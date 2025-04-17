Powered by Outside

Kona Releases All-New Hei Hei

Apr 16, 2025
by Kona Bikes  
Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.

It's here! The all-new Hei Hei – the tenth generation of a legend. Starting life in ‘91 as a titanium hardtail and eventually evolving into a carbon fiber full-suspension machine, bagging podiums and scoring championships by the fistful along the way, the Hei Hei has always been how we at Kona spell F-A-S-T. Now, we’re gunning for warp speed.

Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.

Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.

Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.

With 120mm of supple yet supportive rear travel, handling that lets you choose how deep into black diamond territory you want to charge, and a beautiful absence of mass. You could call it an XC race bike, but it’s a Kona so it’s so much more. This is our lightest weight full suspension offering; a bike fully optimized around getting from point A to B as fast as humanly possible while still having a whole mess of fun along the way. It’s lightweight and responsive enough to gracefully hold any line and aim true for the podium. Yet it’s plush enough to get rowdy in rough stuff without losing composure. Calm, cool, collected and blessed with serious handling chops. Get a grip and go steal back some time.

Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.

The Hei Hei CR Frameset

Face it, when it comes to following our singletrack dreams, most of us are overbiked. The Hei Hei CR aims to change that. 120mm of carefully tuned rear travel delivers the speed and responsiveness you want with the support you need. We combined this new Swinger suspension with refined geometry and a precise tracking carbon fiber frame that lets you get as rowdy as you dare. Sensible spec tailored for trail riding nirvana delivers exceptional durability and value without packing on excess lard. This is modern mountain biking minimalism, living large. Step into the light.

Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.
Kona Factory Rider Hannah Simms' Custom Hei Hei CR Build

Imagine having the ride of your life… over and over and over again.

Bill Murray showed us that living the same day on repeat is enough to drive anyone to the brink of insanity. But clearly, his time loop didn’t involve the mountain bike of your dreams.

In this cheeky twist on the classic film, Kona Factory athlete Hannah Simms finds herself trapped in a ride-day time loop. The twist? She’s aboard the all-new Hei Hei—so every single day is fast, fun, and full of adventure. Fellow Kona rider Georgios Kouzis joins in to show just how playful the new geo really is.

This project was proudly supported by Wellington Regional Trails and filmed at Mākara Peak Mountain Bike Park in Wellington, New Zealand.

Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.

Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.

Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.

Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.

Hannah Simms and Georgios Kouzis ride Makara Peak Bike Park.

Learn all about the all-new Hei Hei HERE

