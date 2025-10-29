The Athlete & The Anachronism: A Five Day Bikepacking Trip With Rhys Verner & Margus Riga

When Margus asked me if I wanted to do a multi-day, high-altitude trip to the Rockies in late September, I felt a mix of fear and excitement. We’ve done plenty of full-day outings together over the last few years - skiing, biking, and general suffering. However, the only multi-day trip we had done was a massive battle for me as I had broken my ribs on the first day. While it was ultimately a success and we accomplished our goals, it was definitely one of the more challenging missions.This trip had even more unknowns. We’d be going to a place I had never been, the weather forecasts looked questionable, and we were cutting it extremely close to the season's end. Still, the excitement won, and I knew that regardless of what might transpire, it was bound to be an adventure. I landed at YVR after the Canadian National Enduro Championships at 1:00 AM, and by 9:00 AM Tuesday, we had packed my truck and were starting the long drive deep into the unknown of the Canadian Rockies.Not long into the road trip, Margus casually asked me how much food I brought, because although we’d agreed on four days out, he enlightened me then that it was more likely to be five. Surprise number one.Committing to four (or apparently five…) days in the backcountry meant that, despite significant preparation, we did not get an early start. We had to prep our bodies for the trip, stopping for milkshakes, burgers, and anything else with calories along the way. Beyond that, a series of packing, repacking, and repacking again was inevitable to determine a final collection of what we deemed essential. On a trip like this, pretty much all your gear is carried on your back. It’s imperative to pack as light as possible while somehow not sacrificing anything you might need. It’s a strategic and stressful process, and we would soon have to live with our decisions on what we brought (or forgot…).I had no idea what to expect, especially with Margus. While he and I share the same stoke for adventure, there’s a 30-year age gap between us. He’s a gnarly guy and has a lot of experience on trips like this, having practiced and honed his skills over the years. He’s built up a lot of toughness and isn’t afraid to push past most people’s limits. There is a term that circulates in the biking world called “getting Riga’d,” which typically translates to hike-a-bike suffering disguised as a fun ride. Having been Riga’d before, I knew I had to mentally prepare for what might be in store over the next few days.By early afternoon Wednesday, we finally put tires to the trail, and despite the above, I was pleasantly surprised that the trail was almost entirely rideable. We meandered up a gradual valley for 40km or so before reaching our goal for the day, a pristine sub-alpine lake. Day one was stunning with great weather and trail conditions. A mellow horse trail beside a crystal-clear river, towering mountains, and perfect fall colours had us in great spirits as we built a fire and set up camp.Day 2 (Thursday) was the big one. We left the comfort of the tree line and made our way into the alpine, aiming for the trip’s highest point – a 3090m peak. We planned to have lunch and refill water at the night’s eventual camp spot before summitting, so we didn’t stop much before that. Unfortunately, upon arrival, the river was unexpectedly dry, and we were both out of water with no further creek crossings until the following day. We decided to split up.We dropped our overnight gear, and I retraced our path back down to a creek we passed 20 minutes earlier while Margus continued up. We were separated for a good 2 hours, but both appreciated the solitude of being alone in such a wild and untamed place. We hadn’t discussed the route much beyond “just keep going up”, so that’s what I did. Conditions devolved from a well-used trail through the meadows, into raw alpine with no trail at all. I eventually spotted Margus a few hundred meters above me and one ridge over.After finally reconnecting and taking in our surroundings, we continued upwards together. Knowing we had a sketchy traverse and then a long push for the summit, there was the unspoken understanding that we were tight for time and had to keep moving. We didn’t stop to talk once, and when we finally got to the peak, it was a quick celebration as we both turned around to face a monster storm closing in. The wind was howling, and the temperature was well below zero. We put on all of our layers, turned on our GoPros, and got the hell out of there. It was 6:30 pm when we started riding down from the top. Quickly trying to ditch elevation, we blasted down over 1000m of perfect scree, sketchy sidehill, and alpine hiking trails back to our camp spot. It was every man for himself. We took slightly different routes, but after years spent in the mountains together, we trusted each other to get to camp safely. We arrived separately, but both just under the wire as the snow started to fall and darkness closed in. A full-pull type of day.Early Friday morning, we awoke to a fresh sheet of snow and significantly worked legs to start day 3. We had taken a gamble given the season and brought my lightweight summer tent, but luckily it held up.After making breakfast and warming up with a morning fire, Margus felt it was the right time to break the news that he had left his GoPro somewhere around 3000m on last night's peak. After a short debate, which I lost, it was determined that we needed it. So, we headed back up the mountain for a little detour on our way to our night's intended camp spot.While Margus retraced his steps, I decided to take the time to chill out and enjoy a coffee, having paid my dues backtracking for water the previous day. After a successful GoPro retrieval, we spent the rest of the day crossing two 2700m passes and battling some psycho winds.Winds are a nuisance that I always seem to forget about. I often look more attemperature, precipitation, and cloud cover before I consider winds. However, being exposed in the alpine for days while trying to ride a bike and stay alive in an 80km/ hour windstorm made it hard to ignore. With nowhere to hide, our only option was to lean in, literally. It’s a part of the trip you don’t easily forget, and not something that can really be captured in photos. It’s definitely one of the “general suffer-fest” portions of a trip like this, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some part of Margus secretly enjoyed it.Night 3 remained incredibly windy and cold. I was nervous about how exposed we would be camping in the alpine, but we lucked out and found an epic campsite slightly protected from the wind. It was an incredible place to sleep, perched on a small grassy ledge halfway up a cliff and hanging right above the lake below. There was even a rock wall on one side, and a nearby cave to help with the elements. The wind howled through the night as we tried to sleep, and it was hard to ignore the reality. We were days from the truck, the way back wouldn’t be easy, and the weather was only getting worse.We awoke on day 4 to another fresh blanket of snow covering the peaks. Until the sun hit, it was looking like we might be skunked for our intended line. Fortunately, we were patient and had packed for a 5th day, so we could afford to wait for the snow to melt before launching our assault on our holy-grail line—an 800m scree descent on the edgeof a 200m cliff the entire time.Once we left camp, it was go time. Head down and move while the weather was holding. Once again, we got into this unspoken rhythm where we both knew the goal and understood what needed to happen. We motored non-stop and got back up to just under 3000m to prepare for what would go down in the books as one of the best descents of our lives. The wind had picked back up again, and the snow was coming down, but that just added to the epic-ness of what we were about to do. We turned on the cameras and sent it. No brakes, just 2 riders separated by close to 30 years sharing an epic first descent. The kind of human experience that age transcends.The descent went from the most hostile, wind-hammered summit around to the temporary reprieve of the trees. Enough comfort for us to really take in what we had just done, and the epic proportions of that run. The descent felt like it went on forever (in a good way), and we both got to the bottom laughing about how insane it was… 800m of sustained, perfect scree, over a huge cliff the entire time was almost too good to be true. A high that lingered despite the grunt of the remaining 2-day journey to get back to the truck.The snow and stormy weather closed in quickly as we started our final leg of the trip. Were it not for how stoked we both were, the remainder of day 4 would have been a whole lot worse. The weather turned on us hard, and we got hammered by a mix of wind, snow, and rain. We had to cross multiple high-alpine passes, with nowhere to hide. Needless to say, it was type-2 fun at best, and we were soaked. We got down to the trees, hoping for an improvement, but every branch that hit our arms just shook more water down off the trees. We were seriously soaked, and another night of camping started to feel pretty grim. We made it to another lake, drenched, and had a short debate about whether to camp there or death-march all the way to the car. Fortunately, Margus has experience, and knew that a fire and camping were the move.We hunkered down for the night under a tarp I almost didn’t bring, had a nice hot fire, and relived the past 4 days of hogging. One of the other clutch things I brought was. camp booties, which came in handy while drying shoes by the fire. Margus had only brought his riding shoes, so he spent the evening walking around barefoot in the mud like a psycho. Against all odds, we eventually dried off and went to sleep reasonably comfortable. We had accomplished everything we had hoped to, even under adverse weather, and had an amazing time doing it.The final day was all about just getting out. The trail was 40km and net downhill, but it was the only trail I’d ever ridden that somehow felt uphill both ways. All this just confirmed we had made the right call to camp the night before and had given ourselves the time to rest and dry off. It would most certainly have been a death march had we taken my advice. Clearly, there is no substitute for experience, and Margus was right again. It ended up being a nice, albeit never-ending, ride out. We got back to the truck just in time for burgers and beers in Nordegg, a 2-order kind of night. We left full, exhausted, and fired up about what we had just done and the long drive home was spent planning and brainstorming future projects, tripping on the high of a trip that exceeded all expectations and was a huge success on every level despite the moments of adversity. But if there’s anything I’ve learned in the time I’ve spent adventuring with Margus, it’s that adversity and suffering only serve to deepen and make an experience that much richer and more thrilling. It doesn’t matter what your age is if you’re both focused on the same goal. I can’t help but think this is just the beginning.