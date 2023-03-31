The Backhand Fist Stem Packs a Punch

A Brief and Very Incomplete History of Odd Stems
As the newest release in a long and proud heritage of stems that look like things that aren't stems, the Backhand Fist has firmly landed on the chin of the mountain bike market. This meaty paw is only available in one size option, but you can get it in 4 different colors. With a triple-bolt clamp up front, and two on the steerer side, it's sure to sport the grip strength needed to hold on.
We don't yet have one in for test, but there seems to be plenty of material to function safely. The only obvious downside is the slip-clamp design, as those tend not to work with riser bars that have any sort of aggressive bends.
Backhand Fist Stem
• 5 fingers
• 45mm reach
• 31.8mm bar clamp diameter
• Colors: Silver, Black, Matte Black, Copper
• Weight: unknown
• Made in Chattanooga, TN
• $160 USD
• backhandbikes.com
I'm going to start with my personal favorite, the Dirty Dog Reaper
. I've been searching for one of these for years (send me a DM if you have one for sale), but they're quite elusive. What impresses me most is how complete the package is, with the top cap, face plate, and rear clamp all meshing into one beautiful and terrifying skull man.
It may surprise you to learn that the Backhand isn't the first fist-shaped stem out there, though it may be the first to not include a forearm. This mystery fist
is another legend that's been floating around the forums for years, but seems to be even more rare than my coveted Dirty Dog. Seems the length is better suited to an XC build, though I'm not sure you'd want to bolt this appendage onto a modern lightweight whip.
Stepping away from the body parts theme before things get too lewd, let's take a look at two car-themed options out there. Both from Al's Rapid Transit
, a small-scale BMX manufacturer, we have the VW Micro Bus Hippy Van
and the Mystery Machine / A-Team
.
Finally, and in keeping with the car trend, we've got this Jaguar hood ornament-inspired
piece that my friend Sean sent my way. Sure, it's a quill stem, but you'll have the hottest vintage mountain bike around with this Jaaag
on the front.
I'm sure there's one committed collector out there who has a trove of these beauties, but for the rest of us, go buy a black shot-peened 40mm stem and call it a day. Unless you have a Dirty Dog, in which case please send me a message.
18 Comments
Rookie mistake.