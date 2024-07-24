Powered by Outside

Burgtec Announces Bartender Pro Josh Bryceland Signature Grip

Jul 24, 2024
by Burgtec Limited  

PRESS RELEASE: Burgtec

Josh gave our engineering team a simple brief - 1) Make a lock on grip that feels like a push on, and 2) Create a pattern that’s so soft you can shred day after day without getting sore hands.

photo

Rat's style is loose and flowy, but he needed a dependable grip that he could fit and forget.

photo

The mission was to get the soft touch of a push on with none of the wire, glue, 'throttle grip' or hassle. Engineering brains and bro science split the atom to create our new hybrid core. This gave all the push on 'feels' but with the rock-solid dependability of a traditional lock on.

photo

A huge tapered cut away window on top of the grip, under your 3 outside knuckles, removes the plastic core that can be harsh, and adds rubber all the way to the bar. The extra rubber gives you all the tragic industry buzzwords in one place; damped, fatigue reducing, compliant.

photo

The truth is, this section just gives hella comfort and makes those calluses a little less tender after a big day of swingin' off it. So, you're all set to do the same again tomorrow, and the next day…

To make the feel even softer we also added a smaller 'pinky' window under the grip for your ring and little finger to get a bit more purchase for when you need to hold on tight. This bit is critical to deliver the all-over 'push on' feel we were trying to achieve.

photo

bigquotesClose your eyes, grab a handful, and you'd swear blind it's push onJosh Bryceland

photo

If Josh was any more laid-back he'd be horizontal, so horizontal lines were the obvious choice. Only kidding!

We tested various patterns, but we kept coming back to horizontal lines for the soft and consistent feel they give to the palm. Underneath, located directly under the pinky window, is an alternate half height part of the pattern. This small but critical section covers the area where all the extra pop comes from.

photo

A low-profile flange is designed to stay out of the way of your levers and be a good point of reference if you need it.

Details:

• 31mm Diameter
• 30A and 18A (Black only) Rubber Compound
• Dates, pricing, etc.
• 129mm Grip Area (141mm Total Length)
• Single Lock on
• Tapered Hybrid Core
• Available in 6 NEW colours; Cobra Red, Palmer Violet, Gum, English Mustard, Gritstone and Khaki . Plus Burgtec Black and Deep Blue.

The Josh Bryceland Signature Grip is perfect for those who prefer a softer feel with bags of omnidirectional traction. Wet or dry. Gloves or no gloves. However you like it.

Sore hands become a thing of the past, to keep you shredding until the lift shuts or the sun goes down.

For more information click here.

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Grips Burgtec Burgtec Bartender


Author Info:
burgtec-limited avatar

Member since Apr 10, 2014
26 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget E-Bikes, the Dnsys Exoskelton Motorizes Your Body
87764 views
First Ride: Specialized Launches New Status 140 and DH 170
62830 views
Spokane Trail Saboteur Pours Grease on Rock Slab, Threatens Further Action
54744 views
Final Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
51774 views
First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready
46971 views
Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills
34229 views
Matt's Crankworx Randoms - Day 1
32127 views
Seeding Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
28245 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 "The extra rubber gives you all the tragic industry buzzwords in one place; damped, fatigue reducing, compliant."

If we weren't so cool we'd be saying it, but we are so we won't.
  • 1 0
 can someone make a 35mm dia pushon mushroom grip? don’t tell my wife







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037145
Mobile Version of Website