The Almost Complete Guide to the 2021 EWS Teams

Mar 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The rumor season is finally nearly over and while a few teams have strangely not yet revealed their rosters for 2021 we do have a clearer picture of how things are going to be shaken up not he teams when EWs racing finally begins when we head to Valberg in June.


Canyon Collective
Ines Thoma, Jack Moir, Dimitri Tordo, Jose Borges, Fabien Barel and Loris Revelli


The Canyon Collective return for the 2021 season with plenty of familiar faces as well as a new signing. This year Jose Borges makes the move from Miranda Factory Racing to the Canyon team. Jose Borges has seen plenty of success on the EWS circuit with 2nd place in Madeira during the 2019 season and some top finishes in the EWS-E series last year.


Jack Moir took the boosty route to stage four.



Chain Reaction Cycles Nukeproof
Kelan Grant, Elliott Heap, Sam Hill and Nigel Page


There are no changes with the CRC Nukeproof team for this year but hopefully, we will see Sam Hill back between the tape after he sat out last years racing because of the pandemic and travel restrictions.


Elliot Heap charging the bottom of stage five.



Commencal Enduro Pro Racing Team
Cedric Ravanel, Alex Rudeau, Antoine Vidal, Jack Piercy and Alizée Lassus


After some very successful years racing in the Junior category, 2021 sees Antoine Vidal step up to Elite where we expected him to shake up the top riders if he can continue on the same form. Elsewhere in the team lineup is Alex Rudeau who made some big moves in 2020 with multiple top 15 results. This year they have also brought on the young riders of Jack Piercy and Alizée Lassus.





Devinci Global Racing
Greg Callaghan, Keegan Wright and Georgia Astle


Devinci keep their three-rider line-up of Greg Callaghan, Keegan Wright and Georgia Astle. For 2021, Devinci has dropped its Downhill World Cup team in favour of their enduro and Crankworx focused Devinci Global Racing team.





GT Factory Racing
Martin Maes, Noga Korem and Wyn Masters


The GT Factory Racing team remains unchanged for another year. With all three riders capable of being a podium threat the GT team is a strong contender for one of the fastest teams. All three riders are also signed up to the downhill team too so we are likely to see them cross over between disciplines again this year.


Martin Maes once again in a league of his own taking the win on Madeira



Kona Factory Racing
Miranda Miller, Connor Fearon and Noah Hoffman


The Kona team loses Shelly Flood and Rhys Verner but Miranda Miller and Connor Fearon remain alongside Noah Hoffman. The Kona team seems to be shifting their focus towards enduro racing so it will be interesting to see what they can do this year.


Miranda Miller



Ibis Enduro Team
Zakarias Blom Johansen, Bex Baraona, Cole Lucas, Robin Wallner and Louise Paulin


This year the Ibis team welcomes back Zakarias Blom Johansen who will be racing alongside last year's addition of Cole Lucas and longtime team member Bex Baraona and Robin Wallner.


Zakarias Johansen and the Sweedish team quietly went about their business of beating just about everyone today to take home silver



Lapierre Zipp Collective
Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly, Chloe Gallean, Lisandru Bertini, Kevin Marry, Antoine Rogge and Nico Vouilloz


The Lapierre Zipp Collective saw plenty of success in the short season of 2020 but they will be looking for even more if we get a full season of events this summer. While the team stays mostly the same they have brought on the young Lisandru Bertini who is already looking like a future talent in enduro racing.


Lapierre Team Camp 2021. Mandelieu France Photo by Matt Wragg



Norco Enduro Racing
Anita Gehrig, Caro Gehrig, Sam Blenkinsop, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson and Henry Fitzgerald


The Gehrig sisters are still heading up the Norco team this year but interestingly the brand's DH riders (Sam Blenkinsop, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson and Henry Fitzgerald) have been included in the lineup which means we may be seeing some dual discipline racing from Norco's riders.


Anita Gehrig took fourth today.



Orbea Fox Enduro Team
Edgar Carballo, Damien Oton, Vid Persak, Gabriel Torralba, Evan Wall and Laura Charles


The Orbea team looks to build upon a strong 2020 with Damien Oton and Vid Persak leading the team. This year does bring two new riders into the fold with Laura Charles making the move to Orbea after securing plenty of top finishes in past seasons. Also after winning the Pinkbike Academy, Evan Wall will be getting a chance to prove himself on the EWS circuit board a factory racing team.





Pivot Factory Racing
Morgane Charre, Matt Walker and Ed Masters


Pivot Factory Racing have seen plenty of success in the past few seasons and, with that in mind, they have kept the same lineup of riders into the new year of racing. Hopefully, we will see more from Ed Masters who recently broke his pelvis at the New Zealand DH National Champs.


On fire and untouchable all day Eddie Masters flew to his first career EWS win and now sits second in the championship



Rocky Mountain/Race Face Enduro Team
Remi Gauvin, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau and Jesse Melamed


No change for the Rocky Mountain/Race Face Enduro Team and after a great few years, you can't blame them. Last year saw Jesse Melamed unofficially take the 2020 title after he won two out of the three races and he will have his eyes set on taking more top results this year.





Sunn French Connexion Racing By Alpe D'Huez
Theo Galy, Louis Jeandel, Guillaume Larbeyou, Quentin Arnaud and Lucas Frigout


The Sunn team sees a complete changeup for 2021 with just Theo Galy staying put from 2020. With the shakeup comes the introduction of Louis Jeandel, Guillaume Larbeyou, Quentin Arnaud and Lucas Frigout to the line up making it a pretty stacked team.


Theo Galy slaying switchbacks on the steeps of stage two. The dirt was phenomenal on those turns.



Trek Factory Racing
Pedro Burns, Harriet Harnden, Florian Nicolai


The only big change for the Trek team this year is the departure of Katy Winton who has still not revealed her plans for 2021. Florian Nicolai has recently suffered a major crash while at team testing so we hope he will have a quick recovery and we see him back between the tape this year.


Florian Nicolai has made the move to Trek will the move make Flo fly faster



Still to be Announced

Forbidden Synthesis:
Juliana Free Agents:
Rad Bandits Factory Team:
Specialized Racing:
Yeti / Fox Factory Team:
Yeti / OneUp PRO Team:


The Rest

Cube Action Team - Gusti Wildhaber, Jonas Goeweil, Veronika Bruechle, Claus Wachsmann
E-Team Moustache Bikes - Jerome Gilloux, Olivier Giordenango, Diego Giordenango, Kenny Muller
Fastlight-Abetone - Nadine Ellecosta, Nicola Grotti, Matteo Saccon, Mirco Vendemmia
Fulgur Factory Team - Nathan Secondi, Matteo Baruffi
Giant Factory Off-Road Team - Youn Deniaud, Mckay Vezina, Josh Carlson
Husqvarna E-Bicycles Racing - Alex Fayolle
Liv Racing - Isabella Naughton, Riley Miller, Rae Morrison and Leonie Picton
Mad Wheels Enduro Team - Stefano Giacobini, Francesco Giacobini, Andrea Fantino, Francesco Marchese
Miranda Factory Team - Emanuel Pombo, Tiago Ladeira, Nuno Reis
Orange Factory Racing - Lachlan Blair, Joe Connell and Tom Wilson
Pole Enduro Race Team - Joe Nation, Leigh Johnson and Leo Kokkonen
Santa Cruz x SRAM - Mark Scott, Iago Garay and Romain Paulhan
Scott SR Suntour - Remy Absalon, Hugo Pigeon, Elliot Trabac
Team BULLS - Christian Textor, Marc Oppermann
Team Cycles Peugeot - Yannick Pontal, Mathieu Ruffray, Morgane Jonnier
Team Dorrong Enduro - Remy Allemann, Yana Dobnig, Bernd Dorrong, Max Fejer, Reinhard Mayrhoffer
Theory Global Enduro Team - Nic Bean, Julie Duvert, Daniel Self, Brady Stone, Alexis Icardo
Tribe Rocky Mountain Power Play - Levy Batista, Irenee Menjou
Urge Pyrenees Gravity - Mathieu Calvez, Axel Fresquet, Luca Fourcade, Justine Henry, Justin Linon


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)
57032 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
53282 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
52782 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
48644 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
48032 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
45600 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
41938 views
Randoms: Automatic Seat Angle Adjustment, Graphene Brake Pads & More - Taipei Cycle Online 2021
38102 views

14 Comments

  • 4 0
 No news of Katy Winton yet?
  • 3 0
 Kevin Miquel is one of the last big names still pending
  • 1 0
 he has specialized in late entries
  • 1 0
 Was just about to ask how the hell does he not have a top level team/sponsor!?
  • 3 0
 Finnduro for Specialized??
  • 2 0
 Seen Rhys Verner on a Forbidden Lately...
  • 14 0
 I've heard of the Dreadnought and Druid, but the Lately must be a new model. Got any spy pics?
  • 1 0
 ChazMazz will be on that Specialized team
  • 1 0
 I’m getting pumped up for enduro!
  • 5 0
 24 psi?
  • 1 0
 @bigtim: Inserts. 21 is enough
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: The only way is 30 psi, Dh casing, and inserts! Lol
  • 1 0
 I’m hoping the season can go as scheduled!????
  • 1 0
 Still no Katy Winton

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010569
Mobile Version of Website