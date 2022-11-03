Watch
Video: The New Scott Genius Featuring the 'Trail Encabulator'
Nov 3, 2022
SCOTT Sports
19 Comments
The all-new Genius is the first ever MTB to feature the Trail Encabulator.
Trail Encabulator? What's that? Well, once you try it, life will never be the same.
Videos
Scott
Score
Time
6
1
TommyNunchuck
(20 mins ago)
I worked as a mechanic for years and my heart used to sink when a Scott came through the door. They've always been a nightmare combination of proprietary suspension, switches and levers with an absolute birds nest of cables up front. Now they've taken all that mess and stuffed it inside frames, bars, headtubes, headsets etc. So glad I'll never have to touch one ever again.
[Reply]
2
0
tcmtnbikr
(16 mins ago)
This dude gets it
[Reply]
1
0
naca5
(1 mins ago)
:-) this is exactly the point....this trend of hiding stuff inside the bike is only the next marketing thing.
We don't need hidden tech, we need bikes!
[Reply]
4
0
krka73
(30 mins ago)
I guess Scott wanted to double-up on that PB hate today. Should be an amusing read through the comments....
[Reply]
1
0
buttmonkey5000
(7 mins ago)
my brother had the old Genius and dear God i am glad he got rid of it, such an average bike to work on, and the rear shock was so meh... this one looks like a complete nightmare.... and twin lock on a fork is such a waste of time.
[Reply]
5
0
Jacob13Green
(26 mins ago)
DO NOT NOT ENTER
[Reply]
3
1
mrpfp
(22 mins ago)
Since we couldn’t legitimize any of these complexities we made a joke film about how complex they are. Top notch.
[Reply]
2
0
mrrichardh
(12 mins ago)
"…universally celebrated Twin-Loc…" They know we hate it and they don't care LOL.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbwillems
(1 mins ago)
Looks like they are selling baked air in cans! I wonder how many takes were necessary for this edit to pronounce everything in the right way and in the right order.
[Reply]
1
0
chrod
(32 mins ago)
lolol
A great addition to the Encabulator tradition:
www.youtube.com/results?search_query=encabulator
[Reply]
2
0
polarflux
(30 mins ago)
and the original:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac7G7xOG2Ag
[Reply]
1
0
nkaiste
(5 mins ago)
Must admit that the bike looks clean...but then the cockpit looks like clarinet.
[Reply]
1
0
seraph
(35 mins ago)
Way to revolutionize outside the paradigm.
[Reply]
2
0
danstonQ
(33 mins ago)
Encabulator yourself
[Reply]
2
0
noakeabean
(26 mins ago)
IFHT has done it again!
[Reply]
1
0
half-man-half-scab
(16 mins ago)
Guys, this marketing ahole doesn't exist. Just another deep fake
[Reply]
1
0
JohanG
(14 mins ago)
I dabble in metafabrication myself, from time to time.
[Reply]
1
0
becik
(8 mins ago)
no headset cable through ?
[Reply]
2
0
bashhard
(7 mins ago)
Looks like a Bold
[Reply]
