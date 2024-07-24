Burgtec Announces Bartender Pro Josh Bryceland Signature Grip

PRESS RELEASE: Burgtec
Josh gave our engineering team a simple brief - 1) Make a lock on grip that feels like a push on, and 2) Create a pattern that’s so soft you can shred day after day without getting sore hands.
Rat's style is loose and flowy, but he needed a dependable grip that he could fit and forget.
The mission was to get the soft touch of a push on with none of the wire, glue, 'throttle grip' or hassle. Engineering brains and bro science split the atom to create our new hybrid core. This gave all the push on 'feels' but with the rock-solid dependability of a traditional lock on.
A huge tapered cut away window on top of the grip, under your 3 outside knuckles, removes the plastic core that can be harsh, and adds rubber all the way to the bar. The extra rubber gives you all the tragic industry buzzwords in one place; damped, fatigue reducing, compliant.
The truth is, this section just gives hella comfort and makes those calluses a little less tender after a big day of swingin' off it. So, you're all set to do the same again tomorrow, and the next day…
To make the feel even softer we also added a smaller 'pinky' window under the grip for your ring and little finger to get a bit more purchase for when you need to hold on tight. This bit is critical to deliver the all-over 'push on' feel we were trying to achieve.
|Close your eyes, grab a handful, and you'd swear blind it's push on—Josh Bryceland
If Josh was any more laid-back he'd be horizontal, so horizontal lines were the obvious choice. Only kidding!
We tested various patterns, but we kept coming back to horizontal lines for the soft and consistent feel they give to the palm. Underneath, located directly under the pinky window, is an alternate half height part of the pattern. This small but critical section covers the area where all the extra pop comes from.
A low-profile flange is designed to stay out of the way of your levers and be a good point of reference if you need it.Details:
• 31mm Diameter
• 30A and 18A (Black only) Rubber Compound
• Dates, pricing, etc.
• 129mm Grip Area (141mm Total Length)
• Single Lock on
• Tapered Hybrid Core
• Available in 6 NEW colours; Cobra Red, Palmer Violet, Gum, English Mustard, Gritstone and Khaki . Plus Burgtec Black and Deep Blue.
The Josh Bryceland Signature Grip is perfect for those who prefer a softer feel with bags of omnidirectional traction. Wet or dry. Gloves or no gloves. However you like it.
Sore hands become a thing of the past, to keep you shredding until the lift shuts or the sun goes down.
For more information click here
.
If we weren't so cool we'd be saying it, but we are so we won't.