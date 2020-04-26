The Athertons, Sam Pilgrim, Martin Soderstrom & More Compete in the Continental Chili Cooking Challenge

Along with Netflix binge-watching, staying fit (more or less), and cleaning the house, cooking is a popular activity to fill up time in lockdown. It's also one thing that makes us all equal in a way, everyone has to do it right now! We decided to create a challenge for some of the riders in the Conti Family to find out who cooks the best Black Chili with that special Grip on taste
.
We'll be pitting these top riders together in a bracket-style 'knock out' format over the next two weeks to determine who is the finest chef of them all. Follow along on the action with Matt Jones as he hosts the challenge over on the Continental MTB Instagram
. Brackets:
1. Lukas Knopf VS Max Fredrikkson
2. Sam Pilgrim VS Richie Schley
3. Rachel Atherton VS Charlie Hatton
4. Gee Atherton VS Martin Soderstrom
5. Marina Zechner VS Elias Schwarzler
6. Mark Diekmann VS Seth Stevens
7. Nina Peaches VS Fabio Schafer
8. Mille Johnset VS Meek Boys
The key challenge is, how do you cook a chili that is black but not burnt?
Find out the best way to add the extra bit of flavour, the extra Grip
that makes each chili special... Step 1:
Everyone from the Conti Family will create a story piece for Instagram. YOU
will then be able to vote to determine the top four contenders! Step 2:
These four contenders will individually cook their Black Chili on Instagram LIVE
, hosted by Matt Jones. Step 3:
After voting on Instagram who the two final contenders will be, the final two will cook against each other LIVE
on Instagram. Make sure to follow @conti_mtb
to watch this all unfold!The criteria for voting should be:
• entertainment factor
• blackness of chili
• what gave the dish the extra grip
