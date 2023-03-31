The Backhand Fist Stem Packs a Punch

As the newest release in a long and proud heritage of stems that look like things that aren't stems, the Backhand Fist has firmly landed on the chin of the mountain bike market. This meaty paw is only available in one size option, but you can get it in 4 different colors. With a triple-bolt clamp up front, and two on the steerer side, it's sure to sport the grip strength needed to hold on.



We don't yet have one in for test, but there seems to be plenty of material to function safely. The only obvious downside is the slip-clamp design, as those tend not to work with riser bars that have any sort of aggressive bends.



Backhand Fist Stem



• 5 fingers

• 45mm reach

• 31.8mm bar clamp diameter

• Colors: Silver, Black, Matte Black, Copper

• Weight: unknown

• Made in Chattanooga, TN

• $160 USD

• backhandbikes.com

• 5 fingers• 45mm reach• 31.8mm bar clamp diameter• Colors: Silver, Black, Matte Black, Copper• Weight: unknown• Made in Chattanooga, TN• $160 USD