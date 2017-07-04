The BCBR Experience: Squamish and Whistler - Video











The two final BCBR Experience edits—Day 6, Squamish and Day 7, Whistler, launch today! After spending five days visiting coastal communities, racers head deeper into the British Columbian mountain bike mecca along the famous Sea-to-Sky corridor.



Through these edits you will learn about the BCBR race courses and the communities along the route, then scroll down to check out the in-depth profiles on Trailforks.com.







The Squamish start line under the iconic granite monolith called The Chief.





Day 6 – Squamish



Squamish has been a long-time favourite stage amongst racers. The trails they experience - Half Nelson, Powerhouse Plunge, Hoods in the Woods, and many more - have become known worldwide and are bucket list items in their own rights. Home to many talented trail builders and a passionate group of volunteers, Squamish boasts a diverse trail network that has something for everyone and all abilities.













Dream Wizards Owner, trail builder Ted Tempany moved to Squamish years ago when he realized the potential to build modern mountain bike trails within the existing foundation provided by the town's logging heritage. Last year, he and his daughter watched the BCBR racers fly down Half Nelson 'hooting and hollering' and as he tells us in the video it was the best reward for his hard work.



Among the field of international racers this year, we have Squamish locals; trail builder, Rob Phoenix and professional racer, Quinn Moberg. Will Quinn take the win in his backyard again? Only time will tell!





















Day 7 – Whistler



Day 7 and the final stage of BC Bike Race takes place in Whistler on July 13! Racer will start at the Olympic Village and experience much of what the valley has to offer in the way of rewarded climbing, technar, new trails, and even a little taste of the famous Whistler Bike Park.



Over the last 30 years volunteers have developed the Whistler Valley trail network to what it is now - an annual 16 million dollar tourism draw. But, as Whistler Trail Solutions Founder, Grant Lamont, tells us, that was never the goal. Mountain biking in this resort town was developed to link communities and built on the strong relationships that have developed as a result.

















After seven days of experiencing some of the best singletrack that British Columbia has to offer, racers will cross the finish line at Rainbow Park, surrounded by the breath taking mountain views, and will receive their medals; officially becoming BCBR Finishers. For many this will be the realization of a goal many years in the making and the scene is as celebratory as it is emotional as their exhaustion gives way to pure joy!













