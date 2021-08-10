The BC Bike Race Adds an eMTB Event, the Mega Volt

BCBR knows its stuff when it comes to designing spectacular courses for racing and the ebike challenge will be no exception. I didn't have a lot of riding experience on the island and was asked to join a photoshoot there this past month. It was fast, flowy with steep tech sections and beautiful views all day long I’ll definitely be a regular there and am looking forward to the event this fall. Sign me up, I'm in! — Keith Yip – Former World Cup Mechanic