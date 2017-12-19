Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
The Best of Claudio in 2017 - Video
Dec 19, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
79080 views
The 2017 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
64039 views
Suspension Travel - What's Your Ideal Amount? - Pinkbike Poll
50701 views
Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast
48038 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
47349 views
Just 7 More Days for a Chance to Win Over $20,000 in prizes! - Share The Ride
44052 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
42330 views
Win a 2018 Whyte S-150s - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41469 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
Twoplanker110
(27 mins ago)
Claudio is hands-down the greatest thing to ever happen to WC DH. Red Bull, thank you so much for doing this and please Dear God continue!
[Reply]
+ 5
plyawn
(18 mins ago)
I feel like a spaghetti!
[Reply]
+ 2
Krzymndyd
(38 mins ago)
Like there could be a worst of!
[Reply]
+ 1
MTBrent
(7 mins ago)
I was hoping for a single video streaming every track preview end to end.
[Reply]
+ 1
teocalli
(26 mins ago)
Should I send it ? That was easy....
[Reply]
+ 2
microfiz
(44 mins ago)
That case. LOL!
[Reply]
+ 4
OzMike
(32 mins ago)
Almost a worst case scenario?
[Reply]
+ 1
whoisbrad
(5 mins ago)
VOY
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.050391
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment