Video: The All-New Spartan HP

When we crunched the numbers for the launch of the all-new Spartan we realized the cost of actors, outfits and robots really adds up. And then we thought about how far that money could go if we spent it on berms, jumps and chainsaws. So instead of creating a big-time video for our new big-time bike, we used the money to fund the construction of a new trail and supply our local trail crew with tools for years to come. That’s something riders will enjoy for a long time. Now we’re looking at a bike launch as an opportunity to invest in something different. Something that gets people stoked and grows our sport in a positive way. So stay tuned, our next launch could be coming to a bike ride near you.