1oz



Trek Supercaliber

Rider: Ian Ackert

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: Rear inserts

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Dropper Post: Yes

Amount of travel: 110mm Front 80 mm Rear

Team's Weight Guess 10.8kg

Weight kg: 10.79kg

Weight lb: 23lb 15oz



