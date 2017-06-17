The Adventure Starts: Mavic Trans-Provence 2017







This year marks the 9th edition of the Trans-Provence. The event has grown into one of the most well known events of its kind, and for good reason. This is a true mountain bike adventure, crossing a vast variety of terrain in the maritime Alps in the southern France. Some ride it as a race, others choose to enjoy the trails, surroundings and atmosphere. The racing is in rally style, with about 24 specials in one hell of a week of riding. This year's edition covers 269 kilometers in six days. On bike, participants climb 9,111 meters, while they descend 18,282 meters.



What to expect in the coming days? Here's some goodness from the past years.





Riders stay at a different campsite every single day. The TP crew takes care of the vast logistics.





Just one of those days.





Blind racing offers participants no chances to check trails prior to racing, so a quick glance at the start is all you will get. The route's changed considerably over the years, so veterans will face fresh challenges as well.





Back at camp means getting your gear fixed, washing up and doing the laundry.





Long uphills will deliver. Donnie Darko. This name will ring many bells. Historically, day one and two are among the most physical stages of the TP and the way up to Donnie Darko was long and hard. Those who rode it know how good it was though.





Climbing up towards the famous Grey Earth stage.





Nico Vouilloz





Participants of the 2011 Trans-Provence chill during the lunch break.





Throughout the years, numerous pros have competed at the Trans-Provence. Jerome Clementz, Fabien Barel, Nico Vouilloz, Nicolas Lau, Francois Bailly-Maitre and many other.





Marc Beaumont celebrating his birthday in 2011.





Long days in the saddle require good food. The TP has its own catering, providing riders with a three course dinner every day. Anka Martin enjoying the food.





Fabien Barel in action.





Two doctors are on course every day, providing first aid when necessary.





Espresso at the food stops. It doesn't get much better than this.





Out and about.





The sheer variety of trails is incredible.





The TP has generally had great weather, but every now and then the weather gods have stirred it up.





After making your way down, what better way to enjoy?









Switchbacks. Lots of them. Welcome to the Alps.





Roubion, one amazing village riders encounter.





Shins receive some lashing in a week of riding.





This is where it ends. Tomorrow the 2017 Trans-Provence will commence.