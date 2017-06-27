VIDEOS

The BCBR Experience: Sechelt to Langdale and North Vancouver - Video

Jun 27, 2017
by BC Bike Race  
Day 4 - Sechelt to Gibsons

by BCBR
Day 5 - North Vancouver

by BCBR
Here are two new BCBR Experience edits—Day 4, Sechelt to Langdale and Day 5, North Vancouver. Mountain biking has been woven into these coastal communities over the past few decades: from the BC Bike Race to the Coastal Gravity Park. Then we move to the mainland and take a look at the ever-evolving mountain bike industry with Wade Simmons.

Through these edits you will learn about the BCBR race courses and the communities along the route, then scroll down to check out the in-depth profiles on Trailforks.com.


The guitar shredding sasquatch bends a note to get riders amped on the day
The guitar shredding sasquatch bends a note to get riders amped on Day 4 morning in Sechelt!


Day 4 – Sechelt to Langdale

The last stage on the Sunshine Coast is a point-to-point from Sechelt to the Langdale ferry terminal. Racers will get a taste of the 384 kilometers of singletrack that the area has to offer—but what will leave them grinning ear-to-ear will be the 7km descent to the finish line on the popular trail Hwy 102.


Always good to name a trail after a certain incident.

It might be steep but the ferns will slow your fall.
BC Bike Race Day 4 Sechelt to Langdale


Giving us the community aspect of this video are Jean-Francois Petit, owner of Spin Cycles in Gibsons, and Warren Hansen, a local Forester and Trail Builder. The Sunshine Coast has worked hard to develop environmental tourism and after years of independent trail building, the community has come together to get organized, to gather funding, and to take control of the world class trails they have to offer!


Finding your way through the brush just means point the bike to the clear spot.

The Shaker Cabin at the top of Wagon Road.
Singletrack climbing is a lost art but not here on the Sunshine Coast.




Day 5 – North Vancouver

Our Day 5 stage in North Vancouver will be a time-trial format that takes racers on an individual journey through 18 kilometres of very technical singletrack. The course will showcase the passion of the local trail builders in this legendary community where it all began and where mountain biking continues to evolve.


Red Bull Downtime is an evolution of the super-d enduro format.

Your daily dose of bearded dudes dressed as penguins has no recommended limit.
Jenn Theil gets a refreshment on her way to Expresso.


And who better to talk to us about the continued evolution of his backyard, than the Godfather of Freeride himself, Wade Simmons. Born and raised on the North Shore, Wade discusses how the trails, trail builders, and technology that is rooted here continues to push the development of mountain biking on an international level. From the hand drawn trail map that Wade once depended on to the now world famous singletrack that snakes throughout these mountains, we are thrilled to be able to introduce racers to—what some consider—the birthplace of mountain biking.


Making shapes in the woods.
Wood in the woods is a unique feeling.

You gotta deal with the ups and downs of the North Shore course. Ever hear of a predictive shift




Up next will be our final two stages—Squamish and Whistler. Only a week to go before 600 international racers arrive in our backyards! Stay tuned!

Did you miss our previous BCBR Experience edits?

Day 1 – Cumberland

Days 2 & 3 – Powell River and Earl's Cove to Sechelt



