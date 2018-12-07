Video: The All New LEGO Mountain Bike

The original LEGO bicycle was released in 1985 and has been a staple in regards to outdoor recreation in the LEGO universe since. However, with mountain biking popularity on the rise, demand was high for a new bike design. The all new LEGO mountain bike delivers in all aspects, and will be the perfect new bike for anyone looking to hit the trails in the LEGO universe.



Humor aside, and from a real-world perspective, I think it's absolutely brilliant that the largest toy manufacturer in the world has come out with a mountain bike specific toy part to include in sets.



THE SPECS:

• Stationary Pedals

• Flexzone Technology Suspension Fork

• 2 cm Wide Bars

• Aggressive Mid-Fat Tires

• Locked Handlebar Technology

• 55 Degree Head Tube Angle

• Vertical Dropouts

• Integrated Rear Mud Fender

