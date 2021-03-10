The Almost Complete Guide to the 2021 EWS Teams

The Canyon Collective return for the 2021 season with plenty of familiar faces as well as a new signing. This year Jose Borges makes the move from Miranda Factory Racing to the Canyon team. Jose Borges has seen plenty of success on the EWS circuit with 2nd place in Madeira during the 2019 season and some top finishes in the EWS-E series last year.
After some very successful years racing in the Junior category, 2021 sees Antoine Vidal step up to Elite where we expected him to shake up the top riders if he can continue on the same form. Elsewhere in the team lineup is Alex Rudeau who made some big moves in 2020 with multiple top 15 results. This year they have also brought on the young riders of Jack Piercy and Alizée Lassus.
The GT Factory Racing team remains unchanged for another year. With all three riders capable of being a podium threat the GT team is a strong contender for one of the fastest teams. All three riders are also signed up to the downhill team too so we are likely to see them cross over between disciplines again this year.
The Kona team loses Shelly Flood and Rhys Verner but Miranda Miller and Connor Fearon remain alongside Noah Hoffman. The Kona team seems to be shifting their focus towards enduro racing so it will be interesting to see what they can do this year.
The Lapierre Zipp Collective saw plenty of success in the short season of 2020 but they will be looking for even more if we get a full season of events this summer. While the team stays mostly the same they have brought on the young Lisandru Bertini who is already looking like a future talent in enduro racing.
The Gehrig sisters are still heading up the Norco team this year but interestingly the brand's DH riders (Sam Blenkinsop, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson and Henry Fitzgerald) have been included in the lineup which means we may be seeing some dual discipline racing from Norco's riders.
No change for the Rocky Mountain/Race Face Enduro Team and after a great few years, you can't blame them. Last year saw Jesse Melamed unofficially take the 2020 title after he won two out of the three races and he will have his eyes set on taking more top results this year.
The Sunn team sees a complete changeup for 2021 with just Theo Galy staying put from 2020. With the shakeup comes the introduction of Louis Jeandel, Guillaume Larbeyou, Quentin Arnaud and Lucas Frigout to the line up making it a pretty stacked team.
