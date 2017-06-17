RACING

The Adventure Starts: Mavic Trans-Provence 2017

Jun 17, 2017
by Irmo Keizer  

Trans Provence
The Adventure Starts: Mavic Trans-Provence 2017
Words & Photography // Irmo Keizer

This year marks the 9th edition of the Trans-Provence. The event has grown into one of the most well known events of its kind, and for good reason. This is a true mountain bike adventure, crossing a vast variety of terrain in the maritime Alps in the southern France. Some ride it as a race, others choose to enjoy the trails, surroundings and atmosphere. The racing is in rally style, with about 24 specials in one hell of a week of riding. This year's edition covers 269 kilometers in six days. On bike, participants climb 9,111 meters, while they descend 18,282 meters.

What to expect in the coming days? Here's some goodness from the past years.

Trans Provence
Riders stay at a different campsite every single day. The TP crew takes care of the vast logistics.

Trans Provence
Just one of those days.

in the second day of the Trans Provence 2011.
Blind racing offers participants no chances to check trails prior to racing, so a quick glance at the start is all you will get. The route's changed considerably over the years, so veterans will face fresh challenges as well.

Trans Provence
Back at camp means getting your gear fixed, washing up and doing the laundry.

in the second day of the Trans Provence 2011.
Long uphills will deliver. Donnie Darko. This name will ring many bells. Historically, day one and two are among the most physical stages of the TP and the way up to Donnie Darko was long and hard. Those who rode it know how good it was though.

Trans Provence
Climbing up towards the famous Grey Earth stage.

Trans Provence
Nico Vouilloz

Participants of the 2011 Trans-Provence chill during the lunch break.
Participants of the 2011 Trans-Provence chill during the lunch break.

in the second day of the Trans Provence 2011.
Throughout the years, numerous pros have competed at the Trans-Provence. Jerome Clementz, Fabien Barel, Nico Vouilloz, Nicolas Lau, Francois Bailly-Maitre and many other.

Trans Provence
Marc Beaumont celebrating his birthday in 2011.

Anka Martin gets her second serving of pumpkin soup in the second day of the Trans Provence 2011.
Long days in the saddle require good food. The TP has its own catering, providing riders with a three course dinner every day. Anka Martin enjoying the food.

Trans Provence
Fabien Barel in action.

Trans Provence
Two doctors are on course every day, providing first aid when necessary.

Trans Provence
Espresso at the food stops. It doesn't get much better than this.

Trans Provence
Out and about.

Trans Provence
The sheer variety of trails is incredible.

Trans Provence
The TP has generally had great weather, but every now and then the weather gods have stirred it up.

Trans Provence
After making your way down, what better way to enjoy?

Trans Provence

Trans Provence
Switchbacks. Lots of them. Welcome to the Alps.

Trans Provence
Roubion, one amazing village riders encounter.

Trans Provence
Shins receive some lashing in a week of riding.

Trans Provence
This is where it ends. Tomorrow the 2017 Trans-Provence will commence.

Tune in later this week for a mid-race update and daily video recaps. Follow the race at trans-provence.com

Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
132331 views
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
82557 views
Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video
78389 views
2 Reasons Why Your Disc Brakes Don't Work
72561 views
Fox Float DPX2 Shock - First Ride
64193 views
NS Snabb Plus 1 – Review
50013 views
WynTV: How Did Gwin Do it? - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
48171 views
Logan Peat: Dirt Waves - Video
41822 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031044
Mobile Version of Website