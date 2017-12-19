VIDEOS

The Best of Claudio in 2017 - Video

Dec 19, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

8 Comments

  • + 5
 Claudio is hands-down the greatest thing to ever happen to WC DH. Red Bull, thank you so much for doing this and please Dear God continue!
  • + 5
 I feel like a spaghetti!
  • + 2
 Like there could be a worst of!
  • + 1
 I was hoping for a single video streaming every track preview end to end.
  • + 1
 Should I send it ? That was easy....
  • + 2
 That case. LOL!
  • + 4
 Almost a worst case scenario?
  • + 1
 VOY

