The Battle of Finale Ligure vol. 2 - Video





Reaching for the trophies takes lots of commitment, dedication, and hard work. And this is how Kellys Factory Team riders do it—always giving their best no matter what. Enjoy our latest edit from the team's training camp in Italy! The second Battle of Finale Ligure is on!





Reaching for the trophies takes lots of commitment, dedication, and hard work. And this is how Kellys Factory Team riders do it—always giving their best no matter what. Enjoy our latest edit from the team's training camp in Italy! The second Battle of Finale Ligure is on!







For Kellys Factory Team riders, Finale Ligure is a special place. They love local trails, atmosphere, food, and wonderful views. That is why they are so eager to come back here every year and train here.





For Kellys Factory Team riders, Finale Ligure is a special place. They love local trails, atmosphere, food, and wonderful views. That is why they are so eager to come back here every year and train here.





Shredding the Italian dust is one of its kind experience. The guys know the trails pretty well, so sometimes they let themselves go a little bit crazy.





Shredding the Italian dust is one of its kind experience. The guys know the trails pretty well, so sometimes they let themselves go a little bit crazy.



Thanks to close cooperation with Kellys R&D department, our factory team riders become a significant part of 2018 prototype testing process. This time in Finale, guys tested a new enduro frame, which will be available in 2018.







Thanks to close cooperation with Kellys R&D department, our factory team riders become a significant part of 2018 prototype testing process. This time in Finale, guys tested a new enduro frame, which will be available in 2018.



Vizo again proved himself not only as a great Team Manager but also as the next Gordon Ramsay! That's the team building.







Vizo again proved himself not only as a great Team Manager but also as the next Gordon Ramsay! That's the team building.



Some shredding here and there…









Must Read This Week