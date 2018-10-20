Gee & Rachel Atherton's Coach on the Downtime Podcast

Words Chris Hall
This week on the podcast, I'm joined by Nick Grantham, who coaches both Rachel and Gee Atherton. Nick has joined the Athertons at a challenging time, with both Rachel and Gee suffering serious injuries early in his tenure. However, using his experience built up across numerous sports, Nick has been able to support them both in returning to their winning ways.
We sit down to talk about how he got involved with Atherton Racing, injury prevention and recovery, key aspects of mountain bike training, and Nick's view on the future of physical preparation for downhill mountain biking, amongst many other things. There's plenty of wisdom in here for anyone wanting to up their downhill game.
