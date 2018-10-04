Photo Epic: The Audi Nines Sequence Gallery

It’s no news that The Audi Nines is a very special event ‒ not only from a riders’ perspective but even more so for photographers. For once, time schedules are actually chosen according to the best light situation on the course and the whole course design is laid out for spectacular views rather than just sponsor visibility.



Sometimes one composes a nice image only to realise afterwards that it is by no means clear what the rider was actually doing. It’s often unavoidable to have different take-offs and landings in one frame and sometimes the jumps were so big that it almost looks impossible that the rider would follow the same trajectory that he did in the real world. That’s exactly the scenario in which all-in-one sequences come in handy. It even makes sense to put together a sequence of a straight air to properly illustrate the sheer size of it. These sequences may not capture the most impressive tricks shown on each obstacle, but one with good style and good light. — Klaus Polzer