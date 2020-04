The Athertons, Sam Pilgrim, Martin Soderstrom & More Compete in the Continental Chili Cooking Challenge

Brackets:

how do you cook a chili that is black but not burnt?

Step 1:

YOU

Step 2:

LIVE

Step 3:

LIVE

The criteria for voting should be:

Along with Netflix binge-watching, staying fit (more or less), and cleaning the house, cooking is a popular activity to fill up time in lockdown. It's also one thing that makes us all equal in a way, everyone has to do it right now! We decided to create a challenge for some of the riders in the Conti Family to find out who cooks theWe'll be pitting these top riders together in a bracket-style 'knock out' format over the next two weeks to determine who is the finest chef of them all. Follow along on the action with Matt Jones as he hosts the challenge over on the Continental MTB Instagram 1. Lukas Knopf VS Max Fredrikkson2. Sam Pilgrim VS Richie Schley3. Rachel Atherton VS Charlie Hatton4. Gee Atherton VS Martin Soderstrom5. Marina Zechner VS Elias Schwarzler6. Mark Diekmann VS Seth Stevens7. Nina Peaches VS Fabio Schafer8. Mille Johnset VS Meek BoysThe key challenge is,Find out the best way to add the extra bit of flavour, the extrathat makes each chili special...Everyone from the Conti Family will create a story piece for Instagram.will then be able to vote to determine the top four contenders!These four contenders will individually cook their Black Chili on Instagram, hosted by Matt Jones.After voting on Instagram who the two final contenders will be, the final two will cook against each otheron Instagram. Make sure to follow @conti_mtb to watch this all unfold!• entertainment factor• blackness of chili• what gave the dish the extra grip