Video: The All New LEGO Mountain Bike

Dec 7, 2018
by Devon Brown  

The original LEGO bicycle was released in 1985 and has been a staple in regards to outdoor recreation in the LEGO universe since. However, with mountain biking popularity on the rise, demand was high for a new bike design. The all new LEGO mountain bike delivers in all aspects, and will be the perfect new bike for anyone looking to hit the trails in the LEGO universe.

Humor aside, and from a real-world perspective, I think it's absolutely brilliant that the largest toy manufacturer in the world has come out with a mountain bike specific toy part to include in sets.
THE SPECS:
• Stationary Pedals
• Flexzone Technology Suspension Fork
• 2 cm Wide Bars
• Aggressive Mid-Fat Tires
• Locked Handlebar Technology
• 55 Degree Head Tube Angle
• Vertical Dropouts
• Integrated Rear Mud Fender

Yes, it's just a toy, but It's also a definite sign that mountain biking is reaching the masses and becoming more and more recognized around the globe. I for one am stoked about more people being introduced to mountain biking!

Looking fresh with the lime green color scheme.

Ready to shred anything you point it down.

Created by: Devon Brown
OXBURGER STUDIOS

19 Comments

  • + 19
 What, no bottle cage?
  • + 2
 Unrideable garbage.
  • + 9
 Screw clipless vs. flats. Stationary pedals are where it's at.
  • + 4
 When can we expect the Pinkbike Field Test for this bike?
  • + 1
 I bet they'll be surprised with how light it is.
  • + 4
 Everything is awesome...about this bike!
  • + 1
 I would immediately put on a shorter stem, if I were a dentist and could afford one of these.
  • + 2
 Love the new axle standard
  • + 2
 This is my favourite thing of all time ever
  • + 3
 Looks like a Session
  • - 2
 I was faster.
  • + 2
 @idiot84: Actually, ripsilvers comment shows 10 minutes ago, and yours is 9, so you lose.
  • + 2
 Dentist Bike
  • + 1
 pediatric dentist bike
  • + 1
 Lego won the internet today!
  • + 1
 Longer, slacker, more nimble
  • + 1
 I dig that its yellow and a harttail....trendsetter!
  • - 1
 Looks like a session.

