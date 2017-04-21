The Beginning of Modern DH? 1994 Foes LTS Prototype - Sea Otter 2017

Foes LTS Prototype - 1994



Brent Foes came from off-road truck racing, and when he discovered mountain bikes, the talented fabricator immediately set to work on a dual-suspension chassis. The LTS was one of his breakthrough designs, and while some say he hammered out the LTS monocoque frame and swingarm in 1993, Brent claims he finished welding the chassis in early '94. It had six inches of rear-suspension travel, powered by a Fox air-sprung emulsion-type damper. That kind of wheel travel was unheard of then, as witnessed by the-state-of-the art, 1994 RockShox Mag 21 fork. Armed with a one-inch steerer tube and a paltry, 60-millimeter stroke, the made-for-XC-racing slider was woefully inadequate. It would be years before fork makers would catch up up with advances in rear suspension.



The restoration was the work of Stefan Utz, who says that the bike will be on permanent display at the Marin Bicycle Museum. The components were collected from unlikely sources: road racing cranks were the only ones available with large enough chainrings. Shimano "rim-rubber" V-Brakes were the best available stoppers, and HED carbon aero wheels ensured that its rider could take advantage of the 52-tooth chainring. Shifting was arguably Shimano's most stable and reliable transmission: the blue-parallelogram, eight-speed XTR.

