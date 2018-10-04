PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Epic: The Audi Nines Sequence Gallery

Oct 4, 2018
by The Audi Nines  
Dawid Godziek's worlds first Quadruple Tailwhip on a mountain bike. As well as casually landing a world's first and generally bringing his BMX influence to the BigAir Jump, he also stomped solid runs on the slopestyle line.


The space dust has finally settled after The Audi Nines, but we still have so many incredible photos from our talented team of on-site photographers that it would be crazy not to share them with you all. Official Audi Nines photographer Klaus Polzer shares some thoughts below on what makes The Audi Nines such a special event to shoot.

bigquotesIt’s no news that The Audi Nines is a very special event ‒ not only from a riders’ perspective but even more so for photographers. For once, time schedules are actually chosen according to the best light situation on the course and the whole course design is laid out for spectacular views rather than just sponsor visibility.

Sometimes one composes a nice image only to realise afterwards that it is by no means clear what the rider was actually doing. It’s often unavoidable to have different take-offs and landings in one frame and sometimes the jumps were so big that it almost looks impossible that the rider would follow the same trajectory that he did in the real world. That’s exactly the scenario in which all-in-one sequences come in handy. It even makes sense to put together a sequence of a straight air to properly illustrate the sheer size of it. These sequences may not capture the most impressive tricks shown on each obstacle, but one with good style and good light.Klaus Polzer

Now you have had a little insight into the photographer’s mindset, let's break down some of the madness and show you the beauty of these riders sending it to the moon, frame by frame.


Tobi Wrobel captured by Markus Fischer.

Looking back: Ethan Nell was definitely one of the most stylish guys riding the quarry. Here he is with a classic Ethan Nell flatspin look-back mid freeride line.

Clemens Kaudela upside-down on the final jump of the freeride line. Knowing that all the riders were totally stoked with the setup, Clemens enjoyed his course creation to the fullest every day.

Another epic shot of Tobi Wrobel, this time by Klaus Polzer.

Adolf Silva showing how big the freeride line actually was.

'Ruler Of The Week' Sam Pilgrim ripping hard.

Bienvenido Aguado launching into space!

Nicholi Rogatkin adding a seat grab to his signature twister, a trick combo that hasn’t been done before.

Clemens Kaudela, one of the wizards behind the course build getting sideways on the first hip of the freeride line.

Fellow Audi Nines course builder Patrick Schweika sending it.

Not forgetting this mega sequence from the one and only Markus Fischer!

As we started with a world's first, it only seemed fitting to end with another! Silva relentlessly pursued this trick on a big bike throughout the week, and he took more than his fair share of slams. After around a mellow 300 attempts, Silva gave one last go and landed the cali roll. He was pretty stoked!


6 Comments

  • + 12
 That's the raddest photo epic I've seen in a long time.
  • + 5
 Agreed. Also thanks to the organizers of the event for NOT placing these stupid tall flags on the lips of the jump. No need to make harder for the photographers than it is already. Advertisements on the jumps themselves are sufficient. I'm off now buying a Focus bike with Falken tyres and strap it onto my new Audi and get me some Navelo to top things off. See, message came across just fine.
  • + 3
 inb4 the hardo's go nuts on Dawid Godziek's foot hitting the ground
  • + 3
 I thought it came if the pedal but didn’t hit the ground? Either way, I’m in the if-you-ride-away camp. That was crazy.
  • + 0
 @nuttypoolog: Not landed. Buddy put his foot down. Keep professional athletes professional.
  • + 1
 Mo' Shreddy, Mo' Photo!

