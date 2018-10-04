Photo Epic: The Audi Nines Sequence Gallery

The space dust has finally settled after The Audi Nines, but we still have so many incredible photos from our talented team of on-site photographers that it would be crazy not to share them with you all. Official Audi Nines photographer Klaus Polzer shares some thoughts below on what makes The Audi Nines such a special event to shoot.
|It’s no news that The Audi Nines is a very special event ‒ not only from a riders’ perspective but even more so for photographers. For once, time schedules are actually chosen according to the best light situation on the course and the whole course design is laid out for spectacular views rather than just sponsor visibility.
Sometimes one composes a nice image only to realise afterwards that it is by no means clear what the rider was actually doing. It’s often unavoidable to have different take-offs and landings in one frame and sometimes the jumps were so big that it almost looks impossible that the rider would follow the same trajectory that he did in the real world. That’s exactly the scenario in which all-in-one sequences come in handy. It even makes sense to put together a sequence of a straight air to properly illustrate the sheer size of it. These sequences may not capture the most impressive tricks shown on each obstacle, but one with good style and good light.—Klaus Polzer
Now you have had a little insight into the photographer’s mindset, let's break down some of the madness and show you the beauty of these riders sending it to the moon, frame by frame.
6 Comments
Post a Comment