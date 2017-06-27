The BCBR Experience: Sechelt to Langdale and North Vancouver - Video











Here are two new BCBR Experience edits—Day 4, Sechelt to Langdale and Day 5, North Vancouver. Mountain biking has been woven into these coastal communities over the past few decades: from the BC Bike Race to the Coastal Gravity Park. Then we move to the mainland and take a look at the ever-evolving mountain bike industry with Wade Simmons.



Through these edits you will learn about the BCBR race courses and the communities along the route, then scroll down to check out the in-depth profiles on Trailforks.com.







The guitar shredding sasquatch bends a note to get riders amped on Day 4 morning in Sechelt!





Day 4 – Sechelt to Langdale



The last stage on the Sunshine Coast is a point-to-point from Sechelt to the Langdale ferry terminal. Racers will get a taste of the 384 kilometers of singletrack that the area has to offer—but what will leave them grinning ear-to-ear will be the 7km descent to the finish line on the popular trail Hwy 102.















Giving us the community aspect of this video are Jean-Francois Petit, owner of Spin Cycles in Gibsons, and Warren Hansen, a local Forester and Trail Builder. The Sunshine Coast has worked hard to develop environmental tourism and after years of independent trail building, the community has come together to get organized, to gather funding, and to take control of the world class trails they have to offer!





















Day 5 – North Vancouver



Our Day 5 stage in North Vancouver will be a time-trial format that takes racers on an individual journey through 18 kilometres of very technical singletrack. The course will showcase the passion of the local trail builders in this legendary community where it all began and where mountain biking continues to evolve.















And who better to talk to us about the continued evolution of his backyard, than the Godfather of Freeride himself, Wade Simmons. Born and raised on the North Shore, Wade discusses how the trails, trail builders, and technology that is rooted here continues to push the development of mountain biking on an international level. From the hand drawn trail map that Wade once depended on to the now world famous singletrack that snakes throughout these mountains, we are thrilled to be able to introduce racers to—what some consider—the birthplace of mountain biking.















