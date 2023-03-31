The Backhand Fist Stem Packs a Punch

Mar 31, 2023
by Dario D  

As the newest release in a long and proud heritage of stems that look like things that aren't stems, the Backhand Fist has firmly landed on the chin of the mountain bike market. This meaty paw is only available in one size option, but you can get it in 4 different colors. With a triple-bolt clamp up front, and two on the steerer side, it's sure to sport the grip strength needed to hold on.

We don't yet have one in for test, but there seems to be plenty of material to function safely. The only obvious downside is the slip-clamp design, as those tend not to work with riser bars that have any sort of aggressive bends.
Backhand Fist Stem

• 5 fingers
• 45mm reach
• 31.8mm bar clamp diameter
• Colors: Silver, Black, Matte Black, Copper
• Weight: unknown
• Made in Chattanooga, TN
• $160 USD
backhandbikes.com

If only there were a second hand, this could have been knuckle tats.
The clamps seem simple and effective.

A Brief and Very Incomplete History of Odd Stems

I'm going to start with my personal favorite, the Dirty Dog Reaper. I've been searching for one of these for years (send me a DM if you have one for sale), but they're quite elusive. What impresses me most is how complete the package is, with the top cap, face plate, and rear clamp all meshing into one beautiful and terrifying skull man.

Handsome fella.
Also came in black.
Surprisingly dialed assembly.


It may surprise you to learn that the Backhand isn't the first fist-shaped stem out there, though it may be the first to not include a forearm. This mystery fist is another legend that's been floating around the forums for years, but seems to be even more rare than my coveted Dirty Dog. Seems the length is better suited to an XC build, though I'm not sure you'd want to bolt this appendage onto a modern lightweight whip.

Powerful.


Stepping away from the body parts theme before things get too lewd, let's take a look at two car-themed options out there. Both from Al's Rapid Transit, a small-scale BMX manufacturer, we have the VW Micro Bus Hippy Van and the Mystery Machine / A-Team.

honk honk
beep beep

Finally, and in keeping with the car trend, we've got this Jaguar hood ornament-inspired piece that my friend Sean sent my way. Sure, it's a quill stem, but you'll have the hottest vintage mountain bike around with this Jaaag on the front.

Sleek.


I'm sure there's one committed collector out there who has a trove of these beauties, but for the rest of us, go buy a black shot-peened 40mm stem and call it a day. Unless you have a Dirty Dog, in which case please send me a message.

18 Comments

  • 14 0
 This is stupid and I love it.
  • 3 0
 my finest work
  • 7 0
 I'm confused. It's April fools here already. So I've got my tinfoil hat on for the next 48hrs
  • 1 0
 For whatever reason you can already see tomorrows joke on the dashboard
  • 5 0
 The jaguar stem looks sick.
  • 2 0
 These are some pretty cool stems, not gonna lie! It already takes me way too long to adjust my bars and stem though, and some of these being asymetrical, would only make it worse.
  • 4 0
 Do a dick stem with the handlebar acting as the Prince Albert. Call it the Tiger King
  • 3 1
 I’m not gonna lie I would definitely put more than one of these on my ride!!
  • 2 0
 How do you fit more than one?
  • 6 0
 @mikeyfresh1990: I think you just route it through the headset
  • 7 0
 @mikeyfresh1990: use stems instead of spacers, duh.
  • 1 0
 @mikeyfresh1990: you don't have 4" of spacers on your steerer?
Rookie mistake.
  • 1 0
 Jordan Boostmaster needs this stem. Though he might be breaking some knuckles, but it’ll make his videos more interesting
  • 1 0
 Looks like Pinkbike needs a new category in the Buy/Sell section
  • 2 0
 dick pounds stem
  • 1 0
 Field test stem edition coming soon?
  • 1 0
 No love for the old GT piston stem?
  • 1 0
 I’m here for this





