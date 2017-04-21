PINKBIKE TECH

The Beginning of Modern DH? 1994 Foes LTS Prototype - Sea Otter 2017

Apr 21, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Brent Foes's hand hammered six-inch-travel-aluminum monocoque chassis was ahead of its time on the Vanguard... the components, maybe not.

Foes LTS


Foes LTS Prototype - 1994

Brent Foes came from off-road truck racing, and when he discovered mountain bikes, the talented fabricator immediately set to work on a dual-suspension chassis. The LTS was one of his breakthrough designs, and while some say he hammered out the LTS monocoque frame and swingarm in 1993, Brent claims he finished welding the chassis in early '94. It had six inches of rear-suspension travel, powered by a Fox air-sprung emulsion-type damper. That kind of wheel travel was unheard of then, as witnessed by the-state-of-the art, 1994 RockShox Mag 21 fork. Armed with a one-inch steerer tube and a paltry, 60-millimeter stroke, the made-for-XC-racing slider was woefully inadequate. It would be years before fork makers would catch up up with advances in rear suspension.

The restoration was the work of Stefan Utz, who says that the bike will be on permanent display at the Marin Bicycle Museum. The components were collected from unlikely sources: road racing cranks were the only ones available with large enough chainrings. Shimano "rim-rubber" V-Brakes were the best available stoppers, and HED carbon aero wheels ensured that its rider could take advantage of the 52-tooth chainring. Shifting was arguably Shimano's most stable and reliable transmission: the blue-parallelogram, eight-speed XTR.
Sea Otter Classic 2017 1994 Foes LTS Prototype
The two-bolt fork crown suggests that the LTS's RockShox Mag 21 was an early production model.


Sea Otter Classic 2017 1994 Foes LTS Prototype
Single-pivot swingarm and elevated chainstays made for a simple and sturdy rear suspension.


Sea Otter Classic 2017 1994 Foes LTS Prototype
External stiffeners prevented the brake pivot posts from bending outward under heavy braking.

Sea Otter Classic 2017 1994 Foes LTS Prototype
"Shorter," 125mm stems were used for downhill stability. The original probably had a threaded steerer tube.
Sea Otter Classic 2017 1994 Foes LTS Prototype
Three-finger XTR brake levers.... Yeah, sometimes, you needed three fingers.

Sea Otter Classic 2017 1994 Foes LTS Prototype
The hole stiffened the forward frame section. Two halves were welded together to create a box section.

Foes hammered out the prototype by hand and soonafter, he built a hydroforming press to create the matching halves needed to create the production versions. Serial production Foes LTS frames can be easily recognized by the pocketing formed into the front sections - a technique used to add stiffness to a hollow sheet metal structure, which is a feature that continues throughout the Foes product line to this day.



7 Comments

  • + 19
 what orange still use for inspiration today
  • + 5
 I greatly appreciate the simplicity surrounding the idea of rim brake boosters. I feel like they were an excellent example of the type of innovation that drives the industry forward.
  • + 12
 And also an excuse to buy some thing anodised purple.
  • + 0
 Were other full sus before that, I have some pics that took at 1993 worlds but the shock is the difference i could not get any shocks to build my own frame round at that time I do regrete when saw Missy in jeans and tee shirt not having the words to talk to her
  • + 0
 Pretty sure that fork has a custom 1 1/8" steer tube, hence the bolt on crown. Custom arch too. Probably from the tail end of the Mag-21's lifespan, just before the Judy DH became widely available.
  • + 1
 That is a thing of beauty
  • + 0
 I'd ride that...... if it was boost 29 turbo disco - Just to keep up with standards though obviously

