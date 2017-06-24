The Battle of Finale Ligure vol. 2 - Video

Jun 24, 2017 at 15:00
Jun 24, 2017
by KellysBicycles  
 
The Battle of Finale Ligure vol.2

by KellysBicycles
Reaching for the trophies takes lots of commitment, dedication, and hard work. And this is how Kellys Factory Team riders do it—always giving their best no matter what. Enjoy our latest edit from the team's training camp in Italy! The second Battle of Finale Ligure is on!

For Kellys Factory Team riders, Finale Ligure is a special place. They love local trails, atmosphere, food, and wonderful views. That is why they are so eager to come back here every year and train here.

Shredding the Italian dust is one of its kind experience. The guys know the trails pretty well, so sometimes they let themselves go a little bit crazy.

Thanks to close cooperation with Kellys R&D department, our factory team riders become a significant part of 2018 prototype testing process. This time in Finale, guys tested a new enduro frame, which will be available in 2018.

Vizo again proved himself not only as a great Team Manager but also as the next Gordon Ramsay! That's the team building.

Some shredding here and there…

MENTIONS: @KellysBicycles
3 Comments

  • + 1
 Great video! I live in a paradise, Liguria is the best place for ride and holiday, there is a lot of amaxing spot here, not only the well know Finale Ligure, also San Bartolomeo al Mare, Molini di Triora, Nava Enduro Paradise and so on!
  • + 1
 why did you edit out the gross thing on nosering guys lip in the last pic and not the 8th to last pic as well?
  • + 1
 AAAAAAAAAAARRRRRGGGHHHH. Been to finale soo many times but never got to bring my bike. So sad. Such sadness. Awesome sends.

